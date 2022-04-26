Sendoso Achieves Record Growth by Increasing its Users from 20,000 to 28,000 in Less than a Year

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sendoso, the leading Sending Management Platform, today announced record Q1 growth, reaching an all-time historic platform spend of $85 million and a projected platform spend of $70 million in 2022. With recent customer wins such as Cloudflare , LEVER , Restoration Hardware and Spotify , Sendoso's platform reached a massive milestone of 3 million total lifetime sends during Q1, driven by the 30% YoY growth seen in the first quarter of 2022 and 230% growth in platform spend since 2020. With a jump to 28k users, the company was also recently named an Emerging Unicorn Company by Crunchbase and #5 on G2’s Best Software Product for 2022.



As the most established sending platform with the longest history of sending in the industry, Sendoso also continues to expand its carefully curated network of vendors and merchants to offer senders – and receivers – even more variety within its global marketplace. New, hand-picked partners – including Fitbit, Theragun by Therabody, Bellroy, Jane Darcy, Tea Pop, and Goldbelly – provide unique and diverse offerings to help meet growing customer demand.

“Not only does Sendoso help create meaningful relationships, but the platform is a must have to our marketing stack. We have seen a major ROI on the campaigns we run and our pipeline has been stronger since implementing Sendoso,” said Lydia Flocchini, CMO at SurePoint Technologies.

“From day one, our purpose has been to create fulfilling gifting experiences for our customers and those receiving their gifts,” said Kris Rudeegraap, CEO and co-founder, Sendoso. “I’m so proud of the momentum we’ve achieved across the company as it allows us to focus on what matters most - to provide seamless, personalized gifting experiences while building stronger and deeper connections during a time when we all need it most.”

In addition to customer and vendor growth, Sendoso remains committed to expanding its own talent across the globe. The company grew by 55% in 2021 globally, with 179 new employees, and is continuing that momentum in 2022 with 195 new hires in Q1 alone. As part of its growth strategy, Sendoso also recently announced it’s investing $40 million in a new corporate headquarters in Phoenix, which is expected to open this November and will help enhance collaboration and connection amongst employees in North America.

These milestones showcase Sendoso’s continued dedication to combining customer experience with global supply chain expertise, further leading the sending platform category and giving customers even more opportunity to drive revenue with direct sending.

