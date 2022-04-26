Metal Coated Fibers Market Worth US$ 83.43Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 8.2% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published the latest research study on Metal Coated Fibers Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Material (Aluminum, Copper, Nickel, and Others), Coating Method (Freezing Method, Electroplating, Electroless Plating, and Others), and End-Use (Oil and Gas, Defense and Aerospace, Medical, Telecommunication, and Data Centers, Research and Development, and Others), and Geography. The projected growth of the market during the forecast period is attributed to the growing demand for harsh environment-related applications and increasing requirement from the defense, aerospace, and medical industries.





Get Exclusive Access to Sample Pages of Metal Coated Fibers Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00019510/





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 47.99 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 83.43 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 153 No. Tables 83 No. of Charts & Figures 81 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Material, Coating Method, and End-Use Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Metal Coated Fibers Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Some of the key players operating in the global metal-coated fibers market include AFL; AMS Technologies; Arts Photonics Gmbh; Heracle Gmbh; IVG fiber limited; Molex LLC; Forc Photonics; Thorlabs, Inc.; OZ Optics; and Technical Fiber Products.

The metal-coated fibers industry in North American countries has experienced a considerable shift over the years. The major driver for the growth of the metal-coated fibers market size in the region is fast-growing end-user industries such as oil & gas, aerospace & defense, and medical. Furthermore, various advantages of metal-coated fibers over polymer-coated fibers, such as the ability to withstand high temperatures, will boost the metal-coated fibers market growth in the region.

Growing Demand from Harsh Environment-Related Applications:

A few applications require the use of optical fiber specially coated with metal. For example, the oil & gas industry uses downhole optical fiber in wells where temperatures can reach over 300°C. Against such high temperatures, polymer-coated fibers do not keep their original mechanical properties. Therefore, metal coated fiber is used for high-temperature environments instead of polymer-coated fibers. Moreover, there are various applications where optical fiber may get exposed to ionizing radiation, such as nuclear storage facilities and nuclear power plants. Such applications require optical fiber that has been explicitly designed to be minimally impacted by ionizing radiation. Metal-coated fibers are sustainable in harsh environments. Hence, the growing demand from harsh environment-related applications is driving the metal-coated fibers market size growth.





Place Your Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00019510/





Metal Coated Fibers Market: Segmental Overview

Based on material, the global metal-coated fibers market is segmented into aluminum, copper, nickel, and others. The aluminum segment accounted for the largest portion of the global metal-coated fibers market share in 2020. Aluminum-coated fibers can withstand temperatures between –269°C and +400°C. In aluminum coatings, specific temperature settings and temperature controls are essential. Aluminum-coated fibers find application in harsh chemical environments, medical, and down-hole sensing for the oil & gas industry. Growth of the oil & gas industry in offshore sites is expected to substantially drive the growth of metal coated fiber market size during the forecast period.

Based on the coating method, the global metal-coated fibers market is segmented into the freezing method, electroplating, electroless plating, and others. The freezing method segment held the largest share of the global metal-coated fibers market in 2020. Growing demand for aluminum-coated fiber is expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

In 2021, North America held the largest share of the global metal-coated fibers market. The massive growth of the market in the North American region is due to the presence of manufacturing units of major industries such as oil & gas and aerospace. The aluminum segment held the largest share of the global metal-coated fibers market in 2021. Aluminum coatings enable the fiber to be used on broader temperature range applications. Aluminum-coated fibers are used in harsh chemical environments, medical applications, and down-hole sensing for the oil & gas industry.





Connect with Our Research Analyst On: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00019510/





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Metal Coated Fibers Market

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the growth of the metal-coated fibers market size. The governments of various economies have taken possible steps to restrict the spread of the virus by announcing a country-wide lockdown, which has directly impacted the growth of industrial sectors. The various end-use sectors have been hit hard by the pandemic, impacting the consumption of metal-coated fibers. Moreover, the largest concentration of the fiber optics supply chain can be found in Wuhan, China. It is home to many companies, which together comprise 25% of the global optical fiber production capacity. The supply of optical fibers has been disrupted due to the citywide quarantine in Wuhan. However, various countries have restarted their business activities. With this, the demand for metal-coated fibers will improve in the coming months.

The freezing method segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The freezing method is one of the most widely used coating method. This freezing method provides fiber strength twice as high as that of polymer-coated fibers.





Buy Premium Copy of Metal Coated Fibers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00019510/





The copper segment is the fastest-growing segment in the global metal-coated fibers market during the forecasted period. Copper is one of the most used fiber coating materials. They are used in various applications such as high-temperature environments, the oil & gas industry, medical applications, etc.

The medical segment is the fastest-growing segment in the global metal-coated fibers market during the forecasted period. In the medical industry, metal coated fibers are used in applications such as plasma diagnostic systems in thermonuclear reactors and image guides for visual inspection of nuclear installations





Browse Related and latest Reports:





Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Plating Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Conversion Coating Chemicals, Others); Process (Electroplating, Electroless Plating, Chemical and Electro-Chemical Conversion); Application (Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Aerospace, Construction, Others) and Geography

Composite Coatings Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Technique (Laser Melt Injection, Brazing, Electroless Plating, Lazer Cladding, Electrochemical, Others); Application (Anti-Corrosion, UV Protection, Thermal Protection); End-use Industry (Transportation, Aerospace and Defence, Medical Industry, Food Industry, Oil and Gas Marine, Wind, Others) and Geography

WLCSP Electroless Plating Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Nickel, Low Phosphorus, Medium Phosphorus, High Phosphorus, Copper, Composite, Others); End-User (Automotive, Electronics, Aerospace, Machinery, Others) and Geography

High Temperature Conveyor Belt Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Steel Mesh Belting, Fiberglass Belting, Modular Plastic Belting, Steel Chain); Application (Food and Beverage Industry, Mining Industry, Electronics Industry, Chemical Industry, Others) and Geography

Automotive Rear Spoiler Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology Type (Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Reaction Injection Molding); Material Type (ABS, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass, Sheet Metal); Fuel Type (BEV, ICE, Others); Vehicle Type (Hatchback, SUV, MPV) and Geography

Hollow Fiber Filtration Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Material (Polymeric and Ceramic); Techniques (Microfiltration and Ultrafiltration); Application (Continuous Cell Perfusion, Harvest and Clarification and Concentration and Diafiltration); End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Manufacturers, Contract Research and Manufacturing Organizations, R&D Departments and Other End Users)

Fiber Cement Siding Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Portland Cement, Silica, Cellulosic Fiber, and Others), Type (Clapboard, Shingles, and Stone or Stucco), and End-User (Residential and Commercial)

Gold Potassium Cyanide Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Low Purity, High Purity); Application (Electroplating of Metals, Decorative Costume Jewellery, Electronic Devices, Watches, Other Applications) and Geography

Master Alloy Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Aluminum Master Alloys, Vanadium Master Alloys, Copper Master Alloys, Molybdenum Alloys, Others); Application (Die Casting, Electroplating, Galvanizing, Powder Metallurgy, Others); End User (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Marine, Others) and Geography





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical devices, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.





Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876