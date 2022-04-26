Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots Market Expected to Surpass USD 1,515.45 Million by 2028 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots Market” information by Robot Arm Manipulator Payload, by Mobile Base, by System Type, by Application and Region – Forecast to 2028” market size to reach USD 1,515.45 million, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 25.3% by 2028.

Market Scope:

Over the projected period, technological breakthroughs in the creation of AMMR with high payload carrying capacity which can be employed in myriads of industries for a variety of applications are expected to generate profitable prospects for leading manufacturers in the global market.

Dominant Key Players on Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots Market Covered are:

OMRON Corporation

Kuka AG

ABB Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Waypoint Robotics

Staubli International AG

Robotnik

Fetch Robotics Inc.

Neobotix GmbH

Boston Dynamics

IAM Robotics

PBA Group

AgileX Robotics (Shenzhen) Ltd

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10809

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Growing Need for Automation Solutions to Boost Market Growth

During the forecast period, rising demand for automation solutions is expected to propel the worldwide autonomous mobile manipulator robots market forward. High labor costs in developed nations, a growing focus on productivity, a shortage of suitable manpower, a rise in complicated manufacturing processes, and an increase in demand for automation solutions are all likely to drive the worldwide AMMR market forward. In addition, the target market's growth is expected to be aided by an increase in global foreign trade operations. Another factor expected to drive the worldwide AMMR market is the growing usage of AMMR in warehouses & logistics for a variety of applications such as loading, unloading, and transportation.

High Set-Up Cost to act as Market Challenge

The high set-up cost of AMMR may act as a market challenge over the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (167 Pages) on Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/autonomous-mobile-manipulator-robots-ammr-market-10809

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global autonomous mobile manipulator robots market is bifurcated based on payload, mobile base/platform, system type, application, and end users.

By payload, the autonomous mobile manipulator robots market is segmented into up to 5Kg, 5-10Kg, 10-15Kg, 15-20Kg, 20-40Kg, and 40Kg and above.

By mobile base/platform, the autonomous mobile manipulator robots market is segmented into 50-100Kg, 100-200Kg, 200-500Kg, 500-1000Kg, 1000Kg, and above.

By system type, the autonomous mobile manipulator robots market is segmented into differential manipulators and omni-directional manipulators.

By application, the autonomous mobile manipulator robots market is segmented into material handling & transportation, assembly, welding, machine tending and inspection, automobile inspection, and others.

By end users, the autonomous mobile manipulator robots market is segmented into manufacturing, automotive, electronics and semiconductors, retail, logistics and e-commerce, and others.

Talk to Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/10809

Regional Analysis

APAC to Spearhead Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots Market

One of the world's greatest markets for AMMR is Asia-Pacific. India, China, and Japan are among the world's most industrialized and manufacturing countries, making the region an appealing market for AMMR. Demand for AMMR is expected to surge in the Asia-Pacific region due to a growing focus on lowering operational costs and increasing productivity across various end-user industries. The establishment of a major manufacturer in the region, as well as the expanding need for AMMR in logistics and warehouses, are the main drivers of growth in the region. In the coming years, Asia Pacific is predicted to increase dramatically. This is mostly owing to the presence of both legal & unauthorized regional competitors who are employing various marketing methods in order to further expand their geographical reach, thereby affecting the global market. Furthermore, the presence of major countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, India, & others that are working on integrating new technologies such as AI-based route mapping, 5G networks, and localization, among others, is having an impact on market growth. APAC is likely to develop at the quickest rate throughout the forecast period, owing to the region's thriving e-commerce industry & the resulting increase in demand for smart & efficient warehouses to streamline storage and delivery processes. As a result, the industrial sector's growth, combined with the growing demand for automation for streamlining different manufacturing processes, will ensure that the market for autonomous mobile robots continues to grow in the future years. Historically, Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominated the sector, owing to significant sales of these robots in South Korea, China, and Japan. Furthermore, in the following years, the market is expected to grow at the quickest rate in this area. This might be attributed to the growth of the e-commerce business, which has resulted in a greater demand for a simplified supply chain. In warehouses, these robots are increasingly being employed to ease product distribution & storage operations.

North America to Have Admirable Growth in Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots Market

Because of the expanding e-commerce sales in this region, North America is expected to increase at a constant pace. Rapid technological adoption, massive funding from regulatory agencies to create automated warehouses, the presence of significant manufacturers in the region, and distribution centres all contributed to the market's expansion.

Buy this Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10809

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots Market

Over the previous two years, many sectors around the world have been badly impacted. This is due to major disruptions in their separate manufacturing and supply-chain operations as a result of various precautionary lockdowns and other limitations imposed by governments around the world. Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on the semiconductor sector and thrown the worldwide supply chain into disarray. Initially, there was a disturbance in the supply chain, resulting in a decrease in raw material imports, particularly in nations like Taiwan, China, South Korea, & Japan, which are among the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers. The worldwide semiconductor business, for example, experienced a dramatic decrease of more than 12% in 2021, affecting the technology and robotics industries, which are among the largest importers of semiconductors. Furthermore, Covid-19 has had a variety of effects on device manufacturers, component makers, and the supply chain.

Related Reports:

Autonomous Vehicles Market Information, By Type (Semi-Autonomous Vehicles, Fully Autonomous Vehicles), By Sensors (Ultrasonic, Radar, Lidar, Image Sensor, Others), By Hardware and Software (Cameras, GPS Systems, Communication Systems) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW)) - Forecast till 2030

Autonomous Robots Market Research Report, By Mode (Autonomous, Human-Operated), By End User (Forest & Agriculture, Industrial & Manufacturing, Logistics & Warehouse, Mining & Minerals) By Mobile Product (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) – Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter