Lee Anderson Couture Thriving at New Location on Lexington Avenue, New York

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Anderson Couture has moved to the sunny side of the street to 975 Lexington Avenue, helping restore this lovely block back to pre-covid times. While multiple blocks with vacant stores plague New York City streets, entrepreneurs are slowly flocking back to the city and re-establishing businesses.

Lee Anderson Couture, established in 1980, has been servicing exclusive clients for over 42 years. The designer, despite all odds during COVID 19, not only survived- but is thriving with more demand on custom made luxury designs for clientele. Lee Anderson couture is renown nationwide for her specialty events and wedding party custom made designs. The wedding boom has created the busiest season for fashion in 40 years, resulting in limited inventory at premier department stores, and increasing demand for custom made gowns.

Lee Anderson and her staff are thrilled to welcome clients at her new location and assist them with their event needs. Lee Anderson Couture is where Italian and French fabrics meet personal styling, and are created under the supervision of a professional design team, led by the veteran designer, Lee Anderson.

About Lee Anderson

Lee Anderson is an American designer, native of Northern California. Lee moved to New York City and attended the Traphagen School of Design in 1973. After Graduating she was introduced to Seventh Avenue by Ralph Lauren (1975), then part of the Kreisler group. She began working for John Kloss a legendary creative (1975). From 1975 to 1978, Lee worked as an assistant designer and occasionally freelancing for the Ralph Lauren active wear press kits (1977) before moving to Kasper by Joan Leslie as an assistant designer (1979).

Lee Anderson designs for women who refuse to wear "label conscious" clothing that is available in each city they travel to. In 1980 Lee Anderson left Seventh Avenue behind, to establish her label in a townhouse off Madison Avenue. Her clientele includes international royalty, high profiled personalities, socialites and celebrities.

Lee Anderson is known for her fabrics, chromatic luxury, graphic details and overlays. The fitters mold garments from the collection to fit precisely and reflect the personality of the client.

Barneys, first discovered her (1981), and then competitor Bergdorf Goodman (1989) Saks (1991), Bloomingdales (1991) and fine specialty stores followed. Lee Anderson was honored with the "Design Excellence" award, by the New York Horticultural Society (2012).

