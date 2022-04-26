VelocityEHS® Industrial Ergonomics Solution Harnesses AI and Machine Learning to Drive Intuitive Risk Assessments on the Accelerate Platform

CHICAGO, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) software, announced the latest additions to the Accelerate Platform, including a highly anticipated new feature, Active Causes & Controls, to its award-winning Industrial Ergonomics Solution . Rooted in ActiveEHS® — the proprietary VelocityEHS methodology that leverages AI & machine learning to help non-experts produce expert-level results — this enhancement kicks off a new era in the prevention of musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs).



Designed, engineered, and embedded with expertise by an unmatched group of board-certified ergonomists, the ActiveEHS powered Active Causes and Controls feature helps companies reduce training time, maintain process consistency across locations, and focus on implementing changes that maximize business results. Starting with the industry’s best sensorless, motion-capture technology, which performs ergonomics assessments faster, easier, and more accurately than any human could, the solution then guides users through suggested root causes and job improvement controls. Recommendations are based on AI and machine learning insights fed by data collected from hundreds of global enterprise customers and millions of MSD risk data points.

The result is an unparalleled opportunity to prevent MSD risk, reduce overall injury costs, drive productivity, and provide employees with quality-of-life changing improvements in the workplace.

“These are exciting times for anyone who cares about EHS and ESG,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “While it’s true, the job of a C-suite executive or EHS professional has never been more challenging and complex; it’s also true that leaders have never had this kind of advanced, highly usable, and easy-to-deploy technology at their fingertips. Ergonomics is just the start; ActiveEHS will transform how we think about health, safety, and sustainability going forward. It is the key to evolving from a reactive documentation and compliance mindset to a proactive continuous improvement cycle of prediction, intervention, and outcomes.”

MSDs are a major burden on workers and a huge cost to employers. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, for employers in the U.S. private sector alone, MDSs cause more than 300,000 days away from work and per OSHA, are responsible for $20 billion every year in workers’ compensation claims.

Also Announced Today: New Training & Learning Content, Enhancements to Automated Utility Data Management, and Improved workflows for the Control of Work Solution.

The VelocityEHS Safety Solution, which includes robust Training & Learning capabilities, is undergoing a major expansion of its online training content library. To enable companies to meet more of their training responsibilities, the training content library is growing from approximately 100 courses to over 750. They will be available in multiple languages, including 300+ courses in Spanish. The new content will feature microlearning modules, which have gained popularity in recent years as workers prefer shorter, easily digestible training sessions. This results in less time in front of the screen for workers, while employers report better engagement and overall retention of the material.

The VelocityEHS Climate Solution continues to capitalize on the VelocityEHS partnership with Urjanet — the engine behind the recently announced Automated Utility Data Management capabilities. Now, in addition to saving time and reducing costs related to the collection of utility data, users can automatically port their energy, gas and water usage data into the VelocityEHS Climate Solution to perform GHG calculations and report on Scope 1,2, and 3 emissions, without any manual effort.

The Company’s Control of Work Solution boasts a new streamlined navigation and enhanced functionality that allows customers to add new, pre-approved roles for improved compliance and approval workflows.

Industrial Ergonomics, Safety, Climate, and Control of Work solutions are all part of the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform , which delivers best-in-class performance in the areas of health, safety, risk, ESG, and operational excellence. Backed by the largest global software community of EHS experts and thought leaders, the software drives expert processes so every team member can produce outstanding results.

For more information about VelocityEHS and its complete offering of award-winning software solutions, visit www.EHS.com.

