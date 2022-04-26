New York, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plastic Pipes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361255/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Plastic Pipes Market to Reach $40.2 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plastic Pipes estimated at US$27.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. PVC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$14.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the cPVC segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Plastic Pipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



PE Segment to Record 7% CAGR



In the global PE segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 365 Featured) -

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

AGRU Kunststofftechnik Gesellschaft M.B.H

Aliaxis S.A.

Amanco Brasil Ltda.

ASTRAL POLYTECHNIK LIMITED

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LLC

China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.

Egeplast A.S.

Finolex Industries Ltd.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Foshan Rifeng Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Future Pipe Industries

Geberit AG

Georg Fischer Ltd

IPEX Inc.

JM Eagle Company Inc.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

National Pipe and Plastics Inc.

North American Pipe Corporation

Pipelife International GmbH

Plastika A.S.

Polypipe PLC

Prince Pipes & Fittings India Private Limited

Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Polymer Co. Ltd.

Supreme Industries Ltd

Tessenderlo Group

Thai Pipe Industry Co. Ltd.

Wavin N.V.

Wienerberger AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361255/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Drop in Construction Activity Impacts Demand For Plastic Pipes

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

2019, 2020, & 2021

Global Infrastructure Spending in US$ Billion (2014-2022)

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak, Oil & Gas Sector Confronts

Challenging Times

Average Annual OPEC Crude Oil Prices (in US$ per Barrel) for

Years 2010 through 2021

Plastic Pipes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Plastic Pipes: A Prelude

Market Outlook

Emerging Markets Drive Future Growth

PVC Pipes Hold Commanding Share

Polyethylene (PE) Pipes Witness Strong Growth

Market Restraints

Competition

Market Share of Leading Players in Global Plastic Pipes Market:

2019

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Product Innovations and Technology Advancements Drive Market

Growth

Advancements in Material Grade Benefit Growth

Rise in Use of 3D Printing Technology

Use of Antimicrobial Additives to Improve Application of

Plastic Pipes

Water Transmission Projects Dominate Market

Global Water Demand by End-Use (in Billion m3) for Years 2013 &

2030

Demand for Water Access in Developing Countries Drives Growth

Plastic Pipes Gain Share in Water and Wastewater Treatment

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Gain Traction

PVC Pipes Maintain Stronghold Led by Material Innovations

Medium-High Pressure Network Applications to Drive Large

Diameter PVC-O Demand

Players Improvise on Plastic Pipe Composition for Oil and Gas

Sector

Global Natural Gas Demand to Witness Notable Compression Amid

COVID-19

Impact of Lockdown on Natural Gas Consumption by Sector in

Belgium, France, Italy, UK, and the US

HDPE Pipes Register Strong Gains in Sewer Applications

Polypropylene Pipes Gain from New Formulations

Thermoplastic and Corrugated Plastic Pipes Gain Increased

Acceptance in Storm Sewer Applications

Trenchless Technology Augurs Well for Plastic LDPs

Structured Wall and Multilayer Pipes Grow in Usage

Global Climate Change and Natural Disasters Drive the Demand

for Plastic Pipes

Replacement Demand from Dilapidated infrastructure and Aging

Pipelines Drives Opportunities

Rural Electrification in Emerging Countries Lends Traction

Telecommunications Industry Drives Application for Cables and

Conduits

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in US$ Billion: 2012

-2024

Population Growth & Urbanization Drive Demand

World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions)

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2014 &

2050



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic Pipes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PVC

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for PVC by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for PVC by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for cPVC

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for cPVC by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for cPVC by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PE

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for PE by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for PE by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PP

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for PP by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for PP by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Material Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Material Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Material Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Supply by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Water Supply by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Water Supply by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sewer & Drainage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Sewer & Drainage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Sewer & Drainage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Plastic Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Construction Sector Trends Impact Demand for Plastic Pipes

NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index: July 2019 - July 2020

Construction Spending Trends : July 2019 - June 2020

Residential Construction in the US (Jan 2020-June 2020): Number

of Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type for Single-Family

Units and Multi-Family Units

Residential Construction in the US (2008-2019): Number of

Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type for Single-Family

Units and Multi-Family Units

Spending on Infrastructure to Drive Growth

US Grapples with Aging Water Infrastructure

US Water and Wastewater Pipes Market (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Value Demand by Material

Passing of the 2020 Water Bills Critical for Water and

Wastewater Systems

Oil & Gas Pipeline Infrastructure to Offer Growth

Polyethylene: The Preferred Choice in Gas Distribution Pipeline

Replacement of Sewer Pipes to Drive Demand

Trenchless Technology Drives Gains in Plastic Pipes Market

Competitive Scenario

Market Share of Leading Players in the US Plastic Pipes Market:

2019

Market Share of Leading Players in the US HDPE Pipes Market: 2019

Market Analytics

Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic Pipes by Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other

Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material

Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by Material

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC, cPVC, PE,

PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic Pipes by End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage,

Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -

Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil &

Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Supply, Sewer &

Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic Pipes by Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other

Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material

Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic Pipes by End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage,

Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -

Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil &

Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Supply,

Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas,

Agriculture and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Plastic Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic Pipes by Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other

Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material

Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic Pipes by End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage,

Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -

Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil &

Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Supply,

Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas,

Agriculture and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Plastic Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

PVC Pipes Sector: A Review

Production Scenario of Plastic Pipes in China (2008-2018)

Competitive Scenario

Market Analytics

Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic Pipes by Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other

Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material

Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic Pipes by End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage,

Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -

Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil &

Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Supply,

Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas,

Agriculture and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Plastic Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Major Players

Market Analytics

Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic Pipes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic Pipes by Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other

Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material

Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic Pipes by End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage,

Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -

Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil &

Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Supply,

Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas,

Agriculture and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Plastic Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic Pipes by Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other

Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material

Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic Pipes by End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage,

Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -

Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil &

Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Supply,

Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas,

Agriculture and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Plastic Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic Pipes by Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other

Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material

Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 79: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic Pipes by End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage,

Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -

Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil &

Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Supply,

Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas,

Agriculture and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic Pipes by Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other

Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material

Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 85: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic Pipes by End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage,

Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -

Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil &

Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Supply,

Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas,

Agriculture and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Plastic Pipes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plastic

Pipes by Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material Type -

PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by Material

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC, cPVC, PE,

PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plastic

Pipes by End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building &

Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -

Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil &

Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Supply, Sewer &

Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 94: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic Pipes by Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other

Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material

Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 97: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic Pipes by End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage,

Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Spain Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -

Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil &

Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Supply,

Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas,

Agriculture and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Market Overview

New Pipe Grades Attract Demand

Competition

Market Share of Leading Players in the Russian Polyethylene

Pipes Market (2019)

Market Share of Leading Players in the Russian Polypropylene

Pipes Market (2019)

Table 100: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic Pipes by Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other

Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material

Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 103: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic Pipes by End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage,

Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Russia Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -

Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil &

Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Supply,

Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas,

Agriculture and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Plastic Pipes by Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP

and Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by

Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes

by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361255/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________