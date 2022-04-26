Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market to grow significantly, reaching US$ 43 Billion by 2032 : Fact.MR Analysis Predicts

United States, Rockville MD, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global physical vapor deposition market is expected to grow significantly, reaching US$ 43 Billion by 2032 at a 6% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. According to the report, the market was worth USD 24.2 Billion in 2022. Factors such as rising demand for eco-friendly coating processes and rising demand for medical equipment are expected to drive product demand in the coming years.



From 2015 to 2021, physical vapor deposition demand surged at a CAGR of 2.6%, closing at US$ 23 Billion. Growth in end-user industries such as microelectronics and medical equipment has primarily increased the global PVD market in the past. Furthermore, operational advantages and eco-friendliness were expected to drive the PVD market. These materials are coated with corrosion-resistant electroplating to improve the surface finish.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global physical vapor deposition market to grow 1.7x from 2022 to 2032

By category, PVD services to gain major traction, registering a 6.3% value CAGR until 2032

Physical vapor deposition for medical equipment to experience high growth, documenting a 6% expansion rate

Asia Pacific to be the most opportunistic market, accruing 46% revenue in 2022 and reaching US$ 10.3 Billion by 2032

Europe to be the 2nd most opportunistic market, expected to register a CAGR of 6%



“Rising drilling, end-milling, grooving, and threading activities is accelerating demand for tough cutting edge tools. Market players are leveraging this opportunity through frictionless procurement of physical vapor deposition services and equipment,” says the Fact.MR Analyst.



Competitive Landscape



The market is made up of small, medium, and large businesses all vying for a stronghold. Companies are investing in research and development to create advanced physical vapor deposition solutions to meet the growing demand from a variety of industrial applications. Furthermore, other key players are pursuing organic and inorganic growth strategies that are expected to benefit market growth.

Oerlikon announced the acquisition of D-Coat GmbH, a leading Erkelenz, Germany-based diamond coating technology provider, in January 2020. This is expected to broaden the company's surface treatment technology portfolio and give it a competitive advantage over its competitors.

Dynavac announced a significant increase in capital investment, facility size, and workforce in February 2021. The company focuses on gaining a competitive advantage through expansion in both the thin film and space simulation markets. These investments will enable them to meet the demands of their customers.

Hyundai Motor Company ordered an INLINECOATER system from Impact Coatings in October 2020. It will be used to coat metal bipolar plates for fuel cells. In 2019, both companies signed a EUR 945,000 joint development agreement (JDA) for the same.





Key Segments Covered in the Physical Vapor Deposition Market Report

Physical Vapor Deposition by Category PVD Equipment PVD Materials PVD Services

Physical Vapor Deposition by Application Physical Vapor Deposition for Microelectronics Physical Vapor Deposition for Data Storage Physical Vapor Deposition for Solar Products Physical Vapor Deposition for Cutting Tools Physical Vapor Deposition for Medical Equipment Physical Vapor Deposition for Other Applications

Physical Vapor Deposition by Region North America Physical Vapor Deposition Market Europe Physical Vapor Deposition Market East Asia Physical Vapor Deposition Market South Asia & Oceania Physical Vapor Deposition Market Latin America Physical Vapor Deposition Market The Middle East & Africa Physical Vapor Deposition Market



