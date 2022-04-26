Meta Vision Launches Meta Arabs NFT

Dubai, UAE, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A collection of 9,999 pieces of digital art launches—uniting the Arab region in celebration of cooperation, leadership, responsibility, and the prospects of the digital future of the world.

Dubai-based company Meta Vision is set to launch the first utility-based NFT in the MENA region. The project— Meta Arabs NFT —will consist of 9,999 unique and carefully curated pieces of digital art that serve a greater purpose and provide benefits to their respective holder.

The live presale for the collection is set for June 1st, 2022. "Think global, act local, is exactly what defines our business approach and strategy," says Mohammed Chreif, Meta Vision Co-Founder and Managing Director. "It's all about the idea. We could have gone for a much less complicated NFT project, but that would just deem us as an add-on in the digital marketplace. Our goal is to stand out and establish ourselves as a true game-changer. This is a massive opportunity for both creators and investors, that is why weadopted the trifecta of a 3D NFT, with utilities topped off with a humanitarian aid supporting mindset"

This trifecta of aesthetic, utility, and real-world impact is what makes this project so unique. Starting with the former of these points, each NFT presents a unique character that will be available for use in the metaverse. The Meta Arabs Headquarters virtual land will be purchased and constructed. This will act as a holder's exclusive Arabian metaverse plot, as we begin to frame the future for the Arab world, with a 3D Arab HQ in the metaverse. Next, Meta Arabs NFT holds the unique quality of being a utility-based NFT, with perks that extend far beyond the material art piece. Meta Arab NFT holders will have access to exclusive holder events that will take place in Dubai every 2 months, a Meta Arabs NFT will act as a ticket of entry for all holders. These events will grant connections and knowledge like no other and will be held in the presence of celebrities. Lastly, the project was built with the great humanitarian crises present in the Arab region in mind. A social fund of at least 5% of initial minting revenues, followed by 5% of NFT secondary royalties will go towards children's cancer centers in the MENA region, boosting the project's social and economic impact within the struggling Arab world.

ABOUT NFTs

NFT stands for ‘non-fungible token’ which are cryptographic assets on a blockchain with unique identification codes and metadata that distinguish them from each other. While the most common example of NFTs today is digital artwork, it could be a whole host of things. An NFT is a unit of data, stored on a type of digital ledger called a blockchain, which can be sold and traded. The NFT can be associated with a particular digital or physical asset including but not limited to, art, songs, and sports highlights, and a license to use the asset for a specified purpose.

ABOUT META VISION