Nasdaq Elects Kathlyn Card Beckles, Anne Marie Darling, and Elizabeth Wideman to the Board of Directors of its U.S. Exchanges

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the election of the following directors to the boards of the U.S. exchanges operated by the company, which include The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, Nasdaq PHLX LLC, Nasdaq BX, Inc., Nasdaq ISE, LLC, Nasdaq MRX, LLC, and Nasdaq GEMX, LLC:



Kathlyn Card Beckles , Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, Verisk Analytics, Inc.

, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, Verisk Analytics, Inc. Anne Marie Darling , Partner, Global Markets Division, Goldman Sachs

, Partner, Global Markets Division, Goldman Sachs Elizabeth Wideman, SVP and Senior Deputy General Counsel, Comcast Corporation



“We are excited to welcome Kathy, Anne Marie, and Liz to the U.S. Exchange board,” said Thomas A. Kloet, Chairman of Nasdaq’s U.S. Exchange Board. “Their collective capital markets, governance, and regulatory expertise will make an immediate contribution as we continue our journey to deliver liquid, resilient, and transparent markets to advance our clients’ investment ideas into fruition.”

For further governance information, visit: http://ir.nasdaq.com/corporate-governance/nasdaq-stock-market/board-of-directors.

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries.

