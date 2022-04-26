Entrepreneurial Visionary Christina Fischer Joins Advisory Board Of Community Redevelopment Asset Management, LLC

MIAMI, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Redevelopment (OTC: CRDV) ("the Company"), a developer of community oriented real estate in urban and suburban markets with a focus on all aspects of the real estate development cycle, announced today that Christina Fischer has joined the Advisory Board Of Community Redevelopment Asset Management, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Community Redevelopment. Ms. Fischer is the founder and president of The Fischer Group, a marketing, business and financial consulting firm. Over the course of her distinguished career, she has consulted with clients on national CEO roundtables, while specializing in international real estate and global business development opportunities.



Beginning her career in New York City in 1985, her clients included major international agencies like Bozell Jacobs, McCann-Erikson, J. Walter Thompson, SSC&B Lintas VOS Direct, and Grey Advertising. She has also handled assignments for major international accounts like IBM, Daimler Benz, AT&T, Apple, Coca Cola. Ms. Fischer has consulted for numerous Fortune 500 companies and start-ups on business development, repositioning and turn around marketing, funding and global business development opportunities.

Ms. Fischer is a Wharton marketing graduate of the University of Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn, she continued her studies at Columbia University. In addition to consulting for major, national corporations and start-ups, Ms. Fischer has been involved in numerous civic organizations and philanthropic causes and serves on various boards and organizations. As a successful realtor in Florida with decades of experience, she is actively involved in regional redevelopment with major private and public national housing developers on new projects.

Christina Fischer said, “I look forward to working with Community Redevelopment and its great leadership team as part of the Advisory Board Of Community Redevelopment Asset Management, LLC. This is a pivotal time in the growth of the company, and I look forward to contributing to the growth of the Company. In addition to my professional accomplishments, I have always placed philanthropy and community service as one of my top priorities. With this in mind, I look forward to not only developing business opportunities for Community Redevelopment Asset Management, LLC, but to also playing a key role in improving the well-being of the residents of the culturally diverse communities the company plans to serve.”

“We welcome Christina to the Advisory Board of Community Redevelopment Asset Management, LLC as Community Redevelopment continues rapid growth and expansion. Her specialized expertise in international business, real estate and marketing initiatives combined with the strong leaders we already have in place will provide us with the foundation to take our business to the next level,” said Community Redevelopment Chief Executive Officer, Charles Arnold. Mr. Arnold continued, “Community Redevelopment continues to invest in bringing expertise to our business to support our explosive growth, and Christina brings a track record of delivering innovative customer-centric solutions that drive sales, revenue, profitability, brand, and market share results in highly competitive, dynamic and fast-paced environments. Her expertise will help Community Redevelopment continue deliver value to our shareholders and partners."

About Community Redevelopment

Community Redevelopment affords potential investors a significant opportunity to participate in the process of identifying and redeveloping entire communities and regional areas, via a publicly traded company. Community Redevelopment Inc. is a full-service real estate company with a management team that has extensive experience in acquiring, developing, constructing, and managing high-quality multifamily, and retail properties in attractive markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States, as well as capital markets. The Company is focused on all aspects of the real estate development cycle including land development, design build, property operations, and site redevelopment. In addition to the ownership of our operating property portfolio, Community Redevelopment plans to develop and build desirable properties for its own account and through joint ventures with affiliated and unaffiliated partners.

Community Redevelopment, Inc. is focused on community development in urban and suburban markets and our mission is to integrate our proprietary business model by providing sustainable, long-term value to investors as we strive to provide opportunities to improve neighborhoods with residential, commercial, and industrial development projects while designing architecturally pleasing, clean, energy efficient communities and commercial structures. For more information on Community Redevelopment Inc., please contact us at (954) 233-1481, or (800) 210-9438 for those outside of the calling area. You may also visit our website at www.comredev.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-K Report filed on April 1st, 2022. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Community Redevelopment Inc. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

