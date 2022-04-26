Impulse Dynamics Announces 7,000th Patient Treated With CCM Reinforcing Significant Clinical Experience

MARLTON, N.J., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impulse Dynamics, a global medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with heart failure (HF), is proud to announce a worldwide milestone achievement as the 7,000th patient has received the Optimizer® Smart CCM® therapy delivery system for the treatment of moderate HF. Dr. Raul Weiss, Professor of Clinical Medicine and Director of the Electrophysiology Fellowship Program at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio, conducted the implant procedure in less than 45 minutes, underscoring the significant clinical experience that exists for the therapy.

“It’s great to see the breakthrough technology of Optimizer Smart improving the lives of so many patients,” said Dr. Weiss. “I was an early adopter of this technology and was involved in early clinical trials. It is gratifying to see the patients treated and reported in more than 100 publications. Our experiences with CCM have been positive, and as more of my colleagues are now seeing those same positive results, I expect the number of CCM patients to grow even more significantly.”

“We are pleased to have reached yet another milestone in our relentless quest to change the way HF is treated,” said Simos Kedikoglou, MD, CEO of Impulse Dynamics. “While this is certainly an achievement that can be expressed in numbers, what’s most important is what we know to be the impacts CCM has on patients, their families, and their extended communities.”

This milestone is significant because it showcases clinical experience that continues to define and support the utility of this technology in providing hope for patients living with heart failure. In the time since this technology was imagined, it is now available in 44 countries, and the technology has continued to advance based on the needs of patients and physicians. Impulse Dynamics is steeped in a culture that celebrates making patients our top priority. From its very inception, the company has held fast to an important tenet — put patients first, and business will follow.

Dr. Marc Silver, a cardiologist in Chandler, Arizona, and a founding member of the Heart Failure Society of America, expressed the following regarding the critical role of referring providers. “It’s well-known that the large majority of patients with moderate heart failure here in the US, and the millions internationally who may benefit most from CCM therapy, are being cared for by cardiology practitioners in their local communities. Knowing about this treatment option, being able to identify appropriate candidates, and considering it for ones who are indicated adds an important tool to the armamentarium of front-line providers in the fight against heart failure.”

The Optimizer Smart delivers CCM therapy — the company’s proprietary technology — to the heart. CCM therapy has been designed by Impulse Dynamics to significantly improve heart contraction, allowing more oxygen-rich blood to be pushed out through the body.[1] CCM therapy is indicated to improve 6-minute hall walk, quality of life, and functional status of NYHA Class III heart failure patients who remain symptomatic despite guideline-directed medical therapy, are not indicated for CRT, and have a left ventricular ejection fraction ranging from 25 to 45 percent.

About Impulse Dynamics

Impulse Dynamics, based in Marlton, N.J., is dedicated to helping healthcare providers enhance the lives of people with heart failure by transforming how the condition is treated. The company has pioneered CCM® therapy, which is delivered by the company’s Optimizer® Smart systems, an FDA-approved treatment verified to improve the quality of life for heart failure patients. CCM therapy is a safe and effective minimally invasive treatment option for many heart failure patients who otherwise have few effective options available to them. To learn more, visit www.ImpulseDynamics.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

###

[1] European Journal of Heart Failure (2021) doi:10.1002/ejhf.2202