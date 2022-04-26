New York, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plastic Pipes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361255/?utm_source=GNW
Global Plastic Pipes Market to Reach $40.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plastic Pipes estimated at US$27.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. PVC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$14.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the cPVC segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The Plastic Pipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
PE Segment to Record 7% CAGR
In the global PE segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 365 Featured) -
- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.
- AGRU Kunststofftechnik Gesellschaft M.B.H
- Aliaxis S.A.
- Amanco Brasil Ltda.
- ASTRAL POLYTECHNIK LIMITED
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LLC
- China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.
- Egeplast A.S.
- Finolex Industries Ltd.
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- Foshan Rifeng Enterprise Co. Ltd.
- Future Pipe Industries
- Geberit AG
- Georg Fischer Ltd
- IPEX Inc.
- JM Eagle Company Inc.
- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
- National Pipe and Plastics Inc.
- North American Pipe Corporation
- Pipelife International GmbH
- Plastika A.S.
- Polypipe PLC
- Prince Pipes & Fittings India Private Limited
- Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd.
- Shin-Etsu Polymer Co. Ltd.
- Supreme Industries Ltd
- Tessenderlo Group
- Thai Pipe Industry Co. Ltd.
- Wavin N.V.
- Wienerberger AG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Drop in Construction Activity Impacts Demand For Plastic Pipes
Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
2019, 2020, & 2021
Global Infrastructure Spending in US$ Billion (2014-2022)
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak, Oil & Gas Sector Confronts
Challenging Times
Average Annual OPEC Crude Oil Prices (in US$ per Barrel) for
Years 2010 through 2021
Plastic Pipes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Plastic Pipes: A Prelude
Market Outlook
Emerging Markets Drive Future Growth
PVC Pipes Hold Commanding Share
Polyethylene (PE) Pipes Witness Strong Growth
Market Restraints
Competition
Market Share of Leading Players in Global Plastic Pipes Market:
2019
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Product Innovations and Technology Advancements Drive Market
Growth
Advancements in Material Grade Benefit Growth
Rise in Use of 3D Printing Technology
Use of Antimicrobial Additives to Improve Application of
Plastic Pipes
Water Transmission Projects Dominate Market
Global Water Demand by End-Use (in Billion m3) for Years 2013 &
2030
Demand for Water Access in Developing Countries Drives Growth
Plastic Pipes Gain Share in Water and Wastewater Treatment
Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Gain Traction
PVC Pipes Maintain Stronghold Led by Material Innovations
Medium-High Pressure Network Applications to Drive Large
Diameter PVC-O Demand
Players Improvise on Plastic Pipe Composition for Oil and Gas
Sector
Global Natural Gas Demand to Witness Notable Compression Amid
COVID-19
Impact of Lockdown on Natural Gas Consumption by Sector in
Belgium, France, Italy, UK, and the US
HDPE Pipes Register Strong Gains in Sewer Applications
Polypropylene Pipes Gain from New Formulations
Thermoplastic and Corrugated Plastic Pipes Gain Increased
Acceptance in Storm Sewer Applications
Trenchless Technology Augurs Well for Plastic LDPs
Structured Wall and Multilayer Pipes Grow in Usage
Global Climate Change and Natural Disasters Drive the Demand
for Plastic Pipes
Replacement Demand from Dilapidated infrastructure and Aging
Pipelines Drives Opportunities
Rural Electrification in Emerging Countries Lends Traction
Telecommunications Industry Drives Application for Cables and
Conduits
Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in US$ Billion: 2012
-2024
Population Growth & Urbanization Drive Demand
World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions)
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2014 &
2050
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Pipes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PVC
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for PVC by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for PVC by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for cPVC
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for cPVC by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for cPVC by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PE
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for PE by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for PE by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PP
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for PP by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for PP by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Material Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Material Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Material Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water Supply by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Water Supply by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Water Supply by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sewer & Drainage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Sewer & Drainage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Sewer & Drainage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Plastic Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Construction Sector Trends Impact Demand for Plastic Pipes
NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index: July 2019 - July 2020
Construction Spending Trends : July 2019 - June 2020
Residential Construction in the US (Jan 2020-June 2020): Number
of Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type for Single-Family
Units and Multi-Family Units
Residential Construction in the US (2008-2019): Number of
Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type for Single-Family
Units and Multi-Family Units
Spending on Infrastructure to Drive Growth
US Grapples with Aging Water Infrastructure
US Water and Wastewater Pipes Market (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Value Demand by Material
Passing of the 2020 Water Bills Critical for Water and
Wastewater Systems
Oil & Gas Pipeline Infrastructure to Offer Growth
Polyethylene: The Preferred Choice in Gas Distribution Pipeline
Replacement of Sewer Pipes to Drive Demand
Trenchless Technology Drives Gains in Plastic Pipes Market
Competitive Scenario
Market Share of Leading Players in the US Plastic Pipes Market:
2019
Market Share of Leading Players in the US HDPE Pipes Market: 2019
Market Analytics
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Pipes by Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other
Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material
Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by Material
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC, cPVC, PE,
PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Pipes by End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage,
Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -
Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil &
Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Supply, Sewer &
Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Pipes by Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other
Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material
Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Pipes by End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage,
Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -
Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil &
Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Supply,
Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Plastic Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Pipes by Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other
Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material
Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Pipes by End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage,
Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -
Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil &
Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Supply,
Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Plastic Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
PVC Pipes Sector: A Review
Production Scenario of Plastic Pipes in China (2008-2018)
Competitive Scenario
Market Analytics
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Pipes by Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other
Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material
Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Pipes by End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage,
Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -
Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil &
Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Supply,
Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Plastic Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Major Players
Market Analytics
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Pipes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Pipes by Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other
Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material
Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Pipes by End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage,
Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -
Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil &
Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Supply,
Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Plastic Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Pipes by Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other
Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material
Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Pipes by End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage,
Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -
Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil &
Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Supply,
Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Plastic Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Pipes by Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other
Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material
Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 79: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Pipes by End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage,
Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -
Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil &
Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Supply,
Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Pipes by Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other
Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material
Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 85: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Pipes by End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage,
Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -
Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil &
Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Supply,
Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Plastic Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plastic
Pipes by Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: UK Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material Type -
PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by Material
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC, cPVC, PE,
PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plastic
Pipes by End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building &
Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: UK Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -
Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil &
Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Supply, Sewer &
Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 94: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Pipes by Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other
Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material
Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 97: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Pipes by End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage,
Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Spain Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -
Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil &
Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Supply,
Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Market Overview
New Pipe Grades Attract Demand
Competition
Market Share of Leading Players in the Russian Polyethylene
Pipes Market (2019)
Market Share of Leading Players in the Russian Polypropylene
Pipes Market (2019)
Table 100: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Pipes by Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other
Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material
Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 103: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Pipes by End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage,
Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Russia Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -
Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil &
Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Supply,
Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas,
Agriculture and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Plastic Pipes by Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP
and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by
Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes
by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,
