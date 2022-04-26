Brand Leaders: ORAGIN Foods, Warby Parker, Sundial Growers, and Kona Gold; Driving Revenue Growth with New Market Expansion, and Product Innovation in Specialty Retail, and Consumer Brands

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY), ORAGIN Foods (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTC: KGKG), Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL).



Today’s emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are creating billion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

ORAGIN Foods (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) CEO Matt Lurie: “Ready to Scale with Plant-Based Brands and Next Gen Organic Retailing”

ORAGIN Foods (OTC: OGGFF) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference, is capitalizing on twin megatrends in the booming plant-based foods space and specialty organic retailing. In his recent presentation, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie shared with investors how OGGFF is positioned for explosive growth in the coming months, as it scales it’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores and expands its portfolio of CPG brands focusing on the the plant-based and organic lifestyle.

Watch ORAGIN Foods (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX: OG) Next Super Stock video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/01/oragin-foods-otc-oggff-tsx-og-unleashes-30x-upside-potential/

OGGFF’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores have built up a cult following among millennial shoppers in Toronto, Canada through a fun experiential retail concept and discount pricing - ”Healthier Food For Less”. OGGFF currently has four stores generating over $30 million in revenue, at strong gross margins - and is now at an inflection point - ready to scale rapidly with new locations. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie discusses the possibilities for scaling the Organic Garage brand globally, whether through company owned stores, partnerships, and or franchises.

CEO Matt Lurie is especially excited about the growth potential for OGGFF’s branded CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) business focused on the $30 billion plant-based foods and lifestyle sector. OGGFF is leveraging it’s retailing domain expertise into the plant-based foods space. With a strong insight and data on what sells on retail shelves and what today’s consumers want, OGGFF is developing a suite of plant-based CPG brands through acquisitions, and internal development with a significant focus on expansion in the US market.

One of OGGFF’s recently launched CPG brands “Future of Cheese” (targeting the $900 billion dairy alternatives market) is already gaining significant traction. Developed by the world’s leading cheese experts, Future of Cheese is rolling out a full line of cheese, butter and other exciting plant-based dairy products. The brand is a hit with consumers and products are selling out on shelves weekly. OGGFF is now expanding it’s product portfolio to 8-10 SKU’s in coming months which will help drive market penetration with international retailers, and restaurants. OGGFF expects significant revenue growth potential as it further develops a diversified suite of synergistic CPG brands through acquisitions in coming months.

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) CEO Neil Blumenthal: “Fully Energized for Sustained Growth”

“We are fortunate to operate in a large and growing market, $160 billion globally and $44 billion in the U.S. alone and one that provides essential products and services that are purchased in both strong and weak economic environment…Despite being one of the only optical retailers to grow in 2020 and then accelerate that growth to 37% in 2021, reaching $541 million in revenue, we still just represent 1% of the U.S. market..We expect most of our 2022 growth to be driven by our retail channel as traffic and sales productivity rebound. We plan to open 40 new stores in 2022 and end the year with 201 locations. Last year, we commissioned a third-party study that concluded our retail footprint has room to expand to over 900 retail locations in the U.S. while maintaining our best-in-class four-wall economics. This is still a fraction of the 41,000 optical shops that exists today. As we continue to expand our product and service offering, we believe this will also expand our store footprint opportunity. And of course, we will continue to serve customers via our leading e-commerce channel using unique tools like our Virtual Try-On to make the shopping experience fun and convenient, both online and offline..Team Warby is well prepared and fully energized to continue along the path of sustainable growth…”

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/26/warby-parker-inc-nyse-wrby-q4-2021-earnings-highlights/

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) CEO Zach George: “Sundial’s Business Transformation Now Yielding Powerful Results”

“...We're pleased to announce Sundial's first ever quarter with positive results for both Adjusted EBITDA and net earnings. These results reflect the initial impact of the business transformation, led by Sundial's team over the last 10 months, as we focused on the continued improvement of our cultivation practices, and the accretive edition of the SpiritLeaf retail network. Despite the sustained challenges facing Canadian industry participants, our financial position has never been stronger...The acquisition of Inner Spirit Holdings, which we referred to as SpiritLeaf, has expanded the Company's cannabis operations to include a retail component. The October announcement of a definitive agreement to acquire Alcanna is another important step in the development of our integrated business model. We believe that we have hit a point of maximum retrenchment in our cultivation and production activities during the Third Quarter. Our relentless focus on improvement in our cultivation activities, including the refinement of our processes, as well as numerous cost reduction initiatives has resulted in exciting improvements in product quality, potency, cost structure, and gross margin. Since the beginning of the year, we have seen our results and potency yield in terpene improved month after month, hitting all-time best results for cultivation in the Third Quarter….Through our two-pillared strategy, we're looking to build a consistently profitable and scalable business, delivering free cash flow within the 2022 calendar year….”

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2021/11/16/sundial-growers-inc-sndl-q3-2021-earnings-highlights/

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTC: KGKG) CEO Robert Clark “First Million Dollar Quarter - Retail Distribution Expanding”

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTC: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce the Company had revenues of over one million dollars in the first quarter of 2022. This marks the Company’s first quarter of one million dollars or more, which is a huge milestone and testament to the continued growth it’s experiencing. Kona Gold Beverages two subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC and Gold Leaf Distribution LLC’s combined revenue broke the one-million-dollar mark in Q1. CEO Robert Clark, comments: “Q1 marks a huge milestone for Kona Gold Beverage with over one million dollars in sales and I couldn’t be prouder of our team. In April, we anticipate a big uptick in revenue from our Kona Gold subsidiary’s Ooh La Lemin product lines. We have several current and new distribution partners that will be placing orders in preparation for Walmart roll outs and to begin selling into other retail chains.Our distribution subsidiary, Gold Leaf, continues to beat our estimates and expectations, with over $300,000 in sales in the month of March. Gold Leaf is nearing profitability as its new distribution center in Conway South Carolina quickly ramps up. Gold Leaf has also begun distributing our new Sparkling Ooh La Lemin Lemonades to Walmart retail locations in South Carolina and anticipates an upswing in revenue as Gold Leaf continues to distribute to additional locations.”

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTC: KGKG) News: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/04/kona-gold-beverage-inc-otc-kgkg-posts-first-million-dollar-quarter/

