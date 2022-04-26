StayinFront Awarded Five Best-In-Class Distinctions in the 2022 POI Vendor Panorama

Fairfield, NJ, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StayinFront is proud to announce that they have received Best-in-Class distinctions for Analytical Insights, Interactive Customer Presentations, Mobile UX, Predictive Machine Learning AI, and Retail Activity Optimization (RAO) in the Promotion Optimization Institute’s (POI) 2022 Vendor Panorama for Retail Execution and Monitoring in Consumer Goods. StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based retail optimization solutions, POS analytics, and intelligent digital merchandising technologies for the consumer goods industry.

The report, authored by POI Chief Commercial Officer Pam Brown, highlighted StayinFront’s analytics, citing StayinFront Retail Data Insight and StayinFront Digital as key differentiators that empower consumer goods companies to have a stronger presence on the shelf and reach more consumers in a retail environment.

“StayinFront remains a very stable company with a solid roadmap, enabling consumer goods companies to use their solutions to solve short and long-term issues in retail,” said Pam Brown. “Innovative solutions like the use of Image Recognition technology and signaling field teams to the ideal path of stores have allowed some of the largest CG companies in the world to adapt in multiple markets.”

“We pride ourselves in maintaining our status as a driving force in retail modernization,” said Sam Barclay, Chief Growth Officer, StayinFront. “In the ever-evolving retail environment, StayinFront continues to enhance its solutions so that our clients can achieve their Perfect Store vision.”

“We are pleased that we have received Best-in-Class awards once again in 2022’s POI Vendor Panorama,” said Thomas Buckley, CEO, StayinFront. “POI is a trusted voice in the consumer goods industry, and their recognition in five categories affirms our continued commitment to helping our retail partners know more, do more, and sell more in every store visit.”

About StayinFront

StayinFront is the Retail Optimization Platform partner for the world’s largest and most successful Consumer Goods Brands. StayinFront is focused on driving growth and selling effectiveness via leading-edge technology and AI to optimize their end-to-end retail sales process. Our superior Retail Optimization Platform, optimizes field teams efforts and streamlines sales operations, reducing complexity, time, and cost. StayinFront TouchCG®, a fully-featured Retail Execution platform with the ability to leverage integrated data insights (StayinFront Retail Data Insight) and image recognition (StayinFront Digital) technologies optimize the entire in-store visit process. Our technology enables CG brands to Know More about their business, Do More work in their retail channels and Sell More in every customer interaction. Headquartered in New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Singapore and New Zealand. To grow your sales by leveraging StayinFront’s best-in-class Retail Optimization Platform visit https://www.stayinfront.com/consumer-goods-crm .

About Promotion Optimization Institute

POI brings together manufacturers, retailers, solution providers, analysts, academics, and other industry leaders with the specific objective of collaboratively improving the promotion and distribution of consumer goods. Members of POI share cross-functional best practices in both structured and informal settings. Additionally, members benefit through our industry alliances, the Certified Collaborative Marketer (CCM)™ program, and industry-leading summits around the globe. POI aims to instill a financial and metrics-based discipline not typically found with other trade groups. The goal of our innovative approach is collaborative promotion optimization. The focus is on the customer/shopper through sales, marketing, and merchandising strategies. Executive advisory boards keep us apprised of industry needs and help us provide desired outcomes for members, sponsors, and academia. For more information, visit www.poinstitute.com .

