RFPIO Listed as Vendor to Consider in Presales Buyer's Guide

BEAVERTON, Ore., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFPIO , the leading response management platform, has been listed as one of three vendors to consider for knowledge and response management in the first edition of the Presales Buyer’s Guide , cementing the company’s status as a leader in responses management software solutions.



This announcement builds off of the company’s international expansion, including the hiring of Astrid Masle-Boer, its new Vice President of International Sales. It also comes off the heels of RFPIO’s two recent acquisitions of InHub, a leading RFx management solution for the investment community, and RFP360, the industry’s only provider of software serving the complete RFP lifecycle.

The Presales Buyer’s guide seeks to help leaders and professionals in the industry as they consider investments in automation and tooling. Specifically, the guide offers insights and information about the leading vendors in the areas of response and knowledge management, presales oversight and management, opportunity execution, demo automation, and presentation and data solutions.

“Advancements in technology and automation have helped revolutionize different aspects of the sales industry, but it was only recently that presales professionals, such as sales engineers and solution consultants, began to realize the benefits of dedicated tools and resources,” says Kerry Sokalsky, co-author of The Presales Buyer’s Guide. “Now that numerous software companies and solutions have entered the market, we are proud to showcase the vendors that can make a difference in respective focus areas.”

As part of the guide, RFPIO was named a leading vendor in the focus area of response and knowledge management, which represents the automation of the cross-team coordination, collaboration and effort that goes into responding to formal RFx requests. It also includes the collection, curation and dissemination of company and product information commonly used to answer questions and respond to questionnaires during the sales and presales process.

“We are proud to be listed as a vendor in The Presales Buyer’s Guide.” says Ganesh Shankar, CEO and co-founder of RFPIO. “The ongoing evolution of the sales technology landscape, and response management software will continue to benefit growing organizations at scale, and the presales profession shouldn’t be left behind.”

About RFPIO

RFPIO is the market leader in response management software, trusted by some of the world's smartest companies to support RFP and security questionnaire response, create and manage sales proposals, and resolve inefficiencies rooted in decentralized and inaccessible content and knowledge. The software's robust and bi-directional integrations, along with an open API, allow teams to digitally transform response management processes and to harness the power of the knowledge and content across their teams. RFPIO supports response management for growing organizations of all sizes including Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Microsoft, Tenable, Zoom Video and others. For more information, visit rfpio.com or follow @rfpioinc on Twitter.