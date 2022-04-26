Controlled Products Systems Group Launches Online Learning Management Platform

DENVER, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controlled Products Systems Group (CPSG), the leading nationwide distributor of perimeter access control products, today announced the launch of its all-new CPSG-U Online Learning Management Platform.

This web-based resource is designed to help scale growing businesses through the education of their staff by offering comprehensive and interactive curriculums. The platform brings structure to CPSG's customer learning and development programs, allowing users and business owners to track and log progress. In addition, the CPSG-U Online Learning Management Platform offers potential continuing education credits (CEUs) for users with existing certifications.

"We are so excited to provide our customers with a cutting-edge tool that will help them to train, retain and grow their employees," said Nick Rike, Learning & Development Associate Manager, CPSG. "We are extremely committed to our customers, which includes providing them with the tools they need to grow their businesses and expand their team's product knowledge with this educational tool. These self-paced courses are populated with rich content and delivered in interesting formats consisting of training aids, videos, gamification, and appropriate testing of knowledge."

The gate operator installation course, which can be taken in whole or a la carte within individual modules, is available now. This robust curriculum covers the core disciplines of gate automation and access control, including UL325 and ASTMF2200 safety standards, circuits, vehicle detection, and much more.

"Through customer segmentation and survey activities, our clients consistently call out the lack of a qualified talent pool. Training requests top lists of most needed tools to scale their business," said Zach Eichenberger, Product Director, CPSG. "In addition, reputation is the number one reason for long-term success. This platform is a reaction to these requests. A well-educated staff is a key to minimizing callbacks and limiting time in the field during installation and troubleshooting. The training content follows industry best practices and is taught by well-known industry trainers. Content targets new technicians and those who have never received formal training on the core disciplines."

Coming soon, CPSG-U will launch additional learning and development modules, including telephone entry systems, computer-based access control, long-range RFID, and commercial door automation.

To learn more about this business training tool, visit https://www.controlledproducts.com/about/cpsguonline and discover how this resource can help growing businesses scale through education and build employee loyalty through furthering career development. You can also contact CPSG directly by emailing learning@controlledproducts.com.

About Controlled Products Systems Group

Controlled Products Systems Group (CPSG) is the largest wholesale distributor of perimeter access control and safety equipment in the U.S. With 35 locations, CPSG supplies equipment to authorized dealers from coast to coast. CPSG offers the highest quality, most widely recognized brands of access control products available on the market. As a broadline distributor, CPSG provides its customers with expansive inventory and leads the industry in product knowledge and technical support. For more information on CPSG's products and services or to find a location near you, visit controlledproducts.com.

Contact

Jamie Emerson

5000 Osage St. #500

Denver, CO 80221

O: 800.622.5335

jemerson@controlledproducts.com

