Terrestrial Energy Joins Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrestrial Energy USA, a leading developer of Generation IV fission technology, has joined the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA), the national industry association for the fast growing fuel cell and hydrogen sectors. FCHEA and Terrestrial Energy agree that hydrogen has great potential as a clean energy source for industrial and other uses that can help decarbonize our economy.

Based in Washington, FCHEA represents some 80 companies and organizations in the hydrogen and fuel cell sector advancing innovative, clean, safe, and reliable energy technologies. There is increased focus on using hydrogen as a replacement for fossil fuels in industrial applications, such as producing low-carbon steel, cement, or ammonia for fertilizer or fuels. Using carbon-free energy sources such as nuclear and renewables to produce green hydrogen can significantly reduce emissions in sectors beyond power generation.

“As the landscape of low- and zero-carbon hydrogen production and utilization continues to expand in the U.S. and around the world, the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association is growing as well, welcoming innovative new members such as Terrestrial Energy,” says Frank Wolak, FCHEA President and CEO. “We are excited to work with the team at Terrestrial Energy to ensure clean hydrogen produced from nuclear has a role in the nation’s decarbonization efforts.”

Terrestrial Energy is developing a Generation IV nuclear cogeneration plant that generates the necessary high-temperature thermal power for a wide range of industrial applications, including green hydrogen production, as well as generating electricity. Its Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) uses demonstrated proven fission technology in an innovative small modular reactor (SMR) plant design to produce sustainable, carbon-free energy that is a cost-competitive alternative to burning fossil fuels.

“The transformative commercial value of Generation IV fission technology is captured by our IMSR cogeneration plant, which produces price-stable, carbon-free thermal energy for green hydrogen generation at industrial scale. We look forward to working with FCHEA and their membership to advance innovative, clean energy solutions helping build a sustainable, prosperous future. Green hydrogen has tremendous potential for replacing fossil fuels in difficult-to-decarbonize sectors, and Generation IV SMRs uniquely offer a reliable, economical way to produce it at the immense scale needed,” said Simon Irish, CEO of Terrestrial Energy.

About Terrestrial Energy



Terrestrial Energy is developing for near-term commercial operation a zero-emissions cogeneration plant for global industry using proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) fission technology in an innovative, small modular plant design. The IMSR uses proven and demonstrated Generation IV nuclear technology in an innovative plant design that supplies thermal energy at high-temperature for electricity and use in a wide range of industrial process heat applications. Its electricity is generated at nearly a 50 percent efficiency improvement compared to Light Water Reactor nuclear plants. The IMSR plant’s cogeneration capabilities delivers a cost-competitive, zero-emissions alternative to burning fossil fuels and energy security to many energy-intensive industries, including petrochemical and chemical synthesis for hydrogen and ammonia production. IMSR plants’ use of existing industrial materials, components and fuels supports its near-term deployment with first commercial plants operating by 2031, setting the stage for rapid global decarbonization by displacing fossil fuel combustion across a broad spectrum.



Website: www.terrestrialenergy.com

E-mail: info@terrestrialenergy.com

Social Media

Facebook: TerrestrialMSR

Instagram: Terrestrial.Energy

LinkedIn: TerrestrialEnergy

Twitter: TerrestrialMSR

YouTube: Terrestrial Energy