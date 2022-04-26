ALPHAMIN REPORTS THE BEST HIGH-GRADE DRILLING INTERCEPTS TO DATE AT MPAMA SOUTH

GRAND BAIE, MAURITIUS, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



26 April 2022 – Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX, “Alphamin” or the “Company”), a producer of 4% of the world’s mined tin1 from its high-grade operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is pleased to announce the latest drill results from its Bisie Tin Complex.

HIGHLIGHTS

Mpama South high-grade assay results received 2 , including: BGH 110 : 17.5 metres @ 5. 57 % Sn from 459.2 metres, including 8.6 metres @ 10.35 % Sn from 468.1 metres, the best intercept to date; BGH 111 : 1 5 . 3 metres @ 4.3 7 % Sn from 334.4 metres, BGH 107 : 7 .2 metres @ 6.0 % Sn from 496.9 metres, including 4.0 metres @ 10.31% Sn from 498.2 metres BGH10 4 : 16.2 metres @ 3.01 % Sn , including 5.75 metres @ 6.94 % Sn , both from 459.4 metres

, including: Mpama North high-grade assay results 2 received, including: MND019: 14.4 metres @ 21.75% Sn from 432.2 metres, including 6.8 metres @ 40.57% Sn from 436.4 metres MND020: 14. 4 metres @ 5. 92 % Sn , including 11.0 metres @ 7.51 % Sn, both from 484.9 metres

received, including: Significant additional resource growth potential at Mpama South - drilling is on-going with considerable mineralisation intercepted beyond the updated Mineral Resource boundary announced on 29 March 2022.





Chief Executive Officer, Maritz Smith comments:

“These thick and high-grade extension results underpin our confidence in Mpama South’s on-going resource growth prospects and further justifies our decision to commence with development activities without delay.”

Mpama South Drilling Update

Mpama South is the high-grade tin development project adjoining the southern end of Alphamin’s operating Mpama North mine. Subsequent to the updated Mineral Resource for Mpama South announced on 29 March 2022 based on 102 drillholes, the Company has received results for a further 12 drillholes.

The majority of the newly received assays are extensional in nature and comprise intercepts outside of the current Mineral Resource. They will be incorporated in an update to the Mpama South Mineral Resource targeted for release during Q2 2022 (Figure 1). Mineralisation remains open in multiple directions at Mpama South and management are confident in the project’s on-going resource growth prospects. The drilling program switched to an infill focus in March 2022 in order to increase the confidence of Inferred and Indicated Resources at Mpama South. Subsequent drilling outside of the current Mineral Resource area has intersected visual cassiterite and batches of results expected to be received in the coming months will be for areas outside of the current Mineral Resource as well as in-fill (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Mpama South Exploration Results and Visual Cassiterite Intercepts Awaiting Assay



The recent batch of results include the best intercepts received to date at Mpama South with several thick and high-grade intercepts on the down dip side of the deposit. Selected significant intercepts from the most recently received batches of drillhole assays are listed below as apparent widths:

BGH110: 17.5 metres @ 5.57% Sn from 459.2 metres, including 8.6 metres @ 10.35% Sn from 468.1 metres, the best intercept to date at Mpama South;

BGH111: 15.3 metres @ 4.37% Sn from 334.4 metres,

BGH107: 7.2 metres @ 6.0 % Sn from 496.9 metres, including 4.0 metres @ 10.31% Sn from 498.2 metres

BGH104: 16.2 metres @ 3.01% Sn, including 5.75 metres @ 6.94 % Sn, both from 459.4 metres

The complete list of assayed intercepts to date is shown in Appendix 2.

Mpama North Drilling Update

Expansion drilling re-commenced on the Mpama North Mine in July 2021, starting with the Mpama North Deeps target. The first drillholes showed increased structural complexity associated with a cross-cutting fault limiting the extents of the target. However, several thick and high-grade intercepts of visual cassiterite were intersected at the Deeps target between this cross-cutting fault and the deepest intercepts from the 2015 drilling, extending known mineralisation along strike northwards.

The most significant intercepts from the recently received batches of drillhole assays in the Deeps target are listed below as an apparent width:

MND019: 14.4 metres @ 21.75% Sn from 432.2 metres, including 6.8 metres @ 40.57% Sn from 436.4 metres

MND020: 14.4 metres @ 5.92% Sn, including 11.0 metres @ 7.51% Sn, both from 484.9 metres

Drilling of the “East-Extension” target at Mpama North commenced in April 2022. The target is immediately below and to the east of the current Mineral Resources at Mpama North which remain open in this area. Several drillholes in the pre-mining exploration drilling campaigns did intercept the tell-tale alteration associated with mineralisation as well as thin mineralisation in the area and expectations are that mineralisation continues eastwards.

Qualified Persons

Mr Jeremy Witley, Pr. Sci. Nat., B.Sc. (Hons.) Mining Geology, M.Sc. (Eng.), is a qualified person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. He is a Principal Mineral Resource Consultant of The MSA Group (Pty.) Ltd., an independent technical consultant to the Company.

Appendix 1: SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSES AND QUALITY CONTROL AND QUALITY ASSURANCE (QAQC)

For sample preparation, analyses and quality control and quality assurance, see the Company’s news release dated 07 March 2022 entitled “ALPHAMIN ANNOUNCES MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AND POSITIVE PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT FOR MPAMA SOUTH”

Appendix 2: SIGNIFICANT INTERCEPTS (0.5% Sn lower threshold)

Mpama South Drillholes prefixed “BGH”

Mpama North Drillholes prefixed “MND”

Hole



Easting Northing RLm



Azi (°)



Dip (°)



From



To



Sn %



Width Sample Position GPS GPS (m)1 mid_x mid_y mid_z BGH017 582535 9884822 732 55 -10 237.8 238.8 4.99 1 582,732 9,884,966 678.6 BGH018



582535



9884822



732



93



0



141.2 144.35 2.07 3.15 582,691 9,884,820 727.9 145.75 151 0.76 5.25 582,696 9,884,820 727.9 BGH019 582535 9884822 732 85 -5 147 152 2.05 5 582,696 9,884,837 715.8 BGH020



582535



9884822



732



84



-15



160.6 164.4 1.45 3.8 582,704 9,884,846 689.3 169.3 171.1 5.42 1.8 582,711 9,884,846 687.7 BGH021



582535



9884822



732



93



-15



109.15 110.25 3.2 1.1 582,654 9,884,821 700.1 164.6 167.32 3.29 2.72 582,708 9,884,818 687.6 BGH022







582554







9884785







732







90







0







75 80.53 3.99 5.53 582,633 9,884,784 729.3 109 110 1.35 1 582,664 9,884,785 729.9 119.22 122.1 2.22 2.88 582,676 9,884,785 730.1 BGH023



582535



9884822



732



75



-15



171.43 174.32 1.72 2.89 582,710 9,884,859 683.7 175.85 178 1.09 2.15 582,714 9,884,860 683 BGH024



582554



9884785



732



103



-5



127.7 129.6 0.54 1.9 582,679 9,884,749 717.2 137.95 142 1.13 4.05 582,690 9,884,746 716.2 BGH025











582535











9884822











732











55











-20











212.25 213.4 0.6 1.15 582,724 9,884,919 662.3 218 221.45 2.29 3.45 582,731 9,884,921 660.7 222.7 223.7 13.05 1 582,734 9,884,923 659.9 228 234.8 2.73 6.8 582,741 9,884,926 658 BGH026







582554







9884785







732







113







-10







103.71 108 3.3 4.29 582,649 9,884,735 713.7 134.8 136.45 3.72 1.65 582,676 9,884,722 708.6 161 162.5 5.61 1.5 582,699 9,884,711 704.5 BGH030











582554











9884785











732











115











-20











110 111.4 7.24 1.4 582,655 9,884,753 692.2 141.9 152.5 4.85 10.6 582,686 9,884,745 680 158 161.2 3.61 3.2 582,699 9,884,742 675.3 174.45 175.8 11.03 1.35 582,713 9,884,738 670.5 BGH032















582554















9884785















732















125















-20















177 178.72 1.7 1.72 582,692 9,884,684 671.3 182 188.25 3 6.25 582,697 9,884,679 669.1 190.25 193 0.95 2.75 582,702 9,884,676 667.2 194.4 202 1.37 7.6 582,707 9,884,672 665.3 203.5 208 2.67 4.5 582,713 9,884,668 663.2 BGH034



















582554



















9884785



















732



















115



















-25



















174.8 178 11.99 3.2 582,689 9,884,696 653.3 195.7 200 1.21 4.3 582,706 9,884,686 644.8 202.37 206.65 1.86 4.28 582,711 9,884,683 642.3 208 213.3 1.4 5.3 582,716 9,884,680 640.1 216.25 221.3 1.42 5.05 582,722 9,884,676 637.3 225.65 231 0.7 5.35 582,730 9,884,671 634 BGH027







582544







9884822







732







68







-27







212.35 214 0.58 1.65 582,729 9,884,879 634 226 229.3 1.32 3.3 582,741 9,884,883 628.4 235.45 236.58 1.54 1.13 582,749 9,884,885 625.2 BGH028











582554











9884785











732











90











-10











125 126 1.72 1 582,676 9,884,772 700.9 136.1 137.18 1.85 1.08 582,687 9,884,770 698.4 140.28 142 1.03 1.72 582,691 9,884,770 697.4 147.46 151.25 2.88 3.79 582,699 9,884,769 695.5 BGH029







582544







9884822







732







93







-25







126 128.35 4.66 2.35 582,663 9,884,826 678.5 178.9 184.05 1.25 5.15 582,713 9,884,827 657.7 193.7 196.05 3.95 2.35 582,726 9,884,827 653 BGH031



582544



9884822



732



75



-25



208 211.53 0.99 3.53 582,729 9,884,876 639.9 219.4 222.38 1.16 2.98 582,739 9,884,879 636 BGH033



582544



9884822



732



60



-27



259 265.46 7.32 6.46 582,756 9,884,929 612.8 268.53 270.52 1.02 1.99 582,762 9,884,931 610 BGH035







582554







9884785







732







90







-25







152 165 2.96 13 582,686 9,884,816 665 171 173.6 1.47 2.6 582,703 9,884,815 657.4 176.6 180.08 2.4 3.48 582,709 9,884,814 654.9 BGH036



582544



9884822



732



65



0



147.45 151.35 2.31 3.9 582,687 9,884,878 724.8 156.63 160.65 0.93 4.02 582,696 9,884,881 724.7 BGH037















582554















9884785















732















105















-30















154 157 3.81 3 582,680 9,884,741 647.5 194.6 197.55 1.54 2.95 582,712 9,884,730 626 207.95 211.18 1.29 3.23 582,723 9,884,726 619.3 216.25 220.15 2.79 3.9 582,730 9,884,723 615.1 222.4 226.7 1.77 4.3 582,735 9,884,721 612.1 BGH038







582544







9884822







732







75







-30







151.7 154.6 5.22 2.9 582,677 9,884,851 654.3 218.3 223.65 3.38 5.35 582,735 9,884,861 621.4 226.7 231.5 1.95 4.8 582,743 9,884,862 617.6 BGH039











582554











9884785











732











100











-22











112.08 113 2.12 0.92 582665.1 9,884,755 687.6 116.3 120.95 3.33 4.65 582,661 9,884,753 686.1 145 166 2.2 21 582,696 9,884,744 674.2 174.5 176 0.95 1.5 582,713 9,884,739 668.9 BGH040



582544



9884822



732



60



-30



232 233 0.95 1 582,725 9,884,922 618.2 273.7 277.05 3.79 3.35 582,761 9,884,937 600 BGH041 582500 9884847 732 55 -25 340 344.5 3.03 4.5 582,807 9,885,002 599.5 BGH042







582544







9884822







732







60







-35







277.35 280 1.93 2.65 582,751 9,884,922 569.4 308.5 312 0.62 3.5 582,776 9,884,932 552.6 313 315.55 1.52 2.55 582,779 9,884,933 550.5 BGH043







582544







9884822







732







100







-10







102.5 104.15 2.69 1.65 582,644 9,884,808 709 123 124 1.06 1 582,663 9,884,805 704.8 163.64 167 2.82 3.36 582,704 9,884,798 696.7 BGH044 582500 9884847 710 70 -35 330 334.13 1.31 4.13 582,764 9,884,941 533.4 BGH045







582544







9884822







732







100







-20







120.65 121.75 31.55 1.1 582,656 9,884,806 687.4 156 159.4 0.56 3.4 582,689 9,884,799 674.7 176.7 183.62 3.24 6.92 582,708 9,884,795 668.1 BGH046











582544











9884822











732











100











-30











195.18 206 2.85 10.82 582,712 9,884,795 630.5 212.53 215.18 1.9 2.65 582,723 9,884,793 623.7 218 220.6 7.16 2.6 582,728 9,884,792 620.8 225 226 4.36 1 582,733 9,884,791 617.7 BGH047



582565



9884535



718



60



0



121.58 124.57 0.91 2.99 582,653 9,884,879 739.2 147.09 148.09 1.28 1 582,675 9,884,889 741.1 BGH048



582567



9884509



727



90



0



140.75 143.05 0.9 2.3 582,708 9,884,496 727.7 146.53 148 0.74 1.47 582,713 9,884,495 728 BGH049 582565 9884535 718 65 -15 145.4 147.4 4.27 2 582,689 9,884,599 674.5 BGH050 582567 9884509 727 105 -5 160 161.38 1.06 1.38 582,722 9,884,469 711.7 BGH051











582565











9884535











718











40











0











134.8 137 2.23 2.2 582,662 9,884,630 712.3 151 156.3 1.2 5.3 582,675 9,884,642 711.4 164.18 169.45 3.95 5.27 582,685 9,884,651 710.8 171.27 172.57 4.08 1.3 582,688 9,884,655 710.6 BGH052 582567 9884509 727 120 0 205.9 207.1 1.86 1.2 582,732 9,884,385 722.9 BGH053



















582565



















9884535



















718



















40



















-15



















173.73 176.93 9.58 3.2 582,685 9,884,653 669.2 178.55 181.43 4.07 2.88 582,688 9,884,656 667.9 192.41 196.86 3.28 4.45 582,698 9,884,666 664 198.86 206.77 2.45 7.91 582,704 9,884,671 661.8 207.53 209.5 5.04 1.97 582,708 9,884,675 660.3 214.65 216 2.32 1.35 582,713 9,884,680 658.6 BGH054 No significant intercepts BGH055 582565 9884535 718 80 -15 145 146 0.62 1 582,705 9,884,549 682.7 BGH056 No significant intercepts BGH057 No significant intercepts BGH058 582565 9884510 727 95 -5 153.35 155.6 1.98 2.25 582,717.30 9,884,501.20 703.9 BGH059 582567 9884536 718 95 0 165 166 3.63 1 582,732.30 9,884,528.30 714.4 BGH060 No significant intercepts BGH061 582567 9884536 727 130 -10 157.57 159.19 1.22 1.62 582,719 9,884,525 677.7 BGH062 582567 9884537 718 95 -15 154 156 2.18 2 582,695 9,884,589 650.2 BGH063



















582782



















9884646



















829



















270



















-70



















186.25 194.37 0.82 8.12 582,719 9,884,661 650.5 197.42 202.45 1.12 5.03 582,715 9,884,661 641.8 205 209.05 0.83 4.05 582,712 9,884,661 635.4 211.13 218.9 2.06 7.77 582,709 9,884,661 628.3 220.4 222.55 0.86 2.15 582,706 9,884,661 622.5 231 233 0.87 2 582,701 9,884,661 613 BGH064 582888 9884976 839 270 -50 220.8 222.6 0.63 1.8 582,746 9,884,976 668.9 BGH065



582913



9885057



819



270



-60



271 275.95 2.93 4.95 582,769 9,885,057 586.1 291.56 292.56 1.7 1 582,759 9,885,057 570.9 BGH066



582888



9884976



839



270



-60



276 278.59 8.49 2.59 582,754 9,884,965 596.1 300 301 1.78 1 582,742 9,884,965 576.6 BGH067







582913







9885057







819







270







-67







295.75 300.47 3.21 4.72 582,789 9,885,065 548.1 303 304.62 1.56 1.62 582,786 9,885,065 543.1 337 338 0.55 1 582,769 9,885,068 514.3 BGH068



582913



9885057



819



270



-50



247 248.2 2.1 1.2 582,749 9,885,051 633.1 251.8 255.1 1.75 3.3 582,745 9,885,051 628.8 BGH069 582888 9884976 839 270 -70 321.8 324.73 3.84 2.93 582,779 9,884,962 534.7 BGH070 582913 9885057 819 270 -73 331 336.35 3 5.35 582,802 9,885,040 505.2 BGH071 No significant intercepts BGH072



582852



9884845



831



270



-67



274.6 279.7 2.7 5.1 582,749 9,884,847 574 290.4 294.8 3.61 4.4 582,742 9,884,847 560 BGH073 582731 9884691 838 280 -60 121 123 0.72 2 582,671 9,884,702 731.9 BGH074











582944











9885130











798











270











-67











278.9 283.93 2.85 5.03 582,810 9,885,137 551.2 285.49 289.1 1.6 3.61 582,807 9,885,138 546.3 294.51 297.3 7.14 2.79 582,802 9,885,139 539.1 299.65 303.34 0.53 3.69 582,799 9,885,139 534.5 BGH075











582731











9884691











838











270











-70











115.4 116.65 6.76 1.25 582,690 9,884,690 729.4 119.5 120.8 15.22 1.3 582,688 9,884,690 725.7 125.09 129.8 3.56 4.71 582,684 9,884,690 719.3 162.55 164.63 8.94 2.08 582,667 9,884,689 687.8 BGH076











582752











9884801











849











300











-40











108 109 0.84 1 582,682 9,884,844 779.6 118.8 119.45 3.71 0.65 582,675 9,884,848 772.7 128.15 131 2.82 2.85 582,668 9,884,852 765.8 136.7 137 0.97 0.3 582,663 9,884,855 761 BGH077















582944















9885130















798















270















-72















316.84 321.2 2.57 4.36 582,830 9,885,130 501.7 323 328.36 2.56 5.36 582,827 9,885,130 495.8 329.06 330.13 0.52 1.07 582,825 9,885,130 492.4 335.25 337.36 9.63 2.11 582,822 9,885,130 486.5 339.77 340.07 7.07 0.3 582,820 9,885,131 483.4 BGH078







582752







9884801







849







280







-40







102 106 1.88 4 582,674 9,884,816 782.6 108 109 0.62 1 582,671 9,884,817 779.7 115 117.15 0.8 2.15 582,665 9,884,818 774.8 BGH079



























582852



























9884845



























831



























270



























-73



























290.15 294.4 1 4.25 582,765 9,884,842 552.6 296.3 302.3 9.46 6 582,763 9,884,841 546.1 304.81 305.7 18.75 0.89 582,761 9,884,841 540.5 312 313 1.08 1 582,758 9,884,841 533.8 316.9 321.63 4.65 4.73 582,755 9,884,840 527.5 322.57 328 5.41 5.43 582,753 9,884,840 522 328.95 329.48 1.59 0.53 582,751 9,884,840 518.4 340.68 341.42 4.29 0.74 582,747 9,884,839 507.6 BGH080







582944







9885130







798







270







-75







339.9 343.6 1.05 3.7 582,853 9,885,141 469.2 345 346.55 4.11 1.55 582,851 9,885,141 465.5 360.7 361 11.95 0.3 582,846 9,885,143 451.5 BGH081a



583022



9885299



776



270



-50



269 274.56 1.99 5.56 582,838 9,885,306 578.6 275.56 275.86 0.64 0.3 582,835 9,885,307 576 BGH082a







583013







9885209







752







270







-50







263.83 266.3 3.43 2.47 582,836 9,885,222 556 268.35 269.15 3.32 0.8 582,833 9,885,223 553.5 276.97 277.27 15.65 0.3 582,827 9,885,224 547.9 BGH083 No significant intercepts BGH084



583023



9885299



776



270



-57



278.95 280.9 6.25 1.95 582,857 9,885,307 552.8 283.06 286.31 1.28 3.25 582,854 9,885,307 549.2 BGH085 583023 9885299 776 270 -65 294.65 298.35 0.83 3.7 582,890 9,885,304 512.9 BGH086



583013



9885208



752



270



-57



275.35 280.78 3.07 5.43 582,847 9,885,214 530.1 286.05 286.51 18.9 0.46 582,841 9,885,215 524.4 BGH087 583023 9885299 777 270 -75 263.75 264.28 0.59 0.53 582,946 9,885,305 525.0 BGH088







































583012







































9885208







































752







































270







































-67







































297.74 299.46 11.93 1.72 582,876 9,885,221 487.3 301 301.77 6.79 0.77 582,875 9,885,221 485.0 303.7 304 2.47 0.3 582,873 9,885,222 483.0 305.7 306 1.66 0.3 582,872 9,885,222 481.4 307.2 307.55 6.66 0.35 582,871 9,885,223 480.2 308.26 308.93 12.15 0.67 582,871 9,885,223 479.2 309.46 309.77 1.98 0.31 582,870 9,885,223 478.3 310.35 310.68 17.65 0.33 582,869 9,885,223 477.6 313 313.85 2.82 0.85 582,868 9,885,224 475.3 324.48 324.86 5.77 0.38 582,861 9,885,226 466.3 325.43 325.83 10.40 0.4 582,861 9,885,226 465.6 BGH089











582951











9885352











779











270











-50











198 199 4.58 1 582,822 9,885,357 628.9 202.65 203.45 12.25 0.8 582,819 9,885,357 625.5 205.1 205.54 7.96 0.44 582,818 9,885,357 623.7 217.45 218.45 31.90 1 582,809 9,885,358 614.1 BGH090







582951







9885423







769







270







-50







168.8 170.48 2.45 1.68 582,843 9,885,424 638.3 170.88 171.48 12.55 0.6 582,842 9,885,424 637.1 172.97 173.3 5.05 0.33 582,841 9,885,424 635.6 BGH091 582951 9885352 779 270 -65 222.1 223.5 4.02 1.4 582,850 9,885,358 581.3 BGH092 583021 9885430 752 270 -55 193.5 193.88 17.15 0.38 582,913 9,885,431 591.9 BGH093







583013







9885345







759







270







-70







224.25 224.75 4.06 0.5 582,932 9,885,341 549.9 225.8 226.72 1.81 0.92 582,931 9,885,341 548.3 227.7 228.3 2.75 0.6 582,930 9,885,341 546.7 BGH094







582990







9885055







810







270







-65







381 384.81 3.84 3.81 582,808 9,885,054 473.5 389.74 390.25 5.95 0.51 582,805 9,885,054 467.4 408.45 411 5.82 2.55 582,795 9,885,054 450.4 BGH095











582960











9884759











831











270











-60











391.57 399.6 4.56 8.03 582,773 9,884,762 482.7 400 401 1.85 1 582,770 9,884,761 478.6 405 411.97 4.47 6.97 582,766 9,884,761 471.9 414 414.3 1.36 0.3 582,763 9,884,761 467.2 BGH096 No significant intercepts BGH097



583013



9885345



759



270



-58



242 245.5 1.10 3.5 582,879 9,885,344 555.7 247 250.1 2.66 3.1 582,876 9,885,344 551.8 BGH099 No significant intercepts BGH100



583013



9885345



759



270



-79



226.76 231.27 2.09 4.51 582,965 9,885,347 535.2 233.08 235 1.58 1.92 582,964 9,885,347 530.3 BGH101















582990















9884975















813















270















-65















387.37 388.62 2.66 1.25 582,802 9,884,968 474.7 392.33 394.68 1.49 2.35 582,799 9,884,968 470.1 396 398.24 0.53 2.24 582,797 9,884,968 467.1 402.74 410.2 3.68 7.46 582,792 9,884,967 459.3 423.64 425.48 13.48 1.84 582,781 9,884,967 444.5 BGH102 No significant intercepts BGH103







582960







9885430







762.79







270







-64







161.87 167.04 1.71 5.17 582,882 9,885,425 618.5 167.83 172.12 1.11 4.29 582,880 9,885,425 613.4 173.35 177.00 1.71 3.65 582,877 9,885,425 608.7 BGH104















582990















9885055















810.38















270















-72















459.35 463.00 10.19 3.65 582,829 9,885,047 378.1 464.80 465.10 8.35 0.30 582,827 9,885,047 374.8 471.38 475.53 1.72 4.15 582,823 9,885,046 367.3 477.58 478.00 0.96 0.42 582,821 9,885,046 363.5 485.85 486.22 2.12 0.37 582,817 9,885,045 356.3 BGH105







































582967







































9884845







































832.27







































270







































-70







































406.52 407.00 0.98 0.48 582,807 9,884,837 458.9 410.20 413.00 1.20 2.80 582,805 9,884,836 454.6 416.90 421.35 1.66 4.45 582,802 9,884,836 447.9 421.79 425.00 4.33 3.21 582,800 9,884,836 444.1 427.70 431.25 0.80 3.55 582,797 9,884,836 438.7 434.60 437.37 1.11 2.77 582,794 9,884,835 433.0 442.30 442.60 1.98 0.30 582,791 9,884,835 427.3 446.00 446.30 1.24 0.30 582,789 9,884,834 424.1 453.68 453.98 0.62 0.30 582,785 9,884,834 417.4 457.76 459.93 5.03 2.17 582,783 9,884,833 413.0 461.69 462.62 0.91 0.93 582,781 9,884,833 410.2 BGH106 No significant intercepts BGH107 582990 9884975 813.31 270 -75 496.94 502.15 8.21 5.21 582,826 9,884,984 343.4 BGH108



















582962.68



















9884904.79



















827.86



















270



















-62



















377.19 377.50 11.95 0.31 582,786 9,884,895 495.2 381.53 381.83 7.40 0.30 582,784 9,884,895 491.5 385.27 387.47 4.50 2.20 582,781 9,884,895 487.6 391.00 394.96 2.09 3.96 582,777 9,884,894 482.1 401.00 402.00 1.44 1.00 582,773 9,884,894 475.1 405.34 409.39 2.40 4.05 582,769 9,884,893 470.3 BGH109 No significant intercepts BGH110











582967











9884845











832.27











270











-70











459.24 467.38 1.00 8.14 582,799 9,884,879 397.0 468.13 476.71 10.35 8.58 582,795 9,884,878 389.2 485.50 486.20 10.30 0.70 582,788 9,884,876 377.8 489.79 490.91 2.01 1.12 582,786 9,884,875 374.0 BGH111



















582970



















9884760.42



















830



















270



















-55



















334.41 341.30 4.24 6.89 582,768 9,884,745 553.1 342.35 350.00 4.92 7.65 582,762 9,884,745 547.0 352.52 357.27 0.67 4.75 582,756 9,884,744 540.6 358.27 361.30 0.63 3.03 582,753 9,884,744 537.0 362.70 367.20 0.58 4.50 582,749 9,884,744 533.3 368.00 370.16 3.15 2.16 582,746 9,884,743 530.4 BGH112



582870



9885355



792.66



270



-55



130.27 130.57 2.32 0.30 582,797 9,885,360 681.8 135.30 135.74 5.69 0.44 582,794 9,885,360 677.7 BGH113



582910



9885205



776



270



-62



213.00 216.60 0.94 3.60 582,810 9,885,204 590.1 229.00 230.00 4.49 1.00 582,803 9,885,204 577.3 BGH114











582870











9885355











792.66











270











-63











138.54 138.90 4.40 0.36 582,807 9,885,358 666.2 143.30 143.60 6.84 0.30 582,805 9,885,358 662.1 146.95 147.60 3.83 0.65 582,803 9,885,358 658.8 151.50 151.80 0.82 0.30 582,801 9,885,358 655.0 MND001 No significant intercepts MND002 No significant intercepts MND003 No significant intercepts MND004 583392 9886283 682 270 -52 524.76 525.06 0.67 0.3 582,994 9,886,250 347 MND005 No significant intercepts MND006 No significant intercepts MND007 583100 9886210 726 270 -75 402 402.45 0.58 0.45 582,987 9,886,211 340.5 MND009 582881 9886200 752 270 -65 96.35 96.75 2.28 0.4 582,842 9,886,200 667.3 MND010 No significant intercepts MND011



583103



9886211



726



270



-83



419.26 428 21.85 8.74 583,021 9,886,194 312.7 430.6 438.9 17.52 8.3 583,018 9,886,193 302 MND012 582950 9886140 765 270 -60 64.7 65.35 12.2 0.65 582,916 9,886,142 699.8 MND013



582945



9886142



759



270



-50



142.7 142.98 10.05 0.28 582,852 9,886,146 651.2 177 178 1.02 1 582,829 9,886,146 625.5 MND014 No significant intercepts MND015a 582950 9886140 755 270 -70 172.32 172.68 6.34 0.36 582,887 9,886,144 594.8 MND016 583063 9886162 741 270 -50 249.42 253 0.62 3.58 582,895 9,886,161 554.1 MND017 583200 9886170 745 270 -50 385 386 1.02 1 582,952 9,886,164 450.4 MND018 583063 9886162 741 270 -60 284.7 285 11.7 0.3 582,912 9,886,160 499.2 MND019



583200



9886170



745



270



-64



432.24 444 25.94 11.76 582,996 9,886,161 357.6 445 445.55 15.3 0.55 582,993 9,886,160 351.6 MND020



583200



9886170



733



270



-72



484.90 492.26 7.08 7.36 583,024 9,886,160 288.3 495.00 499.25 7.50 4.25 583,020 9,886,159 280.6 MND021 583200 9886170 733.15 270 -57 425.30 425.60 10.50 0.30 582,962 9,886,178 388.9 1. Apparent widths, not true thickness





1 Data obtained from International Tin Association Tin Industry Review 2020

2 All intercepts are reported as apparent widths and are not true widths