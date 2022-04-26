Jovive Health Launches Outpatient Clinics in Three New Markets

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jovive Health, a provider of flexible, patient-centric primary and urgent care services, is pleased to announce their recent expansion to three markets in Illinois, California, and Nevada. Each Jovive clinic brings a modern healthcare experience to its local community, offering convenient access and coordinated services.

Jovive Health delivers a flexible, fully integrated care experience that includes virtual visits, online reservations and walk-ins, and extended hours. Jovive is owned and operated by Vituity, a national physician partnership with a history of healthcare quality and innovation.

"Jovive seeks to humanize technological and medical advances to expand patients' choices and help them live their best lives," says Cat Sartin, Vice President of Outpatient Medicine at Vituity. "None of us should have to choose between work and family commitments and seeing a doctor. Jovive reflects Vituity's foundational commitment to caring for patients where and when they need us."

Among their expansion accomplishments:

• On Feb. 1, On Duty Urgent Care in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood rebranded as Jovive Health. To complement its urgent care and occupational health services, the clinic recently launched a primary care practice, which is currently accepting new patients.

• Jovive's first California clinic opened east of Sacramento in Cameron Park. The new practice offers a full suite of urgent care and occupational health services.

• Nevada's first Jovive location celebrated its grand opening in April. The new primary and urgent care practice is located just south of Las Vegas in Henderson.

Jovive Health plans to open several additional locations in 2022, including a second Chicago-area clinic in Lombard. It's also working to develop new consumer-oriented services, including a medical aesthetics line called MedSpa.

About Vituity

For nearly 50 years, Vituity has been a catalyst for positive change in healthcare. As a physician-led and -owned multispecialty partnership with a nationwide footprint, nearly 5,000 Vituity clinicians working across nine acute care specialties care for more than 6.5 million patients each year.

Vituity's acute focus and compassionate care are the driving forces that place us at the heart of better care. Our clinicians and practice management leaders develop front-line solutions for healthcare challenges that improve quality and have a direct, positive impact on millions of lives nationwide.

Our services span the entire acute care continuum, integrating emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesiology, acute psychiatry, neurology, acute care surgery, telehealth, post-acute care, and outpatient medicine. Partnering with hospitals, health systems, clinics, payers, employers, and state and local government, our footprint continues to rapidly expand. Learn more at vituity.com.

About Jovive Health

At Jovive Health, we believe better medicine is founded in being connected to our communities, each other, and most importantly, our patients.

Jovive Health delivers a flexible, fully integrated care experience that includes virtual visits, online reservations and walk ins, and extended hours. Jovive is owned and operated by Vituity, a national physician partnership with a history of healthcare quality and innovation.

All Jovive Health locations are owned by Vituity and operated by Vituity clinicians. For addresses, services, and hours, visit jovivehealth.com.

Vituity Media Contact

Ben Rickles

Real Chemistry

brickles@realchemistry.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.