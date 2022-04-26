Skip the Line: Allied Vision Alvium USB 3.1 Cameras In-Stock and Available

BARRINGTON, N.J., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmund Optics®, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, has leveraged its partnership with machine vision camera manufacturer Allied Vision to jointly address the camera supply issues that are currently plaguing many industries. This intensified collaboration makes high-performance machine vision cameras available for purchase with quick delivery and short lead times. Allied Vision in-stock machine vision cameras are currently available to ship, with lead times for all other models being just 2 to 4 weeks, in comparison to the 48-week lead times being reported by many other suppliers.

The Allied Vision Alvium USB 3.1 machine vision cameras are compact, lightweight, and GenICam and USB3 Vision compliant cameras, making integration into Windows, Linux, and Linux ARM systems seamless. These cameras come equipped with the latest On Semi and Sony sensors, including the 4th Gen Pregius S.

Camera availability is due to the integration of application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). Because of this, the Allied Vision Alvium USB 3.1 cameras are available for rapid delivery and in high volume; this compared to cameras utilizing field programmable gate array (FPGA), which are currently experiencing severe supply chain issues.

