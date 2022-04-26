Reolink Offers Cloud Services in EU and UK for Seamless Security Experience

WILMINGTON, Del., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reolink, a leading smart home security solution provider, today announced its cloud service availability in most European countries and the UK. The cloud services boast support for safer video storage with multiple security methods applied. In addition to local SD card storage, Reolink users now can enjoy added peace of mind with video recordings backup in the cloud.

Reolink users in Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and other European countries can now bind the Argus series, Go series, Duo series (battery-powered ones only), Lumus, and E1 series cameras to their cloud accounts and enable video upload when the cameras detect motion events.

To cover the needs of both home and business owners, Reolink offers 3 cloud subscription plans, including basic (free), standard (€3.59/month), and premier (€7.19/month), with varied numbers of cameras and storage space supported.

To provide a reliable cloud storage option, Reolink collaborates with Amazon Web Services to secure all the videos uploaded to the cloud. Also, Reolink applies 2048-bit RSA, 128-bit AES algorithm, and TLS to encrypt transmission channels. When users save footage to Reolink Cloud or play back video footage, their personal information is always kept confidential.

