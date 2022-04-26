Harvard Bioscience Introduces SmartStudy™: First of Kind, Next Generation Inhalation System Capability Improves Precision and Drives Growth

HOLLISTON, Mass., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) has introduced SmartStudy™, an innovative technology feature to its Buxco® Inhalation System aimed at supporting more precise results, cost savings, and improved productivity for preclinical researchers.



Product demonstrations were conducted in-booth during the recent Society of Toxicology (SOT) annual meeting in San Diego and will be available again May 15-17 during the American Thoracic Society (ATS) conference in San Francisco.

SmartStudy™ permits researchers running small animal aerosol inhalation and exposure studies to shut off delivery of the test article to individual subjects when they have received the desire dosage while other animals continue to receive dosing. This is an exclusive feature of the Buxco Inhalation System which reduces the margin of error by being able to stop the known delivery amount.

“SmartStudy™ combined with Accumulated Inhaled Aerosol or AIA is a natural progression of technological advances leading to scientific practices and results,” said Jim Green, President and CEO of Harvard Bioscience. “This new technology gives our customers more control over their studies and their study experience for more precise results and a savings in time, money and subjects.”

Triggered based on targeted AIA, also known as delivered dose, the SmartStudy bypass ports automatically close off test article delivery for select subjects within a modular tower then provides them with fresh air. Driven through a combination of hardware – controllers and adaptor ports – and FinePointe software, SmartStudy™ provides researchers improved precision and cost savings through more accurate dose delivery and reduced diagnostics time. test material, and subject use.

With AIA, researchers are presented with real-time aerosol amounts inhaled and deposited in subjects’ lungs, another exclusive of this system. By reporting these measures against real-time respiratory endpoints using FinePointe software, researchers can observe a direct correlation between dose and lung function over time.

In addition, FinePointe software updates with this feature introduction add single click diagnostics, calibration and aerosol characterization for more time and money savings for researchers setting up their studies.

“We expect this unique new feature to change the way people view inhalation studies and be a primary driver for continued growth in the inhalation space,” Green added. “The amount of material saving will be a tremendous value to investigators. Other aspects, such as single click diagnostics for preparing studies will save weeks of work and it’s very intuitive to use.”

The Buxco Inhalation System with SmartStudy™ is used in toxicology, bioaerosol, environmental, disease model and pharmaceutical applications for academic researchers, contract research organizations (CROs) and pharmaceutical companies.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America and Europe, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com.

