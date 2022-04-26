Purely Inspired® Launches Collagen Peptides Beauty Edition Exclusively In Canada

Oakville, ON, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purely Inspired® designs high-quality nutrition products at affordable prices, to fit all of life’s moments, and today has announced the launch of Collagen Peptides Beauty Edition exclusively in Canada. Purely Inspired® has taken collagen peptides to the next level with this new Beauty Edition formula that’s designed to give your well-being routine a boost. This innovative product features a truly clean formula, in a delicious mixed berry flavour, that provides 10g of collagen per serving and delivers hair, skin, and nail support with biotin. It will initially be sold at Walmart and on Amazon.ca.

Collagen Peptides Beauty Edition will also support energy production, help reduce joint pain associated with osteoarthritis, and help support cognitive function. Easy to digest, non-GMO, and predominantly grass-fed and pasture raised, this mixed berry flavour Collagen Peptides Beauty Edition formula is one to feel good about.

“Our scientists have created one of the best tasting collagen products on the market with the added benefits that everyone expects from their collagen products,” said Jarrod Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer at Iovate Health Sciences, the maker of the Purely Inspired® brand. “At Purely Inspired®, we believe that high-quality supplementation is a basic human right that should be accessible to everyone. This new formula gives that access at an affordable price point but with a research-backed formulation.”

Collagen Peptides Beauty Edition is also gluten-free, contains no dairy ingredients, and no added sugar.

For more information on Purely Inspired Collagen Peptides Beauty Edition, which is available exclusively in Canada, and all Purely Inspired products, visit www.purelyinspired.com

About Purely Inspired®:

At Purely Inspired®, we know it’s the first steps, the simple wins and the guilty pleasures that bring the most joy. That’s why we design our products to fit all of life’s moments. With delicious ingredients and an affordable price tag, you can reward yourself for a job well done. So, do what makes you feel good, with nutrition you can trust by your side.

From our Organic Plant-based options to our Non-GMO Collagen Program to our Organic Superfoods program, we are proud to be leaders in accessible nutrition, designed to support you on your well-being journey, whether you are well on your way or just beginning. Every Purely Inspired® product contains clean high-quality ingredients and is offered in a variety of convenient formats to compliment healthy and active lifestyles. Celebrate your commitment to well-being for yourself, your family, and your community by incorporating Purely Inspired® products into your routine. Here’s to well-being for all!

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.:

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional supplement company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world.

Due to our commitment to research, development, and innovation, we’ve been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada and with offices in New York, New York, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

