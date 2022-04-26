Litigator Jonathan Aldaco Recognized on the Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars and the Best Lawyers in America list of Ones to Watch for 2022

DALLAS, TEXAS, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP is pleased to announce that Jonathan Aldaco has received two prominent legal industry honors for 2022. He was selected for the list of Super Lawyers Rising Stars by Thomson Reuters, a highly selective peer designation awarded to only 2.5% of lawyers in Texas.

Aldaco was also honored on the list of Ones to Watch by Best Lawyers in America. This exclusive recognition is given to young attorneys for outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the U.S. as determined by an intensive peer review process.

“I’m grateful to all my peers in the legal industry for their nominations and continued support. It’s truly an honor to be included on both Super Lawyers Rising Stars and Best Lawyers Ones to Watch,” said Jonathan Aldaco, a commercial litigator at Dallas-based Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP.

Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP is a business law firm with 20 attorneys based in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 1991, CPLA represents clients in commercial real estate matters, business transactions and commercial litigation. The firm emphasizes cost efficiency, performance, and relationships. Learn more about the firm at www.cplalaw.com.

