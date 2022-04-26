Enlyt Health Announces $10MM Series A Round

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlyt Health, the leading Low Code Mobile Platform as a Service for Healthcare, announced that it has opened a Series A funding round. For Enlyt Health Series A information, submit an inquiry to info@meritage-partners.com.

The Enlyt Health Platform has been recognized by healthcare systems for its innovation in Digital Front Door and improving patient access & experience. "We've known from the beginning we wanted to approach the market the right way," said Scott Fielder, Enlyt Health's Founder and CEO. "By 'the right way' I mean being patient, not deviating from the long-term vision, and of course mastering our platform which touches millions of patients. And so we did…we spent years investing in the platform, focusing on the product and building the Low Code Platform for Healthcare Digital Front Door."

Enlyt Health is proud and excited to announce the opening of the Series A round, which is being coordinated by the fantastic team at Meritage Partners. The funding will support growth in all its facets. Scaling Sales and Marketing teams for Enlyt to continue to spread the word about the platform throughout Healthcare, expanding its already vast partner ecosystem, and continuing to invest in the long-term product and technology vision. "The timing for the raise feeds right into our existing momentum," says Fielder. " We've grown our partner ecosystem while developing v2.0 of Enlyt Health. We've had the pleasure of partnering with technology leaders like Salesforce, Epic, Cerner, Amazon and many more, but it also somehow feels like we have just got started!"

Enlyt Health has several well known Health Systems already live on the platform providing patients the needed access and tools to better their overall health journey.

For more information, visit www.enlythealth.com

About Enlyt Health

Enlyt Health helps organizations build Digital Front Doors faster by providing a Low Code Mobile Platform that breaks down silos, provides brand recognition, removes disjointed end user frustration and enhances patient experience all in one future innovation focused platform. Customers can deploy their Digital Front Door mobile application in as little as 90 days delivering exponentially higher ROI than ground up builds, the comfort of knowing their applications are built on an industry proven platform, and know their patients are getting industry leading patient engagement.

Contact Information:

Ryan Blachly

info@enlythealth.com

888-223-1615

About Meritage Partners

Based in Newport Beach, California, Meritage Partners is a mergers and acquisitions advisory firm serving SMBs in a variety of industries throughout North America. Its advisors are made up of accomplished and experienced entrepreneurs with over 130 years of collective experience. Meritage's team has advised on over $2.0 billion of successful M&A transactions and capital raises with private equity firms, family offices, institutions, and public companies.

For additional information, submit an inquiry to info@meritage-partners.com or visit please visit meritage-partners.com.

Related Images











Image 1: Enlyt Health









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment