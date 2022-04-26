CAN Opposes CMS’ Decision Regarding Monoclonal Antibodies Directed Against Amyloid for Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease

Washington, DC, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Representing millions of family caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease, Caregiver Action Network (CAN) is strongly disappointed with CMS’ decision regarding Coverage with Evidence Development (CED) for potential life-changing Alzheimer's drugs. We believe that this decision will deny Medicare beneficiaries access to a ground-breaking therapy where there are no alternatives. This goes against Caregiver Action Network’s mission to be able to provide caregivers and their loved ones with access to new FDA-approved treatments. We also believe that this decision undermines the FDA approval process as the CMS has never before refused to cover an FDA-approved drug based on its on-label use, nor denied coverage of an entire class of drugs based on the safety and efficacy profile of one FDA-approved drug. We strongly hope this unfortunate decision is reversed.

About CAN

Caregiver Action Network (www.CaregiverAction.org) is the nation’s leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailties of old age. CAN serves a broad spectrum of family caregivers ranging from the parents of children with significant health needs, to the families and friends of wounded soldiers; from a young couple dealing with a diagnosis of MS, to adult children caring for parents with Alzheimer’s disease. CAN reaches caregivers on multiple platforms. CAN (the National Family Caregivers Association) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing education, peer support, and resources to family caregivers across the country free of charge.