Intapp and KPMG AG form strategic alliance to accelerate digital transformation for professional services and capital markets firms

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud-based software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that it has entered a strategic alliance with KPMG AG.



Together, Intapp and KPMG will enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms as well as corporate legal department clients to harness the full power of the cloud through purpose-built solutions and services. This collaboration builds on KPMG’s successful global alliance with Microsoft and furthers Intapp’s global strategic partnership with Microsoft as well.

This strategic alliance will facilitate firmwide connectivity, allowing professionals to provide more effective and insightful services using cloud technology that unlocks the full value of data, delivers context-aware intelligence, and fosters greater operational efficiencies.

KPMG helps to navigate the complexity of transformation by assessing business drivers, developing a cloud strategy using interoperable technology, and implementing sustainable enterprise-level transformation including change management and communication. Built on a secure, scalable architecture and industry graph data model, Intapp industry-specific cloud solutions enable the enterprise-level transformation of partner-led firm's most critical business operations. Intapp helps onboard new business with less risk, bolsters growth and deepens client relationships, maximizes profitability and client value, simplifies document management, and boosts firmwide team collaboration via Microsoft Teams.

The alliance will deliver three key benefits to clients:

Trusted cloud transformation — This alliance fosters holistic cloud migration by combining Intapp industry-specific cloud solutions and KPMG’s technology, process, risk, regulatory, and security expertise. This alliance ensures that digital transformation encompasses all business operations and workflows, from the most critical to the often overlooked. Intelligent solutions for modern professionals — Through this alliance, partner-led firms and corporate legal departments will attain the modern workplace, centered on the professional, with tools that enhance the quality and effectiveness of day-to-day work. Technology and guidance will account for unique operating models, workflows, and regulatory requirements while fostering secure, seamless communication and collaboration across locations and platforms. Continuous innovation — Intapp, KPMG and Microsoft will work closely together to continually advance both the technology and the business solutions and services required by partner-led firms and practitioners. While the journey to becoming a connected firm is often complex, this alliance will feature the ongoing innovation needed to break down silos and deliver connected experiences that ensure professionals have easy access to the information they need most.



“Working jointly with KPMG — a proven leader in cloud and digital transformation — Intapp can further serve the accelerating demand for cloud adoption within the professional and financial services industry,” said John Hall, CEO of Intapp. “Together we’ll provide our expanding client base with a rich ecosystem of industry-specific experts and purpose-built cloud solutions to further support holistic digital transformation at scale.”

“Intapp has long recognized that the innovative use of technology and data in professional and capital markets firms is the key to exceptional client experiences and firm growth,” said Jens Rassloff, Global Head of Alliances and Strategic Relations & Investments at KPMG International. “Together with Microsoft and Intapp, we cater to these specific requirements with tailored solutions and services that help boost performance, empower professionals, and deliver lasting client value.”

To learn more about the strategic alliance between Intapp and KPMG in Germany please visit: Intapp.com/partner/kpmg.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,000 of the premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@Intapp) and LinkedIn.

About KPMG

KPMG is an organization of independent member firms with around 220,000 employees in 147 countries. KPMG in Germany is one of the leading auditing, tax and advisory firms in Germany and has around 12,600 employees at 26 locations. KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft is a stock corporation under German law and member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG Law Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH is associated with KPMG in Germany. For more detail about the structure of the KPMG global organization please visit https://home.kpmg/xx/en/home/about/who-we-are/governance.html.