Announcing OpenReel Events: A Branded, Engaging Webinars and Live Solution

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenReel ™, the leading Remote Video Creation™ platform, today announced the launch of OpenReel Events to help marketers create truly on-brand, interactive, and engaging live webinar experiences. This new solution bolsters OpenReel’s expanding suite of holistic video creation capabilities that remove the friction and resource-intensive aspects of video and virtual event creation at scale for modern businesses worldwide.



In a recent Content Marketing Institute survey, 58% of marketers responded that webinars were their top-performing content format and 51% said it was their best-performing video type. Enabling OpenReel customers to execute total brand curation, leverage meaningful engagement opportunities, and gain actionable insights to produce compelling live webinars — right within the same platform already used to create studio-quality video content — allows for a more streamlined, collaborative, and affordable workflow.

With OpenReel Events, teams can host unlimited live webinars with the ability to completely customize each element from registration landing pages, to brand colors, fonts, automated event communications, and the webinar experience itself. During the webinar, host dynamic breakout sessions, in-platform chat, personalized polling, and live Q&As to drive two-way audience engagement. Additionally, share valuable curated assets such as CTAs, PDFs, and videos with attendees in real time to maximize reach. By tracking timely analytics, better understand and build stronger connections with prospects, customers, and employees alike.

“OpenReel empowers distributed teams to quickly and easily use a single comprehensive platform to create, promote, manage, and host fully customizable, immersive live brand experiences,” said Lee Firestone, CEO and Co-founder at OpenReel. “With OpenReel Events, marketers can bring an unprecedented level of brand control, collaboration, and efficiency to their existing webinars strategy.”

To start quickly and easily building truly on-brand, unforgettable live webinar experiences for product launches, onboardings, team meetings, and more you can try OpenReel Events free for 14 days or request a personalized demo .

About OpenReel™

OpenReel™ is a leading Remote Video Creation™ platform that empowers enterprises, media, and entertainment companies to direct and film up to 4K video content from over 125 countries. With its patented, enterprise-grade suite of remote video direction, capture, live webinars, and collaboration capabilities, OpenReel enables businesses of all sizes to cut down on the time- and resource-intensive process of on-location video shoots and scale content creation initiatives efficiently, effectively, and securely. OpenReel is based in New York, with its employees distributed worldwide. To learn more about the company, visit: www.openreel.com .

Contact:

OpenReel

Teresa Hill

press@openreel.com



