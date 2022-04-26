The Sustainable Forestry Initiative welcomes Society of American Foresters CEO to its Board of Directors

WASHINGTON and OTTAWA, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) is pleased to announce that Terry Baker, CEO of the Society of American Foresters (SAF), has been unanimously elected by SFI’s Board of Directors to serve a three-year term as a member of the SFI Board’s Environmental chamber.



“The Sustainable Forestry Initiative has worked closely with SAF for many years and our relationship continues to grow given a mutual interest to reach a diversity of forest and conservation professionals,” said Kathy Abusow, President and CEO of SFI. “Thanks to Terry’s leadership, SFI and SAF have collaborated on several successful workforce development initiatives, such as the Project Learning Tree (PLT) Green Jobs Guide, and PLT’s Teaching Youth and Communities about Forests online course. Terry serves on the SFI/MANRRS African American Advisory Committee, which oversees the strategic development of PLT’s soon-to-be launched Journey of Black Professionals in Green Careers guide. We are thrilled to have Terry’s perspective, passion and service on the SFI Board.”

Established in 1900, SAF represents the voice of over 9,000 forestry and natural resource professionals. Its mission is to advance sustainable management of forest resources through science, education, and technology, promoting professional excellence while ensuring the continued health, integrity, and use of forests to benefit society in perpetuity. SAF also continues to advocate for scientific sustainable forest management, forest policy and practice position statements, and to connect policy makers with forest managers.

Prior to his selection as SAF CEO in September 2018, Baker served in various roles within the USDA Forest Service for close to 20 years across the U.S., working with a broad range of communities and partners to collaborate on the importance of managing lands in a sustainable way. He has been a wildland fire fighter, forester, and administrator of over one million acres. Baker earned a master’s degree in forest management and policy from Yale University in 2007, a bachelor’s degree in forest resources and conservation at the University of Florida in 2004 and was recognized by the University of Florida as one of their 40 under 40 alumni in 2019.

“As we face the impacts of climate change and growing awareness of the social inequities associated with green spaces, our collaborations and strategies have to evolve,” said Baker. “I have been impressed with SFI’s commitment to these efforts and see great opportunity to engage in these discussions at the board level to provide strategic advice to SFI.”

The Sustainable Forestry Initiative’s Board of Directors sets the organization’s strategic direction and is responsible for overseeing and advancing SFI’s programs, standards and strategies. The 18-member Board is comprised of three chambers representing environmental, social and economic sectors equally. SFI Board members include executive-level representatives of conservation organizations, academic institutions, Indigenous Peoples, Black American landowners, public officials, workforce representatives, and the forest products sector. This diversity reflects a variety of interests in the forestry community.

Baker replaces outgoing Environmental chamber representative and Board Chair Karla Guyn, former CEO of Ducks Unlimited Canada.

