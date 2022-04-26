ALPHAMIN REPORTS THE BEST HIGH-GRADE DRILLING INTERCEPTS TO DATE AT MPAMA SOUTH

26 April 2022 – Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX, “Alphamin” or the “Company”), a producer of 4% of the world’s mined tin1 from its high-grade operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is pleased to announce the latest drill results from its Bisie Tin Complex.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Mpama South high-grade assay results received2, including:
    • BGH110: 17.5 metres @ 5.57% Sn from 459.2 metres, including 8.6 metres @ 10.35% Sn from 468.1 metres, the best intercept to date;
    • BGH111: 15.3 metres @ 4.37% Sn from 334.4 metres,
    • BGH107: 7.2 metres @ 6.0 % Sn from 496.9 metres, including 4.0 metres @ 10.31% Sn from 498.2 metres
    • BGH104: 16.2 metres @ 3.01% Sn, including 5.75 metres @ 6.94 % Sn, both from 459.4 metres
  • Mpama North high-grade assay results2 received, including:
    • MND019: 14.4 metres @ 21.75% Sn from 432.2 metres, including 6.8 metres @ 40.57% Sn from 436.4 metres
    • MND020: 14.4 metres @ 5.92% Sn, including 11.0 metres @ 7.51% Sn, both from 484.9 metres
  • Significant additional resource growth potential at Mpama South - drilling is on-going with considerable mineralisation intercepted beyond the updated Mineral Resource boundary announced on 29 March 2022.

Chief Executive Officer, Maritz Smith comments:

“These thick and high-grade extension results underpin our confidence in Mpama South’s on-going resource growth prospects and further justifies our decision to commence with development activities without delay.”

Mpama South Drilling Update

Mpama South is the high-grade tin development project adjoining the southern end of Alphamin’s operating Mpama North mine. Subsequent to the updated Mineral Resource for Mpama South announced on 29 March 2022 based on 102 drillholes, the Company has received results for a further 12 drillholes.

The majority of the newly received assays are extensional in nature and comprise intercepts outside of the current Mineral Resource. They will be incorporated in an update to the Mpama South Mineral Resource targeted for release during Q2 2022 (Figure 1). Mineralisation remains open in multiple directions at Mpama South and management are confident in the project’s on-going resource growth prospects. The drilling program switched to an infill focus in March 2022 in order to increase the confidence of Inferred and Indicated Resources at Mpama South. Subsequent drilling outside of the current Mineral Resource area has intersected visual cassiterite and batches of results expected to be received in the coming months will be for areas outside of the current Mineral Resource as well as in-fill (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Mpama South Exploration Results and Visual Cassiterite Intercepts Awaiting Assay


Source: Alphamin 2022

The recent batch of results include the best intercepts received to date at Mpama South with several thick and high-grade intercepts on the down dip side of the deposit. Selected significant intercepts from the most recently received batches of drillhole assays are listed below as apparent widths:

  • BGH110: 17.5 metres @ 5.57% Sn from 459.2 metres, including 8.6 metres @ 10.35% Sn from 468.1 metres, the best intercept to date at Mpama South;
  • BGH111: 15.3 metres @ 4.37% Sn from 334.4 metres,
  • BGH107: 7.2 metres @ 6.0 % Sn from 496.9 metres, including 4.0 metres @ 10.31% Sn from 498.2 metres
  • BGH104: 16.2 metres @ 3.01% Sn, including 5.75 metres @ 6.94 % Sn, both from 459.4 metres

The complete list of assayed intercepts to date is shown in Appendix 2.

Mpama North Drilling Update

Expansion drilling re-commenced on the Mpama North Mine in July 2021, starting with the Mpama North Deeps target. The first drillholes showed increased structural complexity associated with a cross-cutting fault limiting the extents of the target. However, several thick and high-grade intercepts of visual cassiterite were intersected at the Deeps target between this cross-cutting fault and the deepest intercepts from the 2015 drilling, extending known mineralisation along strike northwards.

The most significant intercepts from the recently received batches of drillhole assays in the Deeps target are listed below as an apparent width:

  • MND019: 14.4 metres @ 21.75% Sn from 432.2 metres, including 6.8 metres @ 40.57% Sn from 436.4 metres
  • MND020: 14.4 metres @ 5.92% Sn, including 11.0 metres @ 7.51% Sn, both from 484.9 metres

Drilling of the “East-Extension” target at Mpama North commenced in April 2022. The target is immediately below and to the east of the current Mineral Resources at Mpama North which remain open in this area. Several drillholes in the pre-mining exploration drilling campaigns did intercept the tell-tale alteration associated with mineralisation as well as thin mineralisation in the area and expectations are that mineralisation continues eastwards.

Qualified Persons

Mr Jeremy Witley, Pr. Sci. Nat., B.Sc. (Hons.) Mining Geology, M.Sc. (Eng.), is a qualified person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. He is a Principal Mineral Resource Consultant of The MSA Group (Pty.) Ltd., an independent technical consultant to the Company.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Maritz Smith                                
CEO                        
Alphamin Resources Corp.                        
Tel: +230 269 4166
E-mail: msmith@alphaminresources.com
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information in this news release that is not a statement of historical fact constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation, statements relating to the anticipated future exploration and resource estimation activities and outcomes and the timing thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although Alphamin has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: uncertainty of future exploration and assay results and consistency with past results and expectations; uncertainties inherent in estimates of Mineral Resources, global geopolitical and economic uncertainties, volatility of metal prices, uncertainties with respect to social, community and environmental impacts, uninterrupted access to required infrastructure, adverse political events, impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic as well as those risk factors set out in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Alphamin disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Appendix 1: SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSES AND QUALITY CONTROL AND QUALITY ASSURANCE (QAQC)

For sample preparation, analyses and quality control and quality assurance, see the Company’s news release dated 07 March 2022 entitled “ALPHAMIN ANNOUNCES MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AND POSITIVE PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT FOR MPAMA SOUTH”

Appendix 2: SIGNIFICANT INTERCEPTS (0.5% Sn lower threshold)

Mpama South Drillholes prefixed “BGH”

Mpama North Drillholes prefixed “MND”

Hole

EastingNorthing RLm

Azi (°)

Dip (°)

From

To

Sn %

WidthSample Position
GPSGPS(m)1mid_xmid_ymid_z
BGH017582535988482273255-10237.8238.84.991582,7329,884,966678.6
BGH018

582535

9884822

732

93

0

141.2144.352.073.15582,6919,884,820727.9
145.751510.765.25582,6969,884,820727.9
BGH019582535988482273285-51471522.055582,6969,884,837715.8
BGH020

582535

9884822

732

84

-15

160.6164.41.453.8582,7049,884,846689.3
169.3171.15.421.8582,7119,884,846687.7
BGH021

582535

9884822

732

93

-15

109.15110.253.21.1582,6549,884,821700.1
164.6167.323.292.72582,7089,884,818687.6
BGH022



582554



9884785



732



90



0



7580.533.995.53582,6339,884,784729.3
1091101.351582,6649,884,785729.9
119.22122.12.222.88582,6769,884,785730.1
BGH023

582535

9884822

732

75

-15

171.43174.321.722.89582,7109,884,859683.7
175.851781.092.15582,7149,884,860683
BGH024

582554

9884785

732

103

-5

127.7129.60.541.9582,6799,884,749717.2
137.951421.134.05582,6909,884,746716.2
BGH025





582535





9884822





732





55





-20





212.25213.40.61.15582,7249,884,919662.3
218221.452.293.45582,7319,884,921660.7
222.7223.713.051582,7349,884,923659.9
228234.82.736.8582,7419,884,926658
BGH026



582554



9884785



732



113



-10



103.711083.34.29582,6499,884,735713.7
134.8136.453.721.65582,6769,884,722708.6
161162.55.611.5582,6999,884,711704.5
BGH030





582554





9884785





732





115





-20





110111.47.241.4582,6559,884,753692.2
141.9152.54.8510.6582,6869,884,745680
158161.23.613.2582,6999,884,742675.3
174.45175.811.031.35582,7139,884,738670.5
BGH032







582554







9884785







732







125







-20







177178.721.71.72582,6929,884,684671.3
182188.2536.25582,6979,884,679669.1
190.251930.952.75582,7029,884,676667.2
194.42021.377.6582,7079,884,672665.3
203.52082.674.5582,7139,884,668663.2
BGH034









582554









9884785









732









115









-25









174.817811.993.2582,6899,884,696653.3
195.72001.214.3582,7069,884,686644.8
202.37206.651.864.28582,7119,884,683642.3
208213.31.45.3582,7169,884,680640.1
216.25221.31.425.05582,7229,884,676637.3
225.652310.75.35582,7309,884,671634
BGH027



582544



9884822



732



68



-27



212.352140.581.65582,7299,884,879634
226229.31.323.3582,7419,884,883628.4
235.45236.581.541.13582,7499,884,885625.2
BGH028





582554





9884785





732





90





-10





1251261.721582,6769,884,772700.9
136.1137.181.851.08582,6879,884,770698.4
140.281421.031.72582,6919,884,770697.4
147.46151.252.883.79582,6999,884,769695.5
BGH029



582544



9884822



732



93



-25



126128.354.662.35582,6639,884,826678.5
178.9184.051.255.15582,7139,884,827657.7
193.7196.053.952.35582,7269,884,827653
BGH031

582544

9884822

732

75

-25

208211.530.993.53582,7299,884,876639.9
219.4222.381.162.98582,7399,884,879636
BGH033

582544

9884822

732

60

-27

259265.467.326.46582,7569,884,929612.8
268.53270.521.021.99582,7629,884,931610
BGH035



582554



9884785



732



90



-25



1521652.9613582,6869,884,816665
171173.61.472.6582,7039,884,815657.4
176.6180.082.43.48582,7099,884,814654.9
BGH036

582544

9884822

732

65

0

147.45151.352.313.9582,6879,884,878724.8
156.63160.650.934.02582,6969,884,881724.7
BGH037







582554







9884785







732







105







-30







1541573.813582,6809,884,741647.5
194.6197.551.542.95582,7129,884,730626
207.95211.181.293.23582,7239,884,726619.3
216.25220.152.793.9582,7309,884,723615.1
222.4226.71.774.3582,7359,884,721612.1
BGH038



582544



9884822



732



75



-30



151.7154.65.222.9582,6779,884,851654.3
218.3223.653.385.35582,7359,884,861621.4
226.7231.51.954.8582,7439,884,862617.6
BGH039





582554





9884785





732





100





-22





112.081132.120.92  582665.19,884,755687.6
116.3120.953.334.65582,6619,884,753686.1
1451662.221582,6969,884,744674.2
174.51760.951.5582,7139,884,739668.9
BGH040

582544

9884822

732

60

-30

2322330.951582,7259,884,922618.2
273.7277.053.793.35582,7619,884,937600
BGH041582500988484773255-25340344.53.034.5582,8079,885,002599.5
BGH042



582544



9884822



732



60



-35



277.352801.932.65582,7519,884,922569.4
308.53120.623.5582,7769,884,932552.6
313315.551.522.55582,7799,884,933550.5
BGH043



582544



9884822



732



100



-10



102.5104.152.691.65582,6449,884,808709
1231241.061582,6639,884,805704.8
163.641672.823.36582,7049,884,798696.7
BGH044582500988484771070-35330334.131.314.13582,7649,884,941533.4
BGH045



582544



9884822



732



100



-20



120.65121.7531.551.1582,6569,884,806687.4
156159.40.563.4582,6899,884,799674.7
176.7183.623.246.92582,7089,884,795668.1
BGH046





582544





9884822





732





100





-30





195.182062.8510.82582,7129,884,795630.5
212.53215.181.92.65582,7239,884,793623.7
218220.67.162.6582,7289,884,792620.8
2252264.361582,7339,884,791617.7
BGH047

582565

9884535

718

60

0

121.58124.570.912.99582,6539,884,879739.2
147.09148.091.281582,6759,884,889741.1
BGH048

582567

9884509

727

90

0

140.75143.050.92.3582,7089,884,496727.7
146.531480.741.47582,7139,884,495728
BGH049582565988453571865-15145.4147.44.272582,6899,884,599674.5
BGH0505825679884509727105-5160161.381.061.38582,7229,884,469711.7
BGH051





582565





9884535





718





40





0





134.81372.232.2582,6629,884,630712.3
151156.31.25.3582,6759,884,642711.4
164.18169.453.955.27582,6859,884,651710.8
171.27172.574.081.3582,6889,884,655710.6
BGH05258256798845097271200205.9207.11.861.2582,7329,884,385722.9
BGH053









582565









9884535









718









40









-15









173.73176.939.583.2582,6859,884,653669.2
178.55181.434.072.88582,6889,884,656667.9
192.41196.863.284.45582,6989,884,666664
198.86206.772.457.91582,7049,884,671661.8
207.53209.55.041.97582,7089,884,675660.3
214.652162.321.35582,7139,884,680658.6
BGH054No significant intercepts
BGH055582565988453571880-151451460.621582,7059,884,549682.7
BGH056No significant intercepts
BGH057No significant intercepts
BGH058582565988451072795-5153.35155.61.982.25582,717.309,884,501.20703.9
BGH05958256798845367189501651663.631582,732.309,884,528.30714.4
BGH060No significant intercepts
BGH0615825679884536727130-10157.57159.191.221.62582,7199,884,525677.7
BGH062582567988453771895-151541562.182582,6959,884,589650.2
BGH063









582782









9884646









829









270









-70









186.25194.370.828.12582,7199,884,661650.5
197.42202.451.125.03582,7159,884,661641.8
205209.050.834.05582,7129,884,661635.4
211.13218.92.067.77582,7099,884,661628.3
220.4222.550.862.15582,7069,884,661622.5
2312330.872582,7019,884,661613
BGH0645828889884976839270-50220.8222.60.631.8582,7469,884,976668.9
BGH065

582913

9885057

819

270

-60

271275.952.934.95582,7699,885,057586.1
291.56292.561.71582,7599,885,057570.9
BGH066

582888

9884976

839

270

-60

276278.598.492.59582,7549,884,965596.1
3003011.781582,7429,884,965576.6
BGH067



582913



9885057



819



270



-67



295.75300.473.214.72582,7899,885,065548.1
303304.621.561.62582,7869,885,065543.1
3373380.551582,7699,885,068514.3
BGH068

582913

9885057

819

270

-50

247248.22.11.2582,7499,885,051633.1
251.8255.11.753.3582,7459,885,051628.8
BGH0695828889884976839270-70321.8324.733.842.93582,7799,884,962534.7
BGH0705829139885057819270-73331336.3535.35582,8029,885,040505.2
BGH071No significant intercepts
BGH072

582852

9884845

831

270

-67

274.6279.72.75.1582,7499,884,847574
290.4294.83.614.4582,7429,884,847560
BGH0735827319884691838280-601211230.722582,6719,884,702731.9
BGH074





582944





9885130





798





270





-67





278.9283.932.855.03582,8109,885,137551.2
285.49289.11.63.61582,8079,885,138546.3
294.51297.37.142.79582,8029,885,139539.1
299.65303.340.533.69582,7999,885,139534.5
BGH075





582731





9884691





838





270





-70





115.4116.656.761.25582,6909,884,690729.4
119.5120.815.221.3582,6889,884,690725.7
125.09129.83.564.71582,6849,884,690719.3
162.55164.638.942.08582,6679,884,689687.8
BGH076





582752





9884801





849





300  





-40





1081090.841582,6829,884,844779.6
118.8119.453.710.65582,6759,884,848772.7
128.151312.822.85582,6689,884,852765.8
136.71370.970.3582,6639,884,855761
BGH077







582944







9885130







798







270







-72







316.84321.22.574.36582,8309,885,130501.7
323328.362.565.36582,8279,885,130495.8
329.06330.130.521.07582,8259,885,130492.4
335.25337.369.632.11582,8229,885,130486.5
339.77340.077.070.3582,8209,885,131483.4
BGH078



582752



9884801



849



280 



-40



1021061.884582,6749,884,816782.6
1081090.621582,6719,884,817779.7
115117.150.82.15582,6659,884,818774.8
BGH079













582852













9884845













831













270 













-73













290.15294.414.25582,7659,884,842552.6
296.3302.39.466582,7639,884,841546.1
304.81305.718.750.89582,7619,884,841540.5
3123131.081582,7589,884,841533.8
316.9321.634.654.73582,7559,884,840527.5
322.573285.415.43582,7539,884,840522
328.95329.481.590.53582,7519,884,840518.4
340.68341.424.290.74582,7479,884,839507.6
BGH080



582944



9885130



798



270



-75



339.9343.61.053.7582,8539,885,141469.2
345346.554.111.55582,8519,885,141465.5
360.736111.950.3582,8469,885,143451.5
BGH081a

583022

9885299

776

270

-50

269274.561.995.56582,8389,885,306578.6
275.56275.860.640.3582,8359,885,307576
BGH082a



583013



9885209



752



270



-50



263.83266.33.432.47582,8369,885,222556
268.35269.153.320.8582,8339,885,223553.5
276.97277.2715.650.3582,8279,885,224547.9
BGH083No significant intercepts
BGH084

583023

9885299

776

270

-57

278.95280.96.251.95582,8579,885,307552.8
283.06286.311.283.25582,8549,885,307549.2
BGH0855830239885299776270-65294.65298.350.833.7582,8909,885,304512.9
BGH086

583013

9885208

752

270

-57

275.35280.783.075.43582,8479,885,214530.1
286.05286.5118.90.46582,8419,885,215524.4
BGH0875830239885299777270-75263.75264.280.590.53582,9469,885,305525.0
BGH088



















583012



















9885208



















752



















270



















-67



















297.74299.4611.931.72582,8769,885,221487.3
301301.776.790.77582,8759,885,221485.0
303.73042.470.3582,8739,885,222483.0
305.73061.660.3582,8729,885,222481.4
307.2307.556.660.35582,8719,885,223480.2
308.26308.9312.150.67582,8719,885,223479.2
309.46309.771.980.31582,8709,885,223478.3
310.35310.6817.650.33582,8699,885,223477.6
313313.852.820.85582,8689,885,224475.3
324.48324.865.770.38582,8619,885,226466.3
325.43325.8310.400.4582,8619,885,226465.6
BGH089





582951





9885352





779





270





-50





1981994.581582,8229,885,357628.9
202.65203.4512.250.8582,8199,885,357625.5
205.1205.547.960.44582,8189,885,357623.7
217.45218.4531.901582,8099,885,358614.1
BGH090



582951



9885423



769



270



-50



168.8170.482.451.68582,8439,885,424638.3
170.88171.4812.550.6582,8429,885,424637.1
172.97173.35.050.33582,8419,885,424635.6
BGH0915829519885352779270-65222.1223.54.021.4582,8509,885,358581.3
BGH0925830219885430752270-55193.5193.8817.150.38582,9139,885,431591.9
BGH093



583013



9885345



759



270



-70



224.25224.754.060.5582,9329,885,341549.9
225.8226.721.810.92582,9319,885,341548.3
227.7228.32.750.6582,9309,885,341546.7
BGH094



582990



9885055



810



270



-65



381384.813.843.81582,8089,885,054473.5
389.74390.255.950.51582,8059,885,054467.4
408.454115.822.55582,7959,885,054450.4
BGH095





582960





9884759





831





270





-60





391.57399.64.568.03582,7739,884,762482.7
4004011.851582,7709,884,761478.6
405411.974.476.97582,7669,884,761471.9
414414.31.360.3582,7639,884,761467.2
BGH096No significant intercepts
BGH097

583013

9885345

759

270

-58

242245.51.103.5582,8799,885,344555.7
247250.12.663.1582,8769,885,344551.8
BGH099No significant intercepts
BGH100

583013

9885345

759

270

-79

226.76231.272.094.51582,9659,885,347535.2
233.082351.581.92582,9649,885,347530.3
BGH101







582990







9884975







813







270







-65







387.37388.622.661.25582,8029,884,968474.7
392.33394.681.492.35582,7999,884,968470.1
396398.240.532.24582,7979,884,968467.1
402.74410.23.687.46582,7929,884,967459.3
423.64425.4813.481.84582,7819,884,967444.5
BGH102No significant intercepts
BGH103



582960



9885430



762.79



270



-64



161.87167.041.715.17582,8829,885,425618.5
167.83172.121.114.29582,8809,885,425613.4
173.35177.001.713.65582,8779,885,425608.7
BGH104







582990







9885055







810.38







270







-72







459.35463.0010.193.65582,8299,885,047378.1
464.80465.108.350.30582,8279,885,047374.8
471.38475.531.724.15582,8239,885,046367.3
477.58478.000.960.42582,8219,885,046363.5
485.85486.222.120.37582,8179,885,045356.3
BGH105



















582967



















9884845



















832.27



















270



















-70



















406.52407.000.980.48582,8079,884,837458.9
410.20413.001.202.80582,8059,884,836454.6
416.90421.351.664.45582,8029,884,836447.9
421.79425.004.333.21582,8009,884,836444.1
427.70431.250.803.55582,7979,884,836438.7
434.60437.371.112.77582,7949,884,835433.0
442.30442.601.980.30582,7919,884,835427.3
446.00446.301.240.30582,7899,884,834424.1
453.68453.980.620.30582,7859,884,834417.4
457.76459.935.032.17582,7839,884,833413.0
461.69462.620.910.93582,7819,884,833410.2
BGH106No significant intercepts
BGH1075829909884975813.31270-75496.94502.158.215.21582,8269,884,984343.4
BGH108









582962.68









9884904.79









827.86









270









-62









377.19377.5011.950.31582,7869,884,895495.2
381.53381.837.400.30582,7849,884,895491.5
385.27387.474.502.20582,7819,884,895487.6
391.00394.962.093.96582,7779,884,894482.1
401.00402.001.441.00582,7739,884,894475.1
405.34409.392.404.05582,7699,884,893470.3
BGH109No significant intercepts
BGH110





582967





9884845





832.27





270





-70





459.24467.381.008.14582,7999,884,879397.0
468.13476.7110.358.58582,7959,884,878389.2
485.50486.2010.300.70582,7889,884,876377.8
489.79490.912.011.12582,7869,884,875374.0
BGH111









582970









9884760.42









830









270









-55









334.41341.304.246.89582,7689,884,745553.1
342.35350.004.927.65582,7629,884,745547.0
352.52357.270.674.75582,7569,884,744540.6
358.27361.300.633.03582,7539,884,744537.0
362.70367.200.584.50582,7499,884,744533.3
368.00370.163.152.16582,7469,884,743530.4
BGH112

582870

9885355

792.66

270

-55

130.27130.572.320.30582,7979,885,360681.8
135.30135.745.690.44582,7949,885,360677.7
BGH113

582910

9885205

776

270

-62

213.00216.600.943.60582,8109,885,204590.1
229.00230.004.491.00582,8039,885,204577.3
BGH114





582870





9885355





792.66





270





-63





138.54138.904.400.36582,8079,885,358666.2
143.30143.606.840.30582,8059,885,358662.1
146.95147.603.830.65582,8039,885,358658.8
151.50151.800.820.30582,8019,885,358655.0
MND001No significant intercepts
MND002No significant intercepts
MND003No significant intercepts
MND0045833929886283682270-52524.76525.060.670.3582,9949,886,250347
MND005No significant intercepts
MND006No significant intercepts
MND0075831009886210726270-75402402.450.580.45582,9879,886,211340.5
MND0095828819886200752270-6596.3596.752.280.4582,8429,886,200667.3
MND010No significant intercepts
MND011

583103

9886211

726

270

-83

419.2642821.858.74583,0219,886,194312.7
430.6438.917.528.3583,0189,886,193302
MND0125829509886140765270-6064.765.3512.20.65582,9169,886,142699.8
MND013

582945

9886142

759

270

-50

142.7142.9810.050.28582,8529,886,146651.2
1771781.021582,8299,886,146625.5
MND014No significant intercepts
MND015a5829509886140755270-70172.32172.686.340.36582,8879,886,144594.8
MND0165830639886162741270-50249.422530.623.58582,8959,886,161554.1
MND0175832009886170745270-503853861.021582,9529,886,164450.4
MND0185830639886162741270-60284.728511.70.3582,9129,886,160499.2
MND019

583200

9886170

745

270

-64

432.2444425.9411.76582,9969,886,161357.6
445445.5515.30.55582,9939,886,160351.6
MND020

583200

9886170

733

270

-72

484.90492.267.087.36583,0249,886,160288.3
495.00499.257.504.25583,0209,886,159280.6
MND0215832009886170733.15270-57425.30425.6010.500.30582,9629,886,178388.9
1. Apparent widths, not true thickness


1 Data obtained from International Tin Association Tin Industry Review 2020
2 All intercepts are reported as apparent widths and are not true widths