First Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the first quarter of 2022.



Net income was $20.9 million compared to $12.9 million for the same period of 2021;

Diluted net income per common share of $1.67 compared to $0.95 for the same period of 2021;

Return on average assets was 1.63% compared to 1.12% for the three months ended March 31, 2021; and

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $19.7 million compared to $16.6 million for the same period in 2021.1

“We are pleased with our first quarter results,” said Norman L. Lowery, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Profitability measures remain strong with four consecutive quarters of growth in our net interest income and muted credit related costs. Credit quality continues to be very good.”

Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $2.78 billion versus $2.64 billion for the comparable period in 2021.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of March 31, 2022 were $2.80 billion compared to $2.65 billion as of March 31, 2021, an increase of $158 million or 5.96%.

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, were $4.43 billion versus $3.82 billion as of March 31, 2021, an increase of $611 million or 16.01%.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.40 billion as of March 31, 2022, compared to $3.91 billion as of March 31, 2021, an increase of $490 million or 12.54%.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $42.25 at March 31, 2022, compared to $44.20 at March 31, 2021.



1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporation’s performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporation’s peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.

Shareholder Equity

Shareholder equity at March 31, 2022, was $525.4 million compared to $598.1 million on March 31, 2021. In the quarter the Corporation repurchased 204,952 shares of its common stock and a total of 980,900 shares in 2021.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 8.65% at March 31, 2022, compared to 11.12% at March 31, 2021.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $37.8 million, compared to $34.9 million reported for the same period of 2021, an increase of $2.9 million or 8.30%.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was 3.16% compared to the 3.27% reported at March 31, 2021. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin increased eight basis points from 3.08% as of December 31, 2021.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of March 31, 2022, were $13.0 million versus $21.0 million as of March 31, 2021. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.46% as of March 31, 2022, versus 0.79% as of March 31, 2021.

Credit Loss Provision

The Corporation recorded a negative provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $6.6 million, compared to the $452 thousand provision for the first quarter 2021.

Net Charge-Offs

In the first quarter of 2022 net charge-offs were $1.2 million compared to $728 thousand in the same period of 2021.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of March 31, 2022, was $40.5 million compared to $46.8 million as of March 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.44% as of March 31, 2022, compared to 1.77% as of March 31, 2021.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 was $13.7 million and $9.3 million, respectively. During the quarter, the Corporation received a $4.0 million legal settlement.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was $31.3 million compared to $27.6 million in 2021. The year-over-year change is, in part, impacted by the acquisition of Hancock Bancorp in the third quarter of 2021.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 59.54% for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, versus 61.08% for the same period in 2021.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was $5.8 million versus $3.2 million for the same period in 2021. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 21.79% compared to 20.10% for 2021.

About First Financial Corporation

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. First Financial Bank N.A., the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operates 78 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets $ 5,081,794 $ 5,175,099 $ 4,684,192 Deposits $ 4,395,190 $ 4,409,569 $ 3,905,348 Loans, including net deferred loan costs $ 2,804,650 $ 2,815,895 $ 2,646,937 Allowance for Credit Losses $ 40,516 $ 48,305 $ 43,800 Total Equity $ 525,444 $ 582,576 $ 598,112 Tangible Common Equity (a) $ 431,629 $ 488,417 $ 510,981 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets $ 5,149,642 $ 5,086,702 $ 4,600,750 Earning Assets $ 4,927,680 $ 4,875,039 $ 4,404,109 Investments $ 1,468,471 $ 1,410,351 $ 1,133,439 Loans $ 2,777,168 $ 2,633,559 $ 2,640,291 Total Deposits $ 4,427,806 $ 4,312,115 $ 3,816,705 Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 3,525,766 $ 3,823,428 $ 3,059,290 Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 106,005 $ 110,490 $ 110,448 Total Equity $ 565,123 $ 589,197 $ 600,669 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net Interest Income $ 37,811 $ 36,832 $ 34,913 Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent (b) $ 38,908 $ 37,953 $ 35,959 Provision for Credit Losses $ (6,550 ) $ 5,710 $ 452 Non-interest Income $ 13,738 $ 10,767 $ 9,294 Non-interest Expense $ 31,344 $ 33,312 $ 27,639 Net Income $ 20,924 $ 7,398 $ 12,877 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $ 1.67 $ 0.58 $ 0.95 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ — $ 0.63 $ — Book Value Per Common Share $ 42.25 $ 46.13 $ 44.20 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (c) $ 34.71 $ 38.66 $ 37.76 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 12,538 12,804 13,533 (a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder's equity. (b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%. (c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder's equity.





Key Ratios Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Return on average assets 1.63 % 0.58 % 1.12 % Return on average common shareholder's equity 14.81 % 5.02 % 8.58 % Efficiency ratio 59.54 % 68.37 % 61.08 % Average equity to average assets 10.97 % 11.58 % 13.06 % Net interest margin (a) 3.16 % 3.08 % 3.27 % Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.18 % 0.27 % 0.11 % Credit loss reserve to loans and leases 1.44 % 1.72 % 1.65 % Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans 312.60 % 321.78 % 208.47 % Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 0.46 % 0.53 % 0.79 % Tier 1 leverage 9.94 % 9.83 % 11.34 % Risk-based capital - Tier 1 14.46 % 14.37 % 16.17 % (a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.





Asset Quality Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days $ 13,698 $ 17,096 $ 8,373 Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 707 $ 515 $ 2,001 Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 7,712 $ 9,590 $ 14,545 Total troubled debt restructuring $ 4,542 $ 4,799 $ 4,464 Other real estate owned $ 236 $ 108 $ 942 Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned $ 13,197 $ 15,012 $ 21,952 Total nonperforming assets $ 16,728 $ 18,371 $ 25,280 Gross charge-offs $ 3,254 $ 3,113 $ 2,338 Recoveries $ 2,015 $ 1,312 $ 1,610 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 1,239 $ 1,801 $ 728





Non-GAAP Reconciliations Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021

($ in thousands, except EPS) Income before Income Taxes $ 26,755 $ 16,116 Provision for credit losses (6,550 ) 452 Provision for unfunded commitments (500 ) — Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income $ 19,705 $ 16,568





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 598,175 $ 682,807 Federal funds sold 736 308 Securities available-for-sale 1,359,483 1,364,734 Loans: Commercial 1,701,507 1,674,066 Residential 635,264 664,509 Consumer 464,035 474,026 2,800,806 2,812,601 (Less) plus: Net deferred loan costs 3,844 3,294 Allowance for credit losses (40,516 ) (48,305 ) 2,764,134 2,767,590 Restricted stock 15,547 16,200 Accrued interest receivable 15,633 16,946 Premises and equipment, net 69,978 69,522 Bank-owned life insurance 117,354 116,997 Goodwill 86,135 86,135 Other intangible assets 7,680 8,024 Other real estate owned 236 108 Other assets 46,703 45,728 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,081,794 $ 5,175,099 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 893,375 $ 914,933 Interest-bearing: Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 62,899 74,015 Other interest-bearing deposits 3,438,916 3,420,621 4,395,190 4,409,569 Short-term borrowings 96,672 93,374 FHLB advances 15,924 15,937 Other liabilities 48,564 73,643 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,556,350 4,592,523 Shareholders’ equity Common stock, $.125 stated value per share; Authorized shares-40,000,000 Issued shares-16,114,992 in 2022 and 16,096,313 in 2021 Outstanding shares-12,435,309 in 2022 and 12,629,893 in 2021 2,010 2,009 Additional paid-in capital 142,185 141,979 Retained earnings 580,063 559,139 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (71,025 ) (2,426 ) Less: Treasury shares at cost-3,679,683 in 2022 and 3,466,420 in 2021 (127,789 ) (118,125 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 525,444 582,576 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 5,081,794 $ 5,175,099



