Mechanical Keyboard Market Estimated to Reach USD 3.63 Billion with a CAGR of 12.7% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 26, 2022

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Mechanical Keyboard Market” information by Product Type, by Technology, by Application and Region – Forecast to 2030” market size to reach USD 3.63 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 12.7% by 2030.

Market Scope:

Mechanical keyboards witness huge popularity among people. Particularly programmers and gamers prefer mechanical keyboards for their precise control and to improve typing speed and accuracy. Besides allowing faster typing, they have a significantly longer lifespan and offer special features, such as a trouble-free rollover.

Switches on mechanical keyboards, alongside their keycaps and sensors, are easy to clean and can be easily replaced with new ones if broken or damaged. They are the most customizable aspects of a PC setup, providing a comfortable, unique, and competitive input for PCs. However, mechanical keyboards are quite noisy, bulky & heavy, and expensive compared to membrane keyboards.

Over recent years, mechanical keyboards have completely taken over the PC gaming space. With a rapid shift among peripheral manufacturers towards producing mechanical keyboards, they have become a niche product exclusively serving gamers and programmers, and one of the most popular items bought online.

Dominant Key Players on Mechanical Keyboard Market Covered are:

Razer Inc. (US)

Corsair (US)

Lenovo (US)

ROCCAT GmBH (Germany)

SteelSeries (Denmark)

Rapoo Corporation (China)

HP Development Company LP (US)

LP (US)

Dell (US)

A4TECH (Taiwan)

Logitech (Switzerland)

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

A major trend observed in the market is advances in wired and wireless mechanical keyboard technologies. Advancements in mechanical keyboard technology are enabling their widespread applications. Growing sales of mechanical keyboards led by their rising uses among professional gamers, commercial, and personal users is another driving force behind the market growth.

Moreover, the flourishing consumer electronics industry and gaming sectors worldwide bolster the market growth. Significant benefits that mechanical keyboards offer over traditional membrane keyboards foster market sales. Also, mechanical keyboards respond to key switches rapidly, enhancing overall functionality compared to membrane keyboards. Leading industry players facilitate products through multiple distribution channels and their widely spread footprints globally.

On the flip side, high costs and complex designs of mechanical keyboards hinder the market growth. Scoring a mechanical keyboard with a uniquely machined aluminum case and a gasket-mounted layout requires huge investments, and crowdfunding is usually lengthy to process. Moreover, developing a custom-built mechanical keyboard is very expensive and can take months or years to produce.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The mechanical keyboard market report is segmented into technologies, product types, applications, and regions. Of these, the product type segment comprises tactile switches, clicky switches, linear switches, and others.

The technology segment comprises wired mechanical keyboards and wireless mechanical keyboards. Similarly, the application segment comprises professional gamers, commercial, and personal. The region segment comprises the Asia Pacific, Americas, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region accounts for the largest market for mechanical keyboards. The strong presence of major providers and manufacturers, alongside the vast user base in this region, influences the market value. Moreover, the raw material advantage and availability of cost-competitive workforces in the region demonstrate its high potential for vast production and investments.

Furthermore, rising numbers of professional gamers and the wide adoption by rising numbers of gaming enthusiasts propel the market size. With their vast R&D investments for innovative product designs, China, Japan, India, and South Korea hold leading shares in the APAC mechanical keyboard market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Mechanical Keyboard Market

The spread of COVID-19 in various countries around the world has had a negative impact on several industries. The global pandemic crisis has had a significant impact on the Mechanical Keyboard Market. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, this market has benefited. Because of global lockdowns, there has been a considerable surge in demand for computational creativity in recent months. Rising sales of information and technology and telecommunications products are predicted to have an impact on the Mechanical Keyboard Market throughout the forecast period. Globally, increasing Internet penetration and smartphone sales are expected to boost the market growth. The new coronavirus outbreak is likely to have a long-term impact on consumer lifestyle and behavior, which has resulted in increased use of information and communications products and services.

Competitive Landscape

The mechanical keyboard market would witness various strategic approaches, such as collaboration, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and advanced technologies integration. Major industry players make strategic investments in driving research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans. The market is likely to witness several product launches.

For instance, on Apr 16, 2022, MOUNTAIN, an accessories OEM, introduced its new Tactile 55, Linear 45 Speed, and Linear 45 switches with its latest keyboard. The new peripheral is of the 60% category yet has arrow keys as standard. It is the world's first 60% keyboard with modularity and mechanical switches, offering improved flexibility in customization.

On Mar 23, 2022, NZXT, a leading provider of PC cases and liquid coolers, launched a function mechanical gaming keyboard and lift gaming mouse, strengthening its expansion into the peripheral market. The keyboards have awesome features like swappable switches & keys, unique side-mounted volume control, and a detachable Type-C cable. The function keyboards are full-size and reasonably priced compared to premium keyboard and mid-range mouse offerings.

