Investor Summit Group Q2 Investor Conference Goes Live Next Week in New York

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- The Investor Summit Group (ISG), widely recognized for its reputation as the organizer of North America’s largest and most reputable independent investor conferences, will be holding the upcoming Q2 Investor Summit May 3-4, 2022, at The Westin New York Grand Central.



Focused on connecting carefully curated companies with leading investors, the event series is known for hosting qualified investors who have the intent to buy on the open market, including family offices, institutional investors, high net worth individuals and registered investor advisors. The industries represented span from crypto, energy, financial, fintech, healthcare, industrials and materials to technology.

The Q2 event will include some of North America's most exciting and innovative small-cap and micro-cap companies, providing them with high value opportunities to meet and interact with leading investors. It will also feature 30-minute corporate presentations organized in three tracks throughout the two-day conference, in addition to 1x1 meetings.

“We believe investors are increasingly looking to discover promising small and micro-cap gems in an increasingly complex world,” said ISG Founder Fred Rockwell. “ISG’s upcoming summit provides a welcoming environment for some of the world’s most influential investors to identify and dial in on companies offering exceptional, high-value opportunities.”

ISG's quarterly investment summit is designed to provide carefully selected companies and their corporate management teams with valuable opportunities to meet with qualified investors in a format that facilitates connections.

To register, visit https://investorsummitgroup.com/conferences.

About Investor Summit Group

Investor Summit Group (formerly MicroCap Conference) hosts the largest independent investor conference on the East Coast. Its independence allows conference organizers to focus on customer service and scheduling high-quality meetings between the executives and investors who attend. The ISG team sets the bar for quality service in a space traditionally dominated by banks that focus more on selling their services than on building the connections companies need to succeed. ISG has facilitated countless valuable interactions for its presenting companies, which have often led to increased exposure, market value appreciation and long-term growth. For more information, visit www.investorsummitgroup.com.

