CT Marketing Entrepreneur, Agency Owner and TEDX Speaker Ramon Peralta to Introduce 'Launch Your Brand', a Guide for Small Business Success

SHELTON, Conn., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramon Peralta, CEO and Founder of Connecticut-based Peralta Design, will introduce his book, Launch Your Brand, on May 4 during his local featured speaker presentation at Leadercast, The One Thing. The live hybrid event hosted by the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce will live stream speakers from across the country as well as feature local business leaders.

Ramon Peralta will be the featured live keynote speaker and will announce the official book launch of Launch Your Brand at Leadercast, The One Thing which will take place on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 8:00AM - 4:00PM at Contractor Nation's Invictus Theater, 33 Progress Avenue in Seymour, CT. Other noteworthy speakers such as Levar Burton, Angela Duckworth, Diana Trujillo, Steven Kotler, and more will be live streamed from Cincinnati as part of the Leadercast event. Ramon will also be available for book signing immediately following the event at the Chamber's networking reception in the same location.

Launch Your Brand is an essential guide that provides concrete brand-boosting strategies that provide the best return on time, money and effort. These include:

Create a brand strategy, brand identity and brand story

Be consistent with your message to stay on brand

Boost your brand using digital marketing tactics

Increase sales by increasing your online presence & more!

Glowing Reviews for Launch Your Brand

"Wonderful book, and very keen insight for any business/owner, CEO, marketing employees and more! Very, very interesting stuff!" - Bing J. Carbone, President of Modern Plastics, Shelton, CT

Autographed copies of Launch Your Brand are available at LaunchYourBrandBook.com for $30 and can also be purchased on Amazon.com for $25.

About Ramon Peralta

Peralta Design Founder and CEO Ramon Peralta is a branding expert, business owner, TEDx speaker, community-minded advocate, husband and father. Ramon proudly leads the loyal flight crew at Peralta Design, personally ensuring that the desired 'look & feel' of every project launch sequence is communicated consistently across the entire brand's digital footprint.

About Peralta Design

Over the past 14 years, Ramon and his talented team at Peralta Design have served more than 200 national clients in a variety of industries. Peralta Design helps businesses large and small navigate complex branding, web and digital marketing challenges. "At Peralta Design, we listen, we collaborate and we deliver results. We Launch Brands®." Visit peraltadesign.com or call (203) 513-2222 for more information.

