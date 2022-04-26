GODFATHER unveils the Highest Paying DeFi Yield of 387,173.50% APY

Brasilia, Brazil , April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GODFATHER, a web3 lifestyle app concerning social-fi and game-fi elements has unveiled the highest paying DeFi yield of 387,173.50% APY. The number 387,173.50% of Fixed APY speaks the loudest about GODFATHER PROTOCOL - The evolution of Defi 3.0. With its revolutionary technology and innovative Buy-Hold-Earn mechanism, holders of the $GF token generate auto-staking and rebase rewards worth 0.000786% every five minutes in their wallets.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has brought up various additional prosperous opportunities across the entire blockchain industry. Since then, the successful DeFi 1.0 protocols have attracted billions of dollars in financing and helped build many of crypto's most successful startups. The appearance of DeFi 3.0 protocols is a new revolution, offering token holders better levels of simplicity and safety, as well as improved fixed rewards through staking. In this broadening trend, an increasing number of investors over the world are chasing low-risk, high-yield profits. It paves the way for GODFATHER to dominate the promising area with its innovative technologies.

GODFATHER is a decentralised financial asset that rewards users with a sustainable fixed compound interest model using its unique GAP system. The GODFATHER Protocol does not require users to stake tokens on its website or any other third-party application. Alternatively, simply holding the $GF token in Wallet, users can receive auto-staking and rebase rewards worth 0,00786% every 5 minutes, owing to its manageable yet cutting-edge mechanism, BUY - HOLD - EARN.

Interestingly, GODFATHER Protocol offers the highest fixed annual percentage yield in the cryptocurrency industry at 387,173.50%, which implies that users may earn up to $3,871,735 in $GF with just a $1000 investment over a year.

Back of the sustainably high APY of GODFATHER protocol:

GODFATHER Insurance Fund (GIF)

5% of all trading fees moves to the GODFATHER Insurance Fund, which pays a 0.00786% rebase rate to every $GF holder every 5 minutes to ensure the price stability and long-term future growth of the GODFATHER protocol.

Auto Burning Mechanism - The Fire Pit

THE FIRE PIT is the unique burning mechanism of the GODFATHER Protocol. 1% of all $GF traded, whether buying or selling, is burnt here. It is a self-fulfilling Auto-Compounding that increases the fire pit size, diminishing the circulating supply, and maintaining the GODFATHER protocol.

GODFATHER Auto-Liquidity Engine (GALE)

4% of every purchase or sell transaction goes into the Auto-LP wallet. Every 48 hours, the smart contract will spend this amount to replenish the existing liquidity pool. It stabilises APY, until the maximum supply is reached.

The GALE empowers $GF token holders to sell their tokens at any moment with little to no market slippage.

Long Term Interest Cycle (LIC)

The Long Term Interest Cycle (LIC) component provides $GF token holders with perpetual compound interest, ensuring long-term sustainability and growth.

Each Interest Cycle is 5 minutes and is referred to as an EPOCH.

There are 35,040 EPOCH in 1 year. ​

EPOCH 1 - 35,040: 0.02358% every EPOCH (First 12 Months)

EPOCH 35,041 - 70,080: 0.02253% every EPOCH (Next 12 months)

EPOCH 70,081 -105,120: 0.00018% every EPOCH (Next 12 months)

EPOCH 105,120: 0.002% every EPOCH (In Perpetuity until max supply is reached)

GODFATHER Protocol protects investors:

The Treasury backs the GIF in the event of a sharp decline in the price of the $GF token. Additionally, the Treasury funds investments, new GODFATHER projects, and GODFATHER marketing.

The marketing strategy and community-building initiatives of GODFATHER Protocol set it apart from other projects. GODFATHER recently partnered with many well-known crypto KOLs, influencers, and crypto communities to help promote the identity. Additionally, GODFATHER executes large-scale campaigns for communities, such as video production contests and shilling contests, to increase the number of holders/users.

GODFATHER Protocol strives for the best to continuously upgrade the features followed by advanced services, such as Cross-Chain Integration, Merchandising, gamefi projects, NFTs collections, and NFTs marketplace, to generate additional profit and attract more users, investors, and holders to the project.

$GODFATHER smart contract is well verified on Binance Smart Chain and audited by KISHIELD.

GODFATHER smart contract: https://bscscan.com/token/0xc100099bc314aed676a03634587c2c39e0af961f

Audit KISHIELD: https://www.kishield.com/assets/pdfs/KISHIELD_Godfather_Audit_20220421.pdf





GODFATHER Protocol will host a FairLaunch on Pink Sale from 13.00 (UTC) on April 29th, 2022 to 17.00 (UTC) on May 13th, 2022, and list $GF on PancakeSwap on May 14th, 2022.

About GODFATHER protocol

GODFATHER is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization dedicated to DEFI innovation that generates advantages and value for holders of $GF tokens. The GODFATHER Auto-Staking Protocol (GAP) is a new financial protocol that simplifies and accelerates staking while providing $GF token holders with the highest steady returns available in cryptocurrency.

Links:

Website https://Godfather.app

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/TheGodFather2030/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GodfatherHi

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/GodFather-107748885242257

Discord: https://discord.gg/aDnfA4b6ST

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/godfatherANN

Telegram Community: https://t.me/godfatherchat





Media Contact:

Contact Person: Vito Corleoni

Company Name: Godfather ltd

Email: hi@godfather.app

City: Brasilia

Country: brazil

Website: https://Godfather.app/

This is not an investment advice. Please conduct your own research when investing in any project.

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as any recommendation. Readers are encouraged to do their own research. Newsroom: socials.submitmypressrelease.com

