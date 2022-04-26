Call2Recycle Partners with Li Industries to Innovate Battery Sorting and Recycling

ATLANTA, GA, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Call2Recycle®, the country’s leading consumer battery stewardship and recycling program, today announced a partnership with Li Industries to augment its battery sorting and recycling using Li Industries’ innovative technology. The partnership will initially focus on commercializing Li Industries’ unique battery sorting technology, which will allow end-of-life batteries to be more efficiently and accurately sorted by battery chemistry.

Li Industries’ sorting technology automates most of the major tasks of identifying battery chemistries so that they can be separated for recycling. Recognized by the US Department of Energy as a Phase II Battery Recycling Prize winner, the company’s sorting technology uses machine learning to identify the physical and chemical nuances of the different kinds of batteries, including lithium ion batteries, helping battery processors to optimize their recycling efforts. This automated process speeds up recycling, thus saving costs.

“One key element in optimizing the benefits of recycling is to ensure that we identify and capture as much of the used material as possible,” stated Leo Raudys, CEO of Call2Recycle. “Li Industries’ sorting technology enables us to identify the critical materials in each battery so that we can recover as much reusable material as possible, contributing to the circular economy and keeping it in the North American supply chain.”

“We are honored to be working with America’s leading battery collection program,” said Dr. Zheng Li, Co-founder and CEO of Li Industries. “Call2Recycle’s insights, breadth of operation, and footprint will allow us to scale our technology so that we can have a truly significant impact on battery recycling in the U.S.”

Li Industries expects its sorting facility to be fully operational by the end of 2022. Concurrently, Call2Recycle and Li Industries will be refining the approach to lithium ion battery processing with the commercialization of its process expected in 2023.

About Call2Recycle, Inc.

Operating with a commitment to safety and environmental excellence, Call2Recycle is the country’s premier battery collection, logistics and recycling program. Founded in 1994, the not-for-profit organization has safely and responsibly collected and recycled over 140 million pounds of batteries across the U.S. For more information about Call2Recycle, visit call2recycle.org.

About Li Industries

Li Industries provides integrated and closed-loop battery recycling solutions for battery manufacturers and collectors with its transformative battery recycling technologies. Its work is motivated by a desire to resolve the numerous issues and challenges surrounding current recycling processes to improve the sustainability, economics, safety, and, most importantly, the current rate of battery recycling.