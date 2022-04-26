Bolo Program Announces Reward of up to $250,000 as Part of Unprecedented Top 25 Initiative to Find Canada's Most Wanted Fugitives

English French

Fugitives Wanted by Police Services Across Canada for Murder, Attempted Murder, Human Trafficking, and Other Charges

TORONTO, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An unprecedented reward of up to $250,000 was announced Tuesday by the Bolo Program as part of a new initiative targeting the Top 25 Most Wanted Fugitives in Canada.

The reward was announced for information leading to the arrest of Abilaziz Mohamed, who is wanted for the murder of 43-year-old Craig MacDonald in Toronto last October. Mohamed, who is considered by investigators to be armed and dangerous, is believed to be hiding somewhere in the Greater Toronto Area.

"Please, look at this man’s face. Know it. Remember it. Call in that tip," Craig's sister, Drema MacDonald, wrote in a statement. "Having him behind bars will not end our nightmare. Nothing will. But it will allow us to take our next step forward, and hopefully ensure that another family will not be forced to walk this same path."

Several other suspects on the list are connected to rewards of up to $50,000 and $100,000.

Bolo Program Director Max Langlois was joined by Toronto Police Service Chief James Ramer, Toronto Crime Stoppers Chair Sean Sportun, and police partners from across Canada in launching the Top 25 list — a first-of-its-kind initiative that brings together information about Most Wanted suspects from across the country.

"The Bolo Program was launched in 2018 with a simple goal: use innovation to encourage Canadians to be on the lookout for Canada's most wanted, and in doing so, make our communities safer," Bolo Program Director Max Langlois said. "Four years, more than 20 amplification campaigns, and seven arrests later, we continue to innovate by pulling together police partners from across the country and offering an unprecedented reward for the number one fugitive in this new Top 25."

The Top 25 list is a living document that will be updated frequently. Fugitives will be removed and added as arrests occur and additional police partnerships are formed; a variety of jurisdictions and crimes will always be highlighted. Nearly half of the cases on the premier Top 25 list are rooted in Toronto, where the Bolo Program was launched in 2018.

“Bolo provides an opportunity for people to assist the police in tracking down suspects who are wanted for violent crimes,” said Toronto Police Chief James Ramer. “You can help your community, and help bring closure to families, while remaining anonymous and collecting a substantial financial reward.”

Thanks to a partnership with Crime Stoppers, the Top 25 list allows tipsters to anonymously share information and collect their rewards, without ever speaking to an investigator.

"Community safety is a shared responsibility, in which we all play a role," said Toronto Crime Stoppers Chair Sean Sportun. "If you know where any of these suspects are, and wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers and have confidence that your identity will be protected."

Top 25 List

Abilaziz Mohamed

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder

Reward up to $250,000 Gene Karl Lahrkamp

Wanted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police for Murder

Reward up to $100,000 Kier Bryan Granado

Wanted by Calgary Police Service for Murder

Reward up to $100,000 Nouraldin Rabee

Wanted by Windsor Police Service for Murder

Reward up to $50,000 Ton Quoc-Hoang Ngo aka Tommy Ngo

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder

Reward up to $50,000 Youcef Abderahim Bouras

Wanted by Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil for Murder Jabreel Elmi

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder Phuong Tan Nguyen

Wanted by York Regional Police for Murder Mohamed Hassan

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder Darriel Thompson

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder Usman Kassim

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Attempted Murder

Reward up to $50,000 Shadia Mahamed Muse

Wanted by United States Marshals Service for Murder Arian Ghasemmanesh

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Manslaughter Mohamud Abukar Hagi

Wanted by Windsor Police Service for Murder

Reward up to $50,000 Abdelmuniem Abdalla

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder Blake Charbonneau

Wanted by Sûreté du Québec for Pimping- and Sexual Assault-related offences

Reward up to $50,000 Camarr Brown

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Accessory After the Fact to Murder Savang Sychantha

Wanted by Ontario Provincial Police for Murder

Reward up to $50,000 Ronald Jeffrey Bax

Wanted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police for Murder Yusuf Ali

Wanted by Windsor Police Service for Murder John Norman Mackenzie

Wanted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police for Being Unlawfully at Large Keyshawn McMillan

Wanted by Edmonton Police Service for Human Trafficking

Reward up to $50,000 Emmanuel Rawson

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Armed Robbery Rosaleen Wallace

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Manslaughter Stephen Duong

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Armed Robbery



For information on each case, visit boloprogram.org.

About Bolo Program

The Bolo Program is a breakthrough initiative leveraging social media, technology, and innovative engagement to encourage citizens to be on the lookout for Canada’s most wanted, so they can help keep their communities safe. The term ‘BOLO’, which stands for “be on the lookout,” is commonly used to designate actively wanted suspects.

The Bolo Program reaches citizens at the right time, at the right place, and by using the right means to encourage citizens to be on the lookout. The Program amplifies priority wanted notices for which Canadian police services have already requested the public’s assistance. In cooperation with Canadian police services and Crime Stoppers, the Program launches amplification campaigns to reach wider audiences for these notices, on multiple platforms and over extended periods of time, and offers major financial rewards as incentives for citizens to be on the lookout and submit tips to the authorities.

Media contact: Max Langlois, Director, Bolo Program

info@boloprogram.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a3bb914-2260-435a-a74c-af6490882564