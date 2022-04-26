New York, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04910443/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2024



Flight simulation plays a crucial role in developing and training modern aircraft. At the design stage, flight simulators facilitate optimization of ergonomic features of the man-machine system by offering various alternatives of the user-friendly object dynamics, controlling mechanism features, and data display highlights. When an aircraft is all set for its first flight, flight simulation is used for enhancing its operational efficiency and safety. Flight Simulation has evolved into an established technique that offers a true and vibrant demonstration of the behavior of an aircraft, while facilitating one or more operators, normally pilots, to interact with the simulation. Virtual reality, used for flight simulation, ensures real-time experience through 3D sound systems, high-degree of realism, and color environment. The objective of flight simulation is to provide the user of the system a visual feeling of being in an aircraft. The core of flight simulation lies in the creation of illusion, offering the pilot a real-life experience. The fidelity of the created illusion decides the limit for what can and cannot be achieved in terms of read-across to the realism. In short, fidelity decides the suitability of a simulator.



Simulator extends a low cost training alternative for pilot training programs that entails extremely low risk, when compared to training involving actual aircraft. Since the need for actual aircraft becomes invalid with simulator-based training, the costs involved in aircraft-based training in the field such as purchase of expensive training aircraft and associated fuel and maintenance costs become invalid. Furthermore, the risks involved in field training such as aircraft crash and related events such as loss of life and property, also become irrelevant with simulator-based training. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation is projected to reach US$5.8 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation, accounting for an estimated 45.5% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period.



Momentum in the flight simulation technologies market is expected to remain steady in the coming years. Widespread acceptance of virtual flight environment for commercial as well as military aircraft training purposes and rising need for cost effective pilot training programs are poised to accelerate the market momentum during the current decade. At the same time, increased spending in aerospace training vertical is likely to create robust opportunity for flight simulator market. Going forward, commercial and military aviation entities would continue to lean towards flight simulation technologies to leverage myriad benefits offered by these platforms such as end-to-end support to mission critical training programs, visual systems capable of offering near real world experience, and low operational costs. Furthermore, persistent need for flight handling and safety operations such as skill competency and situational awareness is also likely to augment market prospects.



Intensified R&D efforts in aerospace technology along with technological advancements leading to development of more sophisticated flight simulators with novel technologies such as AR/VR is likely to sustain market momentum in the coming years. More specifically, advancements in computing technology potentially result in integration of better motion and visual systems for enhanced smoothness and fidelity, while further improving simulation efficiency and reducing overall costs. Technology improvements in various forms such as sophisticated portable simulators, which extend the flexibility to be carried to the site while offering lesser time, and lesser CAPEX and OPEX, would in fact are likely to play progressive role in future growth of the market.

Select Competitors (Total 88 Featured) -

Alsim Flight Training Solutions

Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc.

CAE, Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Cubic Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

ELITE Simulation Solutions

FlightSafety International, Inc.

FRASCA International, Inc.

HAVELSAN A.S.

L3 Harris Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

TRU Simulation + Training Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04910443/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Commercial and Military Flight Simulation

Historical Perspective

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation: Current Market

Scenario and Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Ongoing COVID-19 Outbreak: A Brief Note on Impact Assessment of

Flight Simulation Market

Flight Training Devices (FTD): The Largest Segment

Full Flight Simulators Remain Relevant

An Insight into the Development Phases of Full Flight Simulators

Surging Demand for Flight Training Services

Competitive Landscape

Strategic Alliances and Collaborations: Key Competitive Factors

L3Harris and CAE Dominate Military Simulators Market

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Aircraft Models to Drive Growth

Commercial Aviation Emerges as Major End-Use Sector for Flight

Simulation

Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft (2017 & 2036) by Region

(in Units)

Demand for Civil Aviation Pilots Set to Accelerate in the

Future - An Indication of Opportunity in Store for Commercial

Flight Simulation Market

Pilot Outlook: Number of Pilots for Years 2018E & 2030P

Regulatory Safety Compliance Drives Demand for Flight

Simulators in the Commercial Aviation Sector Aviation Sector

Multi Crew Pilot Licensing Process to Support Demand for

Simulators

Opportunities in Military Aviation Sector

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Rising Global Security Concerns Propel Growth of Military

Flight Simulator

Review of Defense Budgets & Implications on Military Flight

Simulation market

Top Countries with Military Spending in USD Billion: 2019

New Generation Aircraft Drive Demand for Flight Simulation

Products & Services in Commercial & Military Aviation Sectors

Sophisticated Avionics Create New Opportunities for Flight

Simulators

Technology Advancements Instigate Robust Market Momentum

Focus on Select Flight Simulator/Device Models

Select Technology Innovations

A Note on Importance of Flight Simulator Evaluation

Aviation Training Devices - A Review

Online Simulation Based Aviation Pilot Training Grows in

Popularity

Simulator Manufacturers Expand into the Training Services Field

to Expand Revenue Opportunities



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flight Training Devices (FTD) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Flight Training Devices

(FTD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Flight Training Devices

(FTD) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flight Mission Simulators (FMS) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Flight Mission Simulators

(FMS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Flight Mission

Simulators (FMS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fixed Base Simulators (FBS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Fixed Base Simulators (FBS)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Fixed Base Simulators

(FBS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Full

Flight Simulators (FFS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Full Flight Simulators

(FFS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Full Flight Simulators

(FFS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Products by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Products by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Military by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Military by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2022 (E)

North American Simulation Solutions Market

Despite Military Budget Cuts, Military Simulation Sees Steady

Growth Prospects

Major Military Simulation Programs in the US

Synthetic Training and Simulation Gains Acceptance in Military

Sector

US Air Force?s New Office to Test Hypersonic Technology and

Directed Energy Weapons

Cyber Battle Laboratory of the US Army to Counter Cyber-

Electromagnetic Activities

Testing Aircraft Survivability - The Various M&S Approaches

Importance of M&S for NATO

Industry Consolidation Gives Birth to New Contracting Process

FAA Proposes Overhaul of Flight Crew Training Programs

An Overview of the 2001 ATSA

Upgradation - Unavoidable at this Juncture

Aviation Industry Obsessed with Outsourcing Trend

US Commercial Full Flight Simulators Market (2018): Percentage

Breakdown of Installed Base by End-User - Airlines, Flight

Training Center, and Universities

Virtual and Constructive Training to Rule the Roost

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation by Type - Flight

Training Devices (FTD), Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed

Base Simulators (FBS) and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Type - Flight Training Devices (FTD),

Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS)

and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Flight Training Devices (FTD), Flight Mission Simulators

(FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS) and Full Flight Simulators

(FFS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation by Solution -

Products and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Solution - Products and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Products and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation by Platform -

Commercial and Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Platform - Commercial and Military Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial and Military for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Market Scenario

Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation by Type - Flight

Training Devices (FTD), Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed

Base Simulators (FBS) and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Type - Flight Training Devices (FTD),

Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS)

and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Flight Training Devices (FTD), Flight Mission

Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS) and Full Flight

Simulators (FFS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation by Solution -

Products and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Solution - Products and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Products and Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation by Platform -

Commercial and Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Platform - Commercial and Military Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Platform - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Commercial and Military for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2022 (E)

Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation by Type - Flight

Training Devices (FTD), Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed

Base Simulators (FBS) and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Type - Flight Training Devices (FTD),

Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS)

and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Flight Training Devices (FTD), Flight Mission Simulators

(FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS) and Full Flight Simulators

(FFS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation by Solution -

Products and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Solution - Products and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Products and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation by Platform -

Commercial and Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Platform - Commercial and Military Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial and Military for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation by Type - Flight

Training Devices (FTD), Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed

Base Simulators (FBS) and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Type - Flight Training Devices (FTD),

Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS)

and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Flight Training Devices (FTD), Flight Mission Simulators

(FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS) and Full Flight Simulators

(FFS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation by Solution -

Products and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Solution - Products and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Products and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation by Platform -

Commercial and Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Platform - Commercial and Military Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial and Military for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2022 (E)

Market Overview

Military Synthetic Training and Simulation

Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation by Type - Flight

Training Devices (FTD), Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed

Base Simulators (FBS) and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Type - Flight Training Devices (FTD),

Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS)

and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Flight Training Devices (FTD), Flight Mission

Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS) and Full Flight

Simulators (FFS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation by Solution -

Products and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Solution - Products and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Products and Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation by Platform -

Commercial and Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Platform - Commercial and Military Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Platform - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Commercial and Military for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation by Type - Flight

Training Devices (FTD), Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed

Base Simulators (FBS) and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Type - Flight Training Devices (FTD),

Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS)

and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Flight Training Devices (FTD), Flight Mission

Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS) and Full Flight

Simulators (FFS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation by Solution -

Products and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Solution - Products and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Products and Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation by Platform -

Commercial and Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Platform - Commercial and Military Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Platform - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Commercial and Military for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2022 (E)

Market Brief

Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation by Type - Flight

Training Devices (FTD), Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed

Base Simulators (FBS) and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Type - Flight Training Devices (FTD),

Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS)

and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Flight Training Devices (FTD), Flight Mission

Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS) and Full Flight

Simulators (FFS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation by Solution -

Products and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Solution - Products and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Products and Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation by Platform -

Commercial and Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Platform - Commercial and Military Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Platform - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Commercial and Military for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation by Type - Flight

Training Devices (FTD), Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed

Base Simulators (FBS) and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Type - Flight Training Devices (FTD),

Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS)

and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Flight Training Devices (FTD), Flight Mission Simulators

(FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS) and Full Flight Simulators

(FFS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation by Solution -

Products and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Solution - Products and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Products and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation by Platform -

Commercial and Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Platform - Commercial and Military Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and

Military Flight Simulation by Platform - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Commercial and Military for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Military Simulators Market - An Overview

Table 103: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation by Type - Flight

Training Devices (FTD), Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed

Base Simulators (FBS) and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Type - Flight Training Devices (FTD),

Flight Mission Simulators (FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS)

and Full Flight Simulators (FFS) Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military

Flight Simulation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Flight Training Devices (FTD), Flight Mission Simulators

(FMS), Fixed Base Simulators (FBS) and Full Flight Simulators

(FFS) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation by Solution -

Products and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04910443/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________