EASY SPIRIT ANNOUNCES EMOVE

New York, New York, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Spirit, announced today its launch of EMOVE- a collection engineered for both women and men; performance footwear grounded in comfort with the brands’ lightest and more revolutionized technology to date.

With a legacy rooted in creating simple solutions for a universal need, Easy Spirit has always been one of ingenuity and innovative thinking. Easy Spirit is launching its latest technology, EMOVE, which is thoughtfully engineered through the lens of comfort. EMOVE’s signature innovation features boosted cushioning, maximum support, weightlessness, and shock absorption- keeping its customers grounded in comfort through its layered technology.

“EMOVE was designed to propel our customers every step, heavy on benefits, light on you. We’re continually revolutionizing Easy Spirit’s footwear technologies to bring even more features and benefits to our customers. Being able to offer this high-performance category and have the brand now extend its offering to men is pivotal in Easy Spirit’s history,” says Marc Fisher, CEO and Founder of Marc Fisher Footwear.

The EMOVE collection encourages customers to “do more with less” which permits both men and women to enjoy the collections’ features and benefits across both sneaker and casual assortments. The women’s collection consists of ten styles ranging from sneakers to performance sandals. Hero silhouettes include the Marliss and Maxine sneakers (both $99) as well as the Myrna (athletic slide, $89) and the Mari (athletic sandal, $79). The EMOVE men’s collection features game changing comfort with the Jump and the Felix, both sneakers that provide all-day comfort and support for every activity.

The EMOVE collection is available starting April 26th and will be available in the U.S. at www.easyspirit.com as well as official retail partners such as Nordstrom.com, Kohls, Amazon, and Zappos.

###

ABOUT EASY SPIRIT

With a legacy rooted in creating simple solutions, the story of Easy Spirit has always been one of innovative thinking. Over the last 35 years, women have evolved and so have we. Now, more than ever, we know it’s about more than just shoes. Being comfortable in your own skin and making life easier is what matters most. Today, we continue our mission – we are makers of shoes and experiences that are all about making life easy for all women. Because anything is possible when you’re comfortable. Live your best life every step of the way in Easy Spirit. For more about Easy Spirit, visit www.easyspirit.com

ABOUT MARC FISHER FOOTWEAR COMPANY

Established in 2005, Marc Fisher Footwear Company is a leading full-service, product-driven fashion footwear company with knowledge and expertise in design, sales, sourcing, distribution and marketing – all with dedicated and strategic direction for each brand within the portfolio, which includes Easy Spirit, Calvin Klein, Nine West, Tommy Hilfiger, GUESS, G by Guess, Bandolino, indigo rd., UNISA, and Airwalk along with the namesake brands – Marc Fisher and Marc Fisher LTD. Our diverse portfolio of globally recognized brands – available domestically and internationally via wholesale and retail channels – consistently meets the widest range of consumers’ fashion footwear needs, from classic to contemporary, sport to dress, men to women. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with showrooms in New York City, Marc Fisher Footwear is sold worldwide through department stores, specialty stores and e-commerce channels.

Attachment