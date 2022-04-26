Financial Advisor Michael Gavett Joins Linsco by LPL Financial

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that financial advisor Michael Gavett has joined LPL, affiliating with Linsco by LPL, the firm’s employee advisor model. He will be the first advisor in a new Linsco office based in Dallas. Gavett reported having served approximately $265 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from B. Riley Wealth Management.



With nearly 25 years of industry experience, Gavett has built his business from the ground up by providing individuals, executives and small business owners with personalized financial plans, financial education and investment advice. “My business is high contact and very direct to help clients understand and have a good perspective on the strategies we put in place to help them work toward their financial goals,” he said.

Gavett said his calling to help people, coupled with his commitment to operating with clients’ best interests in mind, led him to launch Bespoke Private Wealth of LPL Financial. “The industry is evolving dramatically and quickly, and it was important for me to be part of a leading wealth management firm with a wide variety of innovative resources,” Gavett said.

After extensive research, Gavett turned to Linsco by LPL, which provides brand autonomy and the freedom to run his business on his own terms without the demands of business operations. With access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform and innovative resources, Linsco advisors are equipped with the tools they need to create differentiated experiences for clients. On top of this, Linsco advisors receive comprehensive turnkey support that includes a dedicated marketing consultant, administrative professional services and an experienced branch management team to help support their goals and strategy.

“LPL’s independent channel is very complete and robust, and the resources from the employee model allow me to have dedicated support so I can focus on taking care of my clients,” Gavett said. “I’m also excited about the enhanced platform for my clients. With Account View, they’ll have a comprehensive look at their entire financial situation, with goal setting capabilities and easy to read statements all in one place.”

With the launch of Bespoke Private Wealth of LPL Financial, LPL will open a new Linsco office in Dallas. The office will have space for several more advisors in the future and is expected to become one of Linsco’s larger sites.

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “We congratulate Mike on the launch of his new practice and are thrilled to welcome him into the LPL community. We are deeply committed to understanding what advisors need to be successful, and then we invest and innovate to deliver solutions that empower them to thrive. By providing a range of affiliation models, with innovative technology, robust resources and practice management support, we aspire to make it easier for financial advisors to build, grow and evolve a practice that meets the needs of their clients. We are excited to expand our Linsco presence in Dallas and look forward to supporting Bespoke Private Wealth of LPL Financial for years to come.”

