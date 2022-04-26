ORLANDO, Fla., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Podfest, an extended annual event that brings together an international crew of podcasters of all levels to share and enjoy content created for the global podcasting community, is pleased to announce the community has set a World Record mark for the second time, breaking its own record for “Largest Attendance for a Virtual Podcasting Conference in One Week.”



Podfest most recently broke its record last spring when 5,816 podcasters gathered virtually for Podfest 2021. After a verification process that took almost a year, Podfest was recently notified that it had certified the new record. Podfest set the original mark at its 2020 event with 5,003 podcasters in attendance.

Tampa-based Podfest, founded in 2013, represents a close-knit community of podcasters passionate about sharing their voices and messages through audio and video. After holding its inaugural meetup at a local IHOP® restaurant, the organizers began in 2015 to put on an annual conference, usually in Orlando, to accommodate the thousands who travel from afar to attend.

Podfest’s original world record grew out of the recent pandemic. When Florida began to lock down in 2020, Podfest organizers didn’t know how they would keep the annual event going. Since they couldn’t meet in person, they resolved to hold a virtual conference and attempt a world record.

After meeting virtually the past two years, Podfest in 2022 will return to a full, in-person event at the Hilton Orlando Resort May 26-29. More than 2,000 podcasters are expected to attend. To learn more or to become part of the growing Podfest family, visit www.PodfestExpo.com .

But even with the abating of the pandemic and the rekindling of the live event, the virtual Podfest Expo is here to stay. Organizers say they will continue to do at least one virtual Podfest event every year to ensure that people worldwide can participate without traveling.

About Podfest

Created by Chris Krimitsos in 2015, Podfest is an annual gathering of international podcasting talent and is the longest running, in-person conference of its type, holding the World Record title for the Largest Attendance for a Virtual Podcasting Conference in One Week. Members become part of a deeply connected community that is genuinely passionate about sharing individual voices and transformative messages with the world. Podfest promotes powerful audio and video mediums with engaging speakers, exciting topics, and in-depth, nuanced content that is both compelling and unforgettable. Additional information is available at www.PodfestExpo.com .

Corporate Communications