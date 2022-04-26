Klarpay AG Appoints Marc Evans as Chief Operating Officer and Deputy CFO

Zug, Switzerland, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Fintech company Klarpay AG has recently announced the appointment of Marc Evans as Chief Operating Officer and Deputy CFO. Evans will be responsible for leading Klarpay’s operations at a time of major business growth and transformation.

Evans joined Klarpay following a 12-year career in the fintech and financial services industry. Having previously held a key leadership role at a global financial services firm, Evans brings a wealth of experience to Klarpay’s team as the company prepares to embark on its next phase of growth and innovation.

Evans commenced his career in the financial services industry as an External Auditor for Mazars back in 2010. After becoming an Associate Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, he went on to join the Nationwide Building Society in 2014, where he worked in the Financial Reporting and Capital Management departments. In his most recent role as Group Chief Financial Officer at BDSwiss, Evans gained significant experience in managing all aspects of the Finance and Reconciliation departments, as well as in actively supporting the company’s Back Office, Payments, and Compliance teams.

Evans’s new role as Chief Operating Officer and Deputy CFO at Klarpay will be crucial in elevating the brand’s operations and expansion. Commenting on his appointment, Evans said:

“I am honoured to join the Klarpay team, and I look forward to contributing to the Company’s growth and creating added value for all its stakeholders. Having directly experienced the issues with corporate banking offerings available in the market and the rigidity within older financial institutions, I have the firm belief that Klarpay and its clients have a bright and exciting future. As an innovative, customer-focused, and diligent fintech, Klarpay is uniquely positioned to absorb the growing need for frictionless and scalable business banking solutions that cater to not only existing digital businesses but also a new generation of digital entrepreneurs.”

About Klarpay AG

Klarpay AG is a leading fintech company offering online businesses access to multi-currency IBAN accounts, global payment acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media influencers, Klarpay seeks to empower digital entrepreneurs through borderless, scalable payment, and bespoke business banking solutions. Founded in 2019, Klarpay AG is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b.

