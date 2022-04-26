Industry IoT Consortium and Digital Twin Consortium Present at IoT Solutions World Congress

BOSTON, MA, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry IoT Consortium® (IIC®) and Digital Twin Consortium ® (DTC) members will exhibit and speak at IoT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC) from May 10 - 12, 2022, in Barcelona, Spain. Leaders from the world’s most prominent technology companies will share game-change technologies and solutions transforming industries with more than 16,000 people from 120 countries who are expected to attend the Congress.

IOTSWC will feature 250 speakers and 250 exhibitors in 20,000 square meters of floor space. Members from IIC and DTC will participate as speakers, panelists, and exhibitors in five IOTSWC tracks, including security, connectivity, business optimization, intelligence, and customer experience.

IIC members will provide expert commentary on topics including connected vehicles, cybersecurity, distributed ledger, sustainability, data analysis, manufacturing, digital transformation, and more. DTC member experts will address such issues as building automation, energy, artificial intelligence, networks, standards, open-source, carbon reporting, real estate, and more.

“We are extremely fortunate to have the world’s most innovative companies as members of our consortia,” said Bill Hoffman, Chairman and CEO, Object Management Group ® (OMG®), the parent organization of IIC, DTC, and other consortia. “Thought leaders from IIC and DTC will give first-hand knowledge of IoT and digital twin technologies that will help companies improve business outcomes in various industries.”

Click the hyperlinks for a list of IIC and DTC members speaking and exhibiting at IOTSWC. The full Congress Agenda can be found here . Please visit our Consortia Member Pavilion at IOTSWC, Hall 8, Gran Via Venue, Fira Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain.

About Industry IoT Consortium

The Industry IoT Consortium delivers transformative business value to industry, organizations, and society by accelerating the adoption of a trustworthy internet of things. The Industry IoT Consortium is a program of the Object Management Group® (OMG®). For more information, visit https://www.iiconsortium.org.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org .

Note to editors: Industrial Internet Consortium and Digital Twin Consortium are registered trademark of OMG. See the listing of all OMG trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Attachment