GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended April 26, 2022

Big Changes “Highly Probable” in May 2022

THOMASVILLE, GA, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.,”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces the Company in its continued effort to keep shareholders informed has entered talks with a world leader in development of a Metaverse Virtual World using Blockchain Technology. The Company has submitted a Letter of Intent, which is being reviewed by respective corporate counsels.. Talks have progressed to the point shareholders need to have a preliminary outline of what this deal, if and when closed, could mean for GGToor, Inc.

Due to the fact non-disclosure agreements have been put into place the Company is limited to providing very vague information until such time as the Letter of Intent, has been fully executed by all parties. In short, the impact this transaction will have on the Company will be of a Material Nature (Rule 405 under the Securities Act defined the term “material” as follows: “[W]hen used to qualify a requirement for the furnishing of information as to any subject, [materiality] limits the information required to those matters to which an average prudent investor ought reasonably to be informed before purchasing the security registered.”) and shareholders have a right to know if and when something Material might take place.

The Company CEO, John V. Whitman Jr., placed a call to FINRA to explore placing a voluntary trading suspension on its securities for three days prior to the announcement, however FINRA informed Mr. Whitman no such option exists for OTC issuers. With that information, Mr. Whitman felt shareholders needed time to solidify their positions either by Bullishly anticipating the deal closing and it positively impacting the Company or taking the Bearish side and anticipating the deal will be a dud. Either way, Mr. Whitman felt shareholders needed ample notice to adjust their positions before the Company just blasted the news without warning.

John V. Whitman Jr. had this to say, “the Company is at the stage where a deal is highly probable. Although it may take two to three more weeks for the parties to refine deal points, shareholders needed to know something big is in the hopper. Although it is too early to share details, when signed, this transaction could change the Company’s balance sheet by as much as one hundred million dollars and corporate revenues which have been growing but elusive, could skyrocket with the closure of this proposed transaction. I believe shareholders, regardless of them being Bullish or Bearish, have a right to know as much as they can about the Company’s activities so their investment decisions can be based on facts provided by the Company and not internet chat rooms or hearsay from novice stock traders.”

The Company will continue to keep its shareholders updated as soon as developments occur that will either positively impact this aforementioned information or could potentially have a negative effect.

This week, from an initial field of over 1,250 player registrations, five new champions emerged! Each of this week’s events drew more players than we initially projected, with Unite enjoying a 35% increase in player registrations compared to the March event! Our discord membership continues to grow, closing in on the 21,000 member mark.

The Company made plans to offer a new format for organized play in May, alongside working with new Tournament Organizers for select games such as Pokemon TCG Online and Clash Royale. We continue to look to improve the value for the games we currently offer, alongside adding new games to our tournament portfolio, with Hearthstone and League of Legends being planned for May.

This week’s Smash Bros Ultimate event was full of surprises! The viewers saw Mudskip, a Mewtwo main who has entered all the competitions in the Workout event series, secure himself a top sixteen finish for the first time. Dabilahro, a new face at these tournaments, fought tooth and nail through the top sixteen bracket, winning game five sets against both Castle and Diamondupree, ultimately securing third place. Castle once again placed in the top five, upholding his record of placing top five in every Workout he has attended. A very impressive run was made by Unleashed, playing solo Sora all the way until Grand Finals. He took out top players such as Castle, Diamondupree, Haunter, Masamune, and Dabilahro, to face JaZaR in the Grand Finals, looking to repeat EnhancedPV’s feat in our last event and dethrone the king for a second time, but fell just short - JaZaR reclaimed the familiar title of SBU Workout Champion!

For this week's Magic The Gathering Arena tournament, the first featured match in the top eight saw a long Orzov Midrange vs Orzov control matchup. After continually fighting for control of the battlefield, many board sweeps, and on the back of a 3/4 flyer with deathtouch ( Henrika Dominathi ) boosted by The Wandering Emperor, Luca Boldrini was finally able to gain the edge needed to force Keganfall to concede game one. Keganfall came back to score a knockout using hive of tyrant, and in the deciding game of the match, Keganfall was able to build an advantage to overwhelm the opponent and take the match. In the second feature match of the Quarterfinals, we saw Zan Sed fight a war of attrition against Tom Y, and Tom found his clock grinding down to thirty seconds left in game three, forcing him to concede when it was clear he did not have enough time left to find a way to try to win the match. Zan went on to the

Semifinals, where he traded the first two games against Alex Gonzalez, with Zan losing his game as he struggled to find mana, while Alex's game slipped away as he dead drew too many lands as Zan played an Emeria's Call to take game two. In game three, it was Alexis who was able to cast Emeria's call, taking game three with the card that sealed his own fate in game two, and he moved on to the Grand Finals, where he fell to Keganfall, taking second place just shy of the crown.

eSports have grown massively, with tournaments drawing millions of people together. Video games have grown from being an activity people enjoyed in their free time to a reliable career for those who excel at them. Today, eSports supports interactions between gamers and their fans through platforms such as Twitch and Discord; Going to the Metaverse is the logical evolution. The idea of the metaverse has shifted from a concept in a science fiction book to an inspiration for some of the most popular video games of our times, such as Fortnite and other games.

These games shed light on what the metaverse would look like. They have also stimulated a vision of how brands could use the virtual space to create simulated experiences for consumers. The idea of the metaverse is an immersive experience that matches a person’s experience in the physical world. It offers the ability to attend a virtual concert and enjoy the same experience as one would by attending a physical live concert.

The metaverse opens up a platform for a whole new level of fan engagement. Right now, each eSport game environment is limited to the game itself. This means that any coins or rewards earned within a game cannot be transferred to another gaming universe. Soon tournament platforms will be engaging in the virtual environment of the metaverse and break many traditional boundaries.

Earlier than delving into the metaverse, it is essential to say that folks can already tune in and watch esports tournaments on-line, and there are many followers that do. As an alternative, the problem is capturing the environment, the spirit, the particular merchandise drops, the sense of belonging, and the vitality of a serious Esports occasion — one thing that so far can solely be experienced in person. Customers can view, work together, and even make purchases in a completely digital world, and brands can more readily serve those customers throughout the globe.

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you! You can choose between the Bronze Plan, Gold Plan, and Diamond Plan: https://GGToor.com/join.php . If you want to bring your team or friends to GGToor.com, or be a Tournament Organizer, we can support you and help you grow; you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun! You can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer

https://GGToor.com/organizerlogin.php If you have any questions about our events visit our socials; Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q, twitter https://twitter.com/GGToor/ , twitch https://www.twitch.tv/GGToor, and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/eShadowGaming

If your organization would like to be part of this growth and work with Shadow Gaming, contact us at luis@shadowgamingtv.com

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s portal GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php . In addition, the company plans to operate a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

