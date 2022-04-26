At 5.7% CAGR, Global Frozen Bakery Products Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 30,615.3 Million by 2028 | Frozen Bakery Products Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Frozen Bakery Products Market By Category (Gluten-Free, Conventional), By Product Type (Bread and Rolls, Cakes and Pastries, Cookies and Biscuits, Others), By End use (Food Service, Food Retail), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Frozen Bakery Products Market size & share was worth around US$ 21,952.8 million in 2021and it is expected to hit a value of around US$ 30,615.3 million Mark, by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.7% over the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

The report analyzes the frozen bakery products market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the frozen bakery products market.

What are Frozen Bakery Products? How big is the Frozen Bakery Products Market?

Frozen bakery products have seen a rise in demand in the wake of changing consumer trends and this has driven the market potential in the past. The frozen bakery products market is expected to rise at a steady CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising demand from the growing working population across the world. Especially increasing working women will drive up the sales of frozen bakery products through 2028.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 21,952.8 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 30,615.3 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.7% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Dawn Food Products Inc., EUROPASTRY, Lantmannen Unibake, ARYZTA AG, General Mills Inc, Conagra Brands Inc., Grupo Bimbo, Cole’s Quality Foods Inc, Bridgford Foods Corporation, Associated British Foods plc, and Others Key Segment By Category, Product Type, End Use, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Frozen Bakery Products Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for Convenience Foods

Frozen bakery products are pretty much directly available to consume and hence fill the need for nutrition without having to spend much time on it and this factor is boost its demand. Population across the world has seen an increase in demand for convenience and packaged foods that don’t require much time to cook.

However, the high cost of equipment to produce frozen bakery products is expected to have a restraining effect on the frozen bakery products market potential in the long run. Frozen bakery products equipment companies will be focusing on developing more affordable equipment to boost sales and increase revenue potential. Frozen bakery products manufacturers will be able to extend their profits by investing in this affordable equipment over the forecast period.

Frozen Bakery Products Market: COVID-19 Impact analysis

The pandemic of 2020 resulted in a drop in frozen bakery products sales and this was due to the spread of coronavirus infections that led to lockdowns. Strict lockdowns were imposed in multiple nations that hampered the production and sales of frozen bakery products as multiple production facilities were shuttered and multiple sales channels such as malls stores etc. were also closed to avoid the spread of infections.

The frozen bakery products market is expected to rise at a steady pace in the post-pandemic era owing to the lifting of lockdowns restrictions and the resumption of world activity to a normal stance. Increasing disposable income will also prove to benefit the frozen bakery products market potential over the forecast period.

Frozen Bakery Products Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global frozen bakery products market is segregated based on category, product type, end-use, and region.

The bread and rolls segment is anticipated to be the dominant segment

Based on product type, the global market is distinguished into bread & rolls, cakes & pastries, cookies & biscuits, and others. The bread and rolls segment will have a dominant outlook as consumption of bread is high across the world and its increasing use as a staple in multiple diets is also expected to further boost the demand from this segment over the forecast period.

The conventional segment accounts for a major market share

By category, the frozen bakery products market is segmented into conventional and gluten-free. The conventional segment accounts for a major market share but the gluten-free segment is expected to rise at a fast pace over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global frozen bakery products market include -

Dawn Food Products Inc.

EUROPASTRY

Lantmannen Unibake

ARYZTA AG

General Mills Inc

Conagra Brands Inc.

Grupo Bimbo

Cole’s Quality Foods Inc

Bridgford Foods Corporation

Associated British Foods plc

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Frozen Bakery Products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.7%.

The Frozen Bakery Products market was valued at around USD 21,952.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 30,615.3 million, by 2028.

During the forecast period, the bread and rolls segment is expected to dominate and account for a large market share. The rising global consumption of these products is expected to drive demand for this segment on the basis of Product Type.

Based on Category segment, the conventional segment dominates the market, but the gluten-free segment is expected to grow rapidly.

On the basis of region, the “Asia Pacific” frozen bakery products market is expected to grow at the fastest rate of all regions.

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific region will be leading the frozen bakery products market growth

Asia Pacific region will be leading the frozen bakery products market growth over the forecast period owing to changing consumer preferences in this region. The increasing disposable income, rising demand for convenience e and packaged foods increasing working population, presence of frozen bakery products companies, and changing lifestyle trends are expected to further influence the frozen bakery products market growth through 2028.

India and China owing to rapid urbanization are seeing major changes in their consumer trends and this is expected to favor frozen bakery products market potential in the long run. The increasing purchasing capacity of the population in these nations is also expected to further bolster the frozen bakery products market growth over the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In December 2020, Dawn Foods a multinational name in the bakery industry announced divesting of its frozen manufacturing business in North America into Rise Baking Group which will solely focus on developing bakery ingredients for the digital future.

The global frozen bakery products market is segmented as follows:

By Category

Gluten-Free

Conventional

By Product Type

Bread and Rolls

Cakes and Pastries

Cookies and Biscuits

Others

By End-Use

Food Service

Food Retail

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



