Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Announces First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call Date

INDIANAPOLIS, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”) a leading infrastructure company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, today announced that it will issue results for the first quarter 2022 after the market closes on Monday, May 9, 2022. Management will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 11:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the quarterly results.



A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s corporate website at https://ir.iea.net/. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and download and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference: Domestic Live: 1-877-407-0784 International Live: 1-201-689-8560 To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through June 10, 2022: Domestic Replay: 1-844-512-2921 International Replay: 1-412-317-6671 Conference ID: 13728728

ABOUT IEA

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, IEA’s service offering spans the entire construction process. The Company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction, turnkey, design-build, balance of plant, and subcontracting services. IEA is one of the larger providers in the renewable energy industry and has completed more than 255 utility scale wind and solar projects across North America. In the heavy-civil space, IEA offers a number of specialty services including environmental remediation, industrial maintenance, specialty transportation infrastructure and other site development for public and private projects. For more information, please visit IEA’s website at www.iea.net or follow IEA on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest company news and events.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “could,” “may,” “intend,” “plan” and “believe,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available operating, financial, economic and other information, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual future results or events to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this release. For a full description of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, please refer to IEA’s periodic filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission including those described as “Risk Factors” in IEA’s annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 7, 2022. IEA does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Aaron Reddington, CFA

investors@iea.net