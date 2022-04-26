Creator Support Service pixivFANBOX Celebrates Its 4th Anniversary and Releases an Infographic to Commemorate. 1 in 3 of Its Over 9.2M Registered Users Are From Overseas

TOKYO, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pixivFANBOX, the community for fans to support their favorite creators operated by pixiv Inc. (Main Office: Shibuya, Tokyo; Representative Director: Shingo Kunieda), celebrated its 4th anniversary on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

In celebration of this occasion, we are pleased to present FANBOX's growth and changes over the years, accompanied by an infographic.

pixivFANBOX's 4th Anniversary Infographic: URL https://official-en.fanbox.cc/posts/3710102

pixivFANBOX is a monthly subscription platform that brings together a community of fans to support their favorite creators' ongoing creative pursuits. pixivFANBOX allows fans to subscribe to creators on a monthly basis while allowing those creators a chance to share the stories behind their work. Creators can enjoy interacting with their supporters knowing that their information is only shared with their subscribers.

FANBOX's creative community has continued to grow since its launch in 2018, surpassing 9.2 million users and 150,000 registered creators. Currently, more than 30% of those accessing FANBOX hail from overseas, proving that the community is overcoming distance barriers. A large number of posts is sent out daily from creators to fans, adding up to more than 2.3 million posts.

■ A Year of Global Creative Expansion

As of April 2022, the number of overseas users already accounts for more than 30% of the total, creating a diversity of communication that transcends regions and languages.

At FANBOX we are improving our operations with a view toward further globalization, including English support for official FANBOX accounts and official projects. The recently launched automatic manga translation "Mantra Engine" is part of our efforts to make it easier for Japanese creators to make their work accessible to overseas fans.

We will continue to create a place where creators and fans can connect beyond region and language barriers, and where anyone can enjoy their creative activities freely anytime, anywhere.

■ Creators Dabble in Streaming, 3D Art, Novels, etc.

While 70% of content creators mainly submit work related to either illustration or manga, recently, the genres have been steadily diversifying. For example, some creators are active on streaming platforms and thanks to the growth of the metaverse and VR markets, the number of 3D art creators has been on the rise.

■ Fan Interaction Motivates Creators

Over the course of a year, one FANBOX creator receives about 33 likes and 12 comments from fans on average. The average number of supporters per creator is 2.9, with many fans supporting multiple creators.

Likes and comments from fans are a great source of support for creators' activities, more so than perhaps they realize. When a creator posts something new, be sure to show them some love.

