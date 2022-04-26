Military Platform Electro-Optics Market Size to Reach US$5.2 bn by 2027.

Raipur, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Military Platform Electro-Optics Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are ‘Military Platform Electro-Optics’?

Electro-optics (EOs) are largely used by military forces for imaging, targeting, and surveillance applications. These systems include both visible and IR sensors and provide situational awareness in both, day and night time. Image stabilization and long-range imaging capabilities are two key elements of these systems.

These systems are usually installed on military vehicles, aircraft, ships, and UAVs and their usage is primarily focused on target recognition, tracking mobile targets, surveillance, and imaging, even over great distances and in adverse weather conditions. These advanced systems provide the advantage of stabilized panoramic viewing and targeting. The platform remains one of the key application areas of electro-optics as a whole and captures over 40% of the total electro-optical system market.





What are the Top Market Drivers?



According to the report, increasing military expenditure is one of the major reasons driving the Military Platform Electro-Optics Market.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Military Platform Electro-Optics Market, by Platform Type –

Airborne Electro-Optics - Military Helicopters, Military Aircraft, and Military UAV. Land Electro-Optics. Naval Electro-Optics





Military Platform Electro-Optics Market, by Product Type - Multispectral and Hyperspectral

Military Platform Electro-Optics Market, by Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Market Insights

Based on the platform type - airborne platforms contributed to a major market share of the market in 2021, due to the growing usage of electro-optics in UAVs for tracking, surveillance, reconnaissance, and search and rescue.

Based on the product type - multispectral electro-optics occupy a lion’s share of the market. The multispectral systems commonly collect data from three to six spectral bands in a single observation, whereas the hyperspectral system collects data through several hundred spectral bands in a single acquisition.



Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America accounted for the largest market share of the market in the wake of huge expenditure on their overall military assets along with the presence of several major players.

The USA remains the workhorse of the North American as well as global market.

All the leading electro-optical system providers have a presence in the country to tap the huge market potential.

Asia-Pacific, another noticeable region, is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming five years.

Over the years, major countries, such as China and India, have been increasing their military expenditure to solidify their capabilities.

Technology advancements remain at the core of these countries.

Who are the Top Market Players?

Electro-optical systems are considered to be specialized products with the presence of limited players. Most of the major players are extremely diversified with the presence in other business segments. The following are the key players in the military platform electro-optics market:

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Leonardo S.p.A.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Thales Group

BAE Systems

Northrop Grumman

Safran Group

Teledyne FLIR LLC

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Military Platform Electro-Optics Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

