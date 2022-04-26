Company Announcement 8/2022

English Danish

Nordic Shipholding A/S

Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2022

26 April 2022

NORDIC SHIPHOLDING A/S

Company announcement no. 8/2022









Today, Tuesday 26 April 2022, Nordic Shipholding A/S held its Annual General Meeting with the agenda published in the notice convening the meeting dated 4 April 2022 where the following agenda items were presented:

The general meeting took note of the Board of Directors’ report for the financial year 2021 and the statement on the loss of capital, cf. section 119 of the Danish Companies Act.

The Annual Report for 2021 was approved.

Discharge of liability was granted to members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.

The Board of Directors’ proposal for distribution of the result of the year was approved.

The presentation of the remuneration report 2021 was noted.

Remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2022 was approved.

In accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, Esben Poulsson, Jon Lewis, Kanak Kapur, and Philip Clausius were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as the company’s auditor.

The Board of Directors’ existing authorisation to increase the share capital was extended until 25 April 2027 and increased to up to a total nominal amount of DKK 40,615,840.30.

The Board of Directors was authorised to allow the company to acquire treasury shares of up to 25% of the total share capital until the annual general meeting in 2025.

At a subsequent board meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Esben Poulsson as chairman and Jon Lewis as deputy chairman.

For further information, please find attached the notice to convene and the complete proposals.





Kind regards,

Nordic Shipholding A/S

Copenhagen, 26 April 2022

For further information, please contact: Esben Poulsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Nordic Shipholding A/S: +45 3929 1000.