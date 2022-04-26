eSUB Construction Software Announces the Launch of eSUB Cloud 2.0

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSUB Construction Software is proud to announce the newest iteration of its innovative construction software. Designed to help trade contractors increase both productivity and profitability, eSUB Cloud 2.0 will maximize efficiencies, strengthen communication between the field and office, and provide a modern user experience that is intuitive and easy.

The construction industry has seen the rapid adoption of innovative technological solutions to digitize workflow, increase productivity, and manage risks. eSUB Cloud 2.0 will take construction projects and field management to the next level with in-depth job cost reporting and project analytics. "Trade contractors deserve an easy-to-use project and field management solution. Software that is easy and compelling to use drives more value and return for construction companies and allows them to capture more data through the system, allowing for more robust reporting and a full understanding of what's happening across all projects," says Erich Litch, CEO of eSUB.

eSUB Cloud 2.0 will release in phases throughout the year. Upon the initial phase, trade contractors can immediately leverage 2.0's enhanced field-to-office communication capabilities by documenting jobsite activities through daily reports and field notes with unlimited image and video capture. Additional releases will quickly follow and come regularly throughout the year and will include items such as change order management, document control, and labor productivity. "We've worked closely with our client advisors and technology partners to deliver a truly revolutionizing project and field management solution. There will be significant enhancements and additional features across the entire platform," says Cindi Karl, Vice President of Product.

For more information or to schedule a free demo, visit www.eSUB.com or call 1.800.493.3782.

