Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market to Reach $1.3 Trillion by 2026



Third party logistics (3PL), also known as TPL, refers to the outsourcing of logistics operations, which could include using of transportation carrier, third party freight manager, or a warehouse, for carrying out a part of all of the production distribution operations of a company. Providers of third party logistics (3PL) services are engaged in managing freight organizations. 3PL service providers generally specialize in integrated transportation, warehousing, freight forwarding, packaging, inventory management, and cross-docking services, which can be customized or scaled as per customer requirement on the basis of demand and delivery requirement, and market conditions. The most commonly outsourced logistical activities include functions that are repetitive and transactional. Customers tend to retain in-house strategic, IT-centric, and customer-centric operations. 3PL providers offer a wide range of services that can be broadly categorized into domestic transportation management (DTM), international transportation management (ITM), warehousing and distribution, and dedicated contract carriage.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Third Party Logistics (3PL) estimated at US$838.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period. DTM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.3% CAGR to reach US$503.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the ITM segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.8% share of the global Third Party Logistics (3PL) market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $222.1 Billion in 2021, China is Forecast to Reach $328.4 Billion by 2026



The Third Party Logistics (3PL) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$222.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 24.68% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$328.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$358.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Globalization of trade and liberalization of national economies along with steep expansion in demand for manufactured goods due to various socio-economic factors influenced significant growth in the global manufacturing sector. Escalation in manufacturing activity subsequently resulted in need for well-organized supply chain logistics, while generating substantial opportunities for 3PL services. A growing number of enterprises are showing higher reliance towards outsourcing various logistics functions including transportation, warehousing, and distribution, thus fueling growth in the 3PL market. On the other hand, availability of industry-specific, tailor-made 3PL services from established logistics services vendors is steering market momentum in a major way. Established 3PL vendors equip themselves with full-fledged road/ground, rail, air, and sea/ocean transportation infrastructure to perform numerous logistics functions including dry van freight, truckload freight, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight, flatbed & heavy freight, bulk freight, refrigerated freight, and intermodal shipments etc., on behalf of client enterprise.



Market momentum is also being funnelled from growing awareness among enterprises about the benefits offered by full-fledged 3PL service. By deploying 3PL in their SCM strategy, enterprises can typically gain access to established resource network and industry expertise of 3PL partners, and benefit from optimal cargo turnover, distribution efficiency, superior inventory management, reduced inventory and overall cost economies. Since the 3PL model invalidates the need for maintaining in-house workforce, machinery, vehicles, and warehousing capabilities, enterprises can free up their financial and human resources to maintain rigid focus on improving business competencies. In general, 3PL fully understands and acknowledges logistics and distribution needs of modern enterprises and induces flexibility, agility and scalability into supply chain processes to enhance market competitiveness of client enterprise.



DCC/FF Segment Corners to Reach $161 Billion by 2026



In the global DCC/FF segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$69.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$125.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.9 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 10.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 477 Featured) -

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CEVA Logistics

DACHSER SE

DB Schenker Logistics

DHL

DSV

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

FedEx Corporation

FM Logistic

GEODIS

Hitachi Transport System, Ltd.

J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express

Sinotrans (HK) Logistics Limited

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Volga-Dnepr Airlines, LLC

XPO Logistics, Inc

Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Focus on Automation Rises among 3PL Providers During Pandemic

3PL Partners to the Rescue During the Coronavirus Pandemic

3PLs Prove to be Advantageous During Crisis Periods

Surge in Online Shopping: A Saving Grace for the US 3PL Market

COVID-19 Impact on Key End-Use Industries

Automotive

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Manufacturing & Machinery

Global Machine Tools Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Transportation & Logistics

Global Transportation Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

A Prelude to Supply Chain Management

Concept of Logistics

Transportation Modes in Logistics

Different Fields of Logistics

Third Party Logistics (3PL): A Conceptual Definition

3PL Market: Services Overview

Advantages and Drawbacks of 3PL

Types of 3PL Providers

Categories of 3PL Providers

3PL Service Segments

Fourth Party Logistics (4PL): An Overview

Fifth Party Logistic (5PL)

Third Party Logistics (3PL): A Brief Industry Overview

The Pandemic Temporarily Pours Troubles for 3PL Providers

The 3PL Space Post the Pandemic

Technology-enabled 3PL Providers Sail through the Pandemic

Complexity in Supply Chain Management Builds Fertile

Environment for 3PL

Increasing Outsourcing of Logistics Operations Helps 3PL Market

to Progress at Impressive Rate

The Rising Tide of B2B & B2C eCommerce Lifts One Boat Higher

than the Others Third Party Logistics (3PL)

Global B2C & B2B Market for 2018-2024 (In US$ Billion)

Key Benefits Offered Drive Wider Adoption of 3PL

Access to Established Resource Network

Benefit from Proven Industry Expertise

Supply Chain Scalability & Flexibility

Better Cargo Turnover & Superior Distribution Efficiency

Better Inventory Management & Reduced Inventory

Cost Benefits

Focus on Core Business Operations

Domestic Transportation Management (DTM) Leads Service Segment

Roadways Remains Primary Transportation Mode

Global 3PL Market by Transport Type (2021E): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Airways, Railways, Roadways, and

Waterways

Manufacturing Commands Major Value Share of 3PL Market

Global 3PL Market by End-Use Sector (2021E): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare,

Automotive, and Other End-Uses

Developing Regions Drive Future Growth of 3PL Market

World Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market: Geographic Regions

Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027

World Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions

Asia Pacific (incl. China) Remains Leading Revenue Contributor

Third Party Logistics (3PL) - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

3PL Providers Exploit Advanced Technology for Efficient

Warehousing

M&A Activity Gathers Steam

Recent Market Activity

Select Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Deals in the Global Logistics

Market (2018-2019)

Globally Leading 3PL Providers: Customer Vertical and No. of

Customer Relationships

Ocean Freight Forwarding Volume Share of Top 10 Freight

Forwarders (Global): 2020E

Air Freight Forwarding Volume Share of Top 10 Freight

Forwarders (Global): 2020E

US 3PL Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2020E

Select Global Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Manufacturing Sector: Driving Force behind 3PL Market Growth

3PL Assumes Critical Importance in Manufacturing Domain

Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities

Select Leading Retail Enterprises by Country: A Snapshot

Global Retail Sector by Product Category (2021E): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Clothing & Accessories, Diversified,

FMCG, and Leisure Goods

eCommerce Emerge as New Growth Driver

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021 and 2023

Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales

in US$ Billion for 2019

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period

2017-2023

E-commerce Challenges for 3PLs

Omni Channel Retailing Underpins Volume Growth for 3PL Services

Global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2019 & 2025

Automotive Logistics: A Lucrative End-Use Vertical

Global Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Transportation Services Drive Momentum

Procurement Logistics Resolve Inbound Transportation Needs

Distribution Logistics Simplify Outbound Movement of Products

Production Logistics for Diverse Logistics Needs of Modern

Production Lines

Value Added Services Widen the Scope & Span of 3PL Market

Reverse Logistics: A High-Utility Value-Added Service

Multi Modal Transportation Finds Favor

Key Drivers of the 3PL Market

Globalization and Rising Trade

Expansion of eCommerce Industry

Increasing Focus on Core Competencies

Focus on Embracing Advanced Technology

Market Restraints

Lack of Manufacturer Control on Logistics Service

Manufacturer Reputation at Stake

3PL Providers Invest in IT Capabilities to Differentiate from

Competition

Key Opportunities for Warehouse Operators to Leverage Technology

Warehouse Expansion vis-a-vis Labor Shortage

Mounting Pressure to Push Bottom Lines

eCommerce & Omni Channel Opportunity

Improving Customer Experience

Intense Competition from Amazon

Technology Tools Seek Wider Role in 3PL Domain

TMS Makes Its Way into 3PL Domain

WMS Gaining Traction in Warehouse Management

Cloud Technology Seeks to Expand Share in 3PL Technology Mix

BI Systems Take Center Stage

Big Data Emerges as New Focus Area

Global Adoption Rates (in %) of Big Data Technologies by

Industry (2021E)



