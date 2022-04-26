Report: 95% of Walmart's Ecommerce Sellers Reporting Profits

AUSTIN, Texas, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Jungle Scout, the leading all-in-one platform for ecommerce sellers, released its first-ever State of the Walmart Seller Report. The findings highlight massive opportunities for sellers of all sizes on an emerging platform that is poised to become a frontrunner in the ecommerce space.

Key findings from the report include:

95% of Walmart Marketplace sellers have profitable ecommerce businesses. 73% of Walmart Marketplace sellers earn profit margins above 20%, and more than half earn over $100,000 in annual revenue. 54% of small-and-medium-sized brands earn over six figures annually, and 33% have profit margins exceeding 20%. 57% of enterprise sellers earn between $2 and $10 million in annual revenue.

Walmart's broad in-store dominance translates to loyal online customers. 41% of consumers shop on Walmart.com based on familiarity with the brick-and-mortar store and its products. Consumers prefer shopping on Walmart.com for Automotive Parts and Accessories, Electronics, and Exercise/Fitness Supplies. Consumers prefer shopping at Walmart in-store for essentials like Beauty & Personal Care, Cleaning Supplies, and Groceries.

Walmart sellers embrace omnichannel ecommerce strategies. 97% sell products on at least one other ecommerce marketplace. Amazon is the most popular platform, followed by eBay, Shopify, Facebook Marketplace, and Etsy. 46% also sell products in brick-and-mortar stores (including Walmart stores).



Sellers on Walmart Marketplace benefit from a large and loyal customer base with a ratio of 1,918 customers for every one seller. Walmart U.S. attributes $47.8 billion in net sales to ecommerce in fiscal year 2022, a 98% increase over the past two fiscal years. This year, the retail giant anticipates 40,000 new sellers to join its growing online marketplace.

"Walmart's online business is becoming a more significant player, even alongside more established platforms. Walmart's massive online growth presents an attractive proposition for ecommerce sellers looking to diversify their strategies," said Greg Mercer, Founder and CEO of Jungle Scout. "An omnichannel strategy that includes emerging platforms allows sellers to reach even more consumers across the various formats where they shop."

